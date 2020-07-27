With five of nation's top 40 recruits, Nebraska is 'spoiled' with high school volleyball talent

Having three future Huskers atop the list of collegiate volleyball recruits for 2021 didn’t escape Lindsay Krause’s attention.

How could it? The Omaha Skutt outside hitter is listed at No. 2.

“I thought that was really cool,” she said. “Not just the three of us but the other Nebraska players who made the list.”

That list by PrepVolleyball.com certainly points to a bright future for Nebraska.

At the top are No. 1 Kennedi Orr from Minnesota, No. 2 Krause and No. 3 Ally Batenhorst from Texas. Orr is a 6-foot setter, Krause a 6-3 outside hitter and Batenhorst a 6-4 outside hitter.

Other future Huskers in the top 150 are libero Lexi Rodriguez (No. 10), outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein (No. 16) and middle blocker Rylee Gray (No. 70). Waverly’s Lauenstein and Elkhorn South’s Gray join Krause as in-state players who made the list.

Krause, a three-time All-Nebraska selection, said she felt honored to be listed so high. She has played on the same Team USA squad the past two years with top-ranked Orr.