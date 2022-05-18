Winning the 3,200? 'That's what Fremont does' at the Nebraska state track meet

Fremont couldn’t have scripted a much better showing Wednesday afternoon at Burke Stadium. The school took home the Class A boys and girls 3,200 relay titles and saw several Tigers finish near the top of the 3,200.

“That’s what Fremont does,” senior Lucy Dillon said. “We’re a track town and it was just super fun to do it with the boys, too, because we’re super close with them. It was just a great day for Fremont.”

Nearly three weeks to the day, the senior quartet of Tyson Baker, Carter Waters, Nolan Miller and Braden Taylor set the state record (7:42.42). That foursome had a little bit of a different look Wednesday as Paulo Murrieta Torres replaced Waters as the second runner, but the Tigers still held the top time at 7:48.81.

“I think it really represents the team that we’ve been building,” Miller said. “We have a lot of guys who could’ve been in this position that would’ve done good things as well, and it just shows how we can all come out here and be dominant and consistent. It feels good.”

The Fremont girls finished on top with a 9:17.34 showing, just ahead of second-place Westside at 9:18.66.

“We knew we had a chance,” Dillon said. “We have three really veteran seniors and one freshman, so we just gave everything we had for each other. It was a really fun day.”

The Lincoln East (9:24.15) girls were third in Class A while Millard West (7:53.69) and Lincoln Pius X (7:56.92) finished second and third, respectively, on the boys side.

In the Class B relay, Sidney (7:56.63), Omaha Skutt (8:01.44) and Blair (8:07.02) led the way on the boys side. Elkhorn North (9:31.08), Waverly (9:43.75) and Pierce (9:46.54) topped the girls podium.

The 3,200 also featured several impressive performances, including Elkhorn South’s Jaci Sievers. She clocked a 10:27.74, winning Class A and moving to fourth all time in state history.

“It was a super fun race,” Sievers said. “I knew that there was going to be some great competition with Elli, Brianna and all of those girls that are so talented. So I just tried to go out hard and not think too much.

"I wanted to keep a good attitude and try to run as hard as I could.”

Fremont's Elli Dahl, who finished second in 10:41.28, now ranks ninth all time in state history. Lincoln Southwest's Brianna Rinn finished third at 11:07.23.

On the boys side, Elkhorn South's Gabe Hinrichs repeated with a Class A title in 9:16.14. A two-gold winner last season, the Notre Dame commit is also aiming to repeat in the 1,600 Thursday. Lexington’s Ian Salazar-Molina finished with the best time (9:36.81) in Class B.

York's Kassidy Stuckey took home the Class B girls 3,200 title in 11:22.87, ahead of Elkhorn North's Julia Karmazin (11:27.02).

