With experienced wrestlers in the lineup, Gering is in the mix for best team in Class B

A season unlike any other now enters a one-of-a-kind postseason.
Consider Jarred Berger and his Class B No. 1 Gering team ready.
The Bulldogs head to Ogallala on Saturday for the first-ever subdistrict round, and they do so with one of the more experienced lineups in the state.
Classes B, C and D will have the extra round of the postseason for the first time, with the top four of each subdistrict making up next weekend’s district field.
“We’ve basically dualed every team in our subdistrict,” Berger said, “so we should know where we’re at.”
And where they’re at is firmly in the mix for the best team in Class B.
Among a group of six seniors are two state champions and a runner-up from a year ago. They’re part of six Bulldogs with medals.
“We have a good senior group that leads the team, and then we have some underclassmen that have stepped in and stepped up,” Berger said. “It’s been a fun season. And despite all the challenges with COVID stuff, I’m just happy we’ve had a season.”
Four Bulldogs are ranked in the top two in Class B at their weights by one of the three ranking services.
Two-time champion Quinton Chavez is No. 1 at 120 pounds by Huskermat and second by NEWrestle. Another gold would make him only the second three-time winner in program history.
Teammate Nate Rocheleau is looking for back-to-back gold medals.
“It’s kind of old school, but they just come in and do what it takes to get better,” Berger said of his state champion duo. “They do everything right outside of the wrestling room, too. You couldn’t ask for better character people. It’s easy to coach guys like that.”
Paul Ruff would like to make that a trio, and to do so he’ll have to play the role of spoiler.
Ranked No. 2 in all three polls, Ruff is chasing a title while competing in the same weight class as three-time champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff, the lone wrestler in the state seeking a fourth this year.
And the two have history.
Ruff (37-1) won two of their four matches last year, but fell 7-5 in sudden victory when they met in the state finals.
They could face off three times over the next three weeks, with Gering and Scottsbluff slated to be in the same subdistrict and district tournaments before state.
“It’s a fun rivalry,” Berger said. “(Garcia is) a really good wrestler. But we want to go down and we want to win state, too.
“We know what we’ve got to do to beat him. We beat him last year. We’ve got to wrestle our match. It comes down to doing the little things right. Paul’s excited. He loves that challenge.”
Four other Bulldogs are ranked, including junior Jacob Awiszus, who finished third a year ago. Berger said depth around those potential big scorers will be just as important in the postseason. Gering fills all but one weight in its lineup.
The last of six team titles for the Bulldogs came in 1997. Ending that drought is a thought Berger and company haven’t avoided.
“We talk about it in the open,” he said. “Do your job. We know what our goals are. We knew we were going to be competitive and make a run at the team title. But it’s also one match at a time. If we do that, we’ll be in a good spot to make a run.”
Added Rocheleau: “We have the kids to do it. We have the technique, the talent and the weights filled. Honestly, it just comes down to going out and doing it.”
Berger, a two-time Gering state champion in 2000 and 2001, said he hopes the experience his team will bring to Omaha can be the difference. The Bulldogs were third in the team race a year ago, their highest finish in more than 20 years.
“It’s a business trip,” he said. “We’re going down there to take care of business. They’re confident. When the lights are brightest, they’re wrestling their best.”