Winter high school sports in Lancaster County prohibited through Dec. 6

LINCOLN — Winter sports practices will begin Monday and the state football championship games will be the following week at Memorial Stadium.
In Lancaster County, those practices will be a no-go. And the Nebraska School Activities Association faces reconsidering its options for those football games.
Friday afternoon, Lincoln city and school officials said all youth sports activities in the county — going beyond Gov. Pete Ricketts’ allowance for high schools — would be prohibited through Dec. 6.
Before Gov. Ricketts announced Friday that high school and college sports may have to drastically curtail attendance amid higher COVID-19 numbers, local health officials had told the Nebraska School Activities Association that no more than 2,000 fans — 1,000 per team — will be allowed per game to watch the six state high school football finals Nov. 23 and 24 at Memorial Stadium.
“If there can be no fans, that’s a problem for us because you know the (rental) cost of Memorial Stadium and everything,” NSAA Executive Director Jay Bellar told The World-Herald on Friday. “I don’t know how to take that for sure.”
In his press conference Friday, Ricketts announced high school activities would continue, but mentioned the possibility of further restrictions should the state enter the red 25% category.
At the 20% threshold, attendance at high school sports events would be restricted to household members with 6 feet of separation.
At the 25% threshold, college sporting events would be restricted to staff and only immediate family members.
The governor announced new directed health measures based on the rate of hospital bed usage for COVID-19 patients. As of Thursday night, there were 905 COVID-19 patients in Nebraska hospitals. That equals 20% of staffed beds, Ricketts said.
In the worst-case scenario presented, reaching 25% of beds in use (over a 14-day rolling average), youth extracurricular activities below the high school level — school and club teams — would be prohibited.
The college restrictions could affect the Golden Window men’s basketball tournament planned for Pinnacle Bank Arena and hosted by Nebraska later this month.
Also impacted could be the National Collegiate Hockey Conference series of season-opening games in Omaha in December. When the conference announced that plan last month, it had not decided whether fans would be allowed.
Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone
All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports