Winter sports practices start Monday in Nebraska, including OPS, but not Lancaster County

Winter sports practices are starting Monday in the Omaha Public Schools and across the state with the exception of Lancaster County.

“At this time, winter athletics and activities are proceeding as scheduled," an OPS spokesperson said in an email Monday.

Winter sports include basketball, wrestling, bowling, and swimming and diving.

OPS did not have fall sports during the coronavirus pandemic, the only school district in the state that didn't.

In Lincoln and Lancaster County, a three-week hold on all indoor youth sports, including high schools, went into effect Monday.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.