With five of nation's top 40 recruits, Nebraska is 'spoiled' with high school volleyball talent

Having three future Huskers atop the list of collegiate volleyball recruits for 2021 didn’t escape Lindsay Krause’s attention.
How could it? The Omaha Skutt outside hitter is listed at No. 2.
“I thought that was really cool,” she said. “Not just the three of us but the other Nebraska players who made the list.”
That list by PrepVolleyball.com certainly points to a bright future for Nebraska.
At the top are No. 1 Kennedi Orr from Minnesota, No. 2 Krause and No. 3 Ally Batenhorst from Texas. Orr is a 6-foot setter, Krause a 6-3 outside hitter and Batenhorst a 6-4 outside hitter.
Other future Huskers in the top 150 are libero Lexi Rodriguez (No. 10), outside hitter Whitney Lauenstein (No. 16) and middle blocker Rylee Gray (No. 70). Waverly’s Lauenstein and Elkhorn South’s Gray join Krause as in-state players who made the list.
Krause, a three-time All-Nebraska selection, said she felt honored to be listed so high. She has played on the same Team USA squad the past two years with top-ranked Orr.
“I know Kennedi well,” she said. “Everybody would like to be No. 1 on that list but being ranked second is pretty awesome, too.”
Creighton is represented by No. 7 Kendra Wait, a setter from Kansas; No. 28 Norah Sis, an outside hitter from Papillion-La Vista; and No. 31 Eve Magill, an outside hitter from Iowa.
Skutt setter Allie Gray (No. 34, Arizona State), Wahoo setter Elle Glock (No. 39, Southern California) and Diller-Odell setter Addison Heidemann (No. 127, Iowa State) comprise the rest of the seven in-state players on the list that includes five in the top 40.
Krause said it’s been an unusual summer due to COVID-19 restrictions.
“It’s definitely been slow, compared to what it usually is,” she said. “I know everyone is hoping and praying for the best this fall.”
Schools got some good news last Monday when the NSAA announced that practices for fall sports would commence on schedule starting Aug. 10.
“We’re all excited about that,” Skutt coach Renee Saunders said. “But we still understand it’s a matter of being smart and cautious.”
Saunders is hoping to lead the SkyHawks to their sixth consecutive Class B championship, which would tie a state record. The only other schools to accomplish that feat are Bellevue West (1992-97) and Shickley (1987-92).
The fact two players on Skutt’s 2020-21 squad made the PrepVolleyball.com list — Krause and Allie Gray — could help make that state mark a reality.
“I haven’t seen that list yet,” Saunders said. “But I know how much hard work Lindsay and Allie have put in so it doesn’t really surprise me.”
Saunders added that the number of Nebraskans on the list speaks highly of the quality of volleyball in the state.
“We’re getting spoiled because year after year there are so many good players,” she said. “It says a lot about what the colleges have built here, the well-organized club programs and the strength of our high school coaches.”
