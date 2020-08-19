With Jordyn Bahl and Brooke Dumont, Papio's battery is fully charged for another title run

When Papillion-La Vista’s battery is fully charged, there isn’t much opponents can do to short-circuit the Monarchs’ hopes of winning softball games.
Papio has posted plenty of W’s the past three seasons with Jordyn Bahl as the staff ace and Brooke Dumont, the catcher who has committed just two career errors.
Both seniors are three-time All-Nebraska first-team selections. That means Bahl and Dumont are in line to become just the sixth and seventh four-time All-Nebraska honorees when the high school softball season begins Thursday.
The Monarchs will host Millard North on Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at La Vista City Park to open defense of the Class A state title they won last fall. That was the 15th state championship in school history as Papio became the first Class A team to finish a season undefeated.
Papio has won two of the past three Class A state championships while posting a 106-4 record (.964 winning percentage) over those three campaigns.
Last year’s 36-0 record puts Papio in position to challenge its own state record of 49 consecutive wins collected between the 2017 and 2018 seasons.
How quickly Dumont and Bahl synced up and began forming their legacies in the state’s most tradition-rich program didn’t surprise Monarchs coach Todd Petersen.
“They’ve had really good chemistry since the very beginning,” Petersen said. “They have really different personalities, but they click both on and off the field. They know what the other one is thinking without having to say anything. They’ve always had that.”
Dumont agreed that there usually isn’t a need for many words on the field.
“I think it’s mostly instinct since we’ve been working together so long,” Dumont said. “I usually know where her pitches will be. We can tell what we’re thinking from each other’s body language. I think that it also helps out knowing we have each other’s backs.”
Bahl said the harmonious relationship she and Dumont have built since teaming up in 2017 grew quickly out of a sense of respect for each other’s talents.
“I had seen her play at Monarch camps before we even met, so I knew her as a person before we were teammates,” Bahl said. “Once we teamed up, I found out how cool of a person she is, and how we had so many things in common.
“Our bond grew tighter when we became teammates. The trust we have for each other both on and off the field was there right away. The longer we’ve known each other, the closer we’ve gotten.”
When the duo arrived at Papio in 2017, Dumont handled the catching duties for both Bahl and senior Courtney Wallace, who now plays for Nebraska. Having a freshman step in behind the dish for pitchers with such different levels of experience turned out to be a breeze for Dumont.
“I don’t think there honestly was a huge difference between them,” Dumont said. “They were pretty similar types of pitchers. They both threw around the same speed. Courtney has a curveball while Jordyn is more of a dropball and riseball pitcher.”
Petersen said the only way anyone would know Dumont was a freshman was by looking at the team roster.
“She was meant to catch,” Petersen said. “There was a little variety between the two. That was a great experience for her. She walked right in as a freshman, and to be able to handle that at that age was remarkable.”
Wallace was 18-1 that season, and Bahl finished 17-1 as the Monarchs posted a 36-2 record en route to Papio’s 14th state title. Title No. 15 appeared to be within grasp in 2018 as Papio entered state undefeated, but it lost twice to Lincoln Southwest in the championship round.
Those losses fueled Papio’s 2019 title run. Both Bahl and Dumont said that drive hasn’t diminished in preparations for their final high school season.
“People have been in our ear asking how are you going to be better than last year,” Bahl said. “We plan on playing with the same fire, and now we’re leaving no doubt we’re working hard. We’re leaving it all on the field every day in practice.”
Having such a good catcher from day one is something Petersen said helped Bahl develop into the player she’s become — the No. 1 pitching recruit nationally in the Class of 2021 who is headed to Oklahoma next fall.
“She doesn’t really have any flaws,” Petersen said. “It’s important as a pitcher, when you’re that good, for you to have a catcher back there who you trust is going to receive and frame pitches to make you successful. That has been there from the start.”
Not only are both players known for their defensive prowess, they’re almost equally as effective on offense. Dumont and Bahl are tied for the school’s single-season batting average record after Dumont hit .602 as a sophomore and Bahl matched that number last season.
Dumont’s career average is .511 (134 of 262) while Bahl’s is .497 (143 of 288). Last season Bahl tied the state record for home runs in a game (three) and a season (22). With a career pitching record of 68-3, Bahl is positioned to pass the Papio school record of 80 wins set by Peaches James.
“It’s a tribute to both of them how they’ve strived to get better in all phases of the game,” Petersen said. “They have a passion for the game. They know there’s always room for improvement. Jordy made a big jump offensively last year.
“She wants to be both a hitter and pitcher at Oklahoma, so she has spent more time working to become a great hitter. Brooke has had so much success since she got here because she’s so consistent mentally and stays pretty calm.”
Dumont, who is headed to South Dakota State in 2021, has let the thought of this being her final season as Bahl’s catcher flash through her head a time or two. All of the work they’ve put in growing as both teammates and friends is something Dumont said she will cherish.
“I’ve thought about it a couple of times, but it’s not really in my head right now,” Dumont said. “All I’m thinking about these days is how we are going to work our butts off. This season is going to be the best.”
