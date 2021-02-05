With experienced wrestlers in the lineup, Gering is in the mix for best team in Class B

Teammate Nate Rocheleau is looking for back-to-back gold medals.

“It’s kind of old school, but they just come in and do what it takes to get better,” Berger said of his state champion duo. “They do everything right outside of the wrestling room, too. You couldn’t ask for better character people. It’s easy to coach guys like that.”

Paul Ruff would like to make that a trio, and to do so he’ll have to play the role of spoiler.

Ranked No. 2 in all three polls, Ruff is chasing a title while competing in the same weight class as three-time champion Paul Garcia of Scottsbluff, the lone wrestler in the state seeking a fourth this year.

And the two have history.

Ruff (37-1) won two of their four matches last year, but fell 7-5 in sudden victory when they met in the state finals.

They could face off three times over the next three weeks, with Gering and Scottsbluff slated to be in the same subdistrict and district tournaments before state.

“It’s a fun rivalry,” Berger said. “(Garcia is) a really good wrestler. But we want to go down and we want to win state, too.