Winter high school sports in Lancaster County prohibited through Dec. 6

LINCOLN — Winter sports practices will begin Monday and the state football championship games will be the following week at Memorial Stadium.

In Lancaster County, those practices will be a no-go. And the Nebraska School Activities Association faces reconsidering its options for those football games.

Friday afternoon, Lincoln city and school officials said all youth sports activities in the county — going beyond Gov. Pete Ricketts’ allowance for high schools — would be prohibited through Dec. 6.

Before Gov. Ricketts announced Friday that high school and college sports may have to drastically curtail attendance amid higher COVID-19 numbers, local health officials had told the Nebraska School Activities Association that no more than 2,000 fans — 1,000 per team — will be allowed per game to watch the six state high school football finals Nov. 23 and 24 at Memorial Stadium.

“If there can be no fans, that’s a problem for us because you know the (rental) cost of Memorial Stadium and everything,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Friday. “I don’t know how to take that for sure.”