With Jordyn Bahl and Brooke Dumont, Papio's battery is fully charged for another title run

“I had seen her play at Monarch camps before we even met, so I knew her as a person before we were teammates,” Bahl said. “Once we teamed up, I found out how cool of a person she is, and how we had so many things in common.

“Our bond grew tighter when we became teammates. The trust we have for each other both on and off the field was there right away. The longer we’ve known each other, the closer we’ve gotten.”

When the duo arrived at Papio in 2017, Dumont handled the catching duties for both Bahl and senior Courtney Wallace, who now plays for Nebraska. Having a freshman step in behind the dish for pitchers with such different levels of experience turned out to be a breeze for Dumont.

“I don’t think there honestly was a huge difference between them,” Dumont said. “They were pretty similar types of pitchers. They both threw around the same speed. Courtney has a curveball while Jordyn is more of a dropball and riseball pitcher.”

Petersen said the only way anyone would know Dumont was a freshman was by looking at the team roster.

“She was meant to catch,” Petersen said. “There was a little variety between the two. That was a great experience for her. She walked right in as a freshman, and to be able to handle that at that age was remarkable.”