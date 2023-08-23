Lincoln East's Hunter Nelson summed it up well after winning the final point of the Class A boys state tennis meet last October.

"I thought we would be good, but maybe not this good,"​ Nelson said

The Spartans not only repeated as Class A team champion, but they became the first team in state history to go undefeated for an entire season.

All four positions went at least 40-0, and that was a young team — three freshmen, two sophomores and a senior made up last year's lineup.

They have the depth and talent to repeat that unbeaten feat. But just like last season, East coach Chris Stock said that isn't on his team's radar.

"You don't think about it, and to the guys' credit, they haven't brought it up one time," Stock said of an unbeaten season. "It's a new year, a new season, a new everything. I think they're just super-motivated to bring their best."

As the Spartans form this season's lineup for, Stock said competition during practices only makes the team better.

"It's really intense because we lost only one of our top six, that was Kirby," Stock said. "These guys worked really hard to get to this."​

The player who graduated was Kirby Le, who won 1 doubles with Caden Haar. Le had been East's 1 singles player as a junior, when he reached the state final before losing to current Creighton player Zach Kuo.

Nelson took over the 1 singles spot as a freshman and went 42-0. Nelson defeated Kearney's Asher Saulsbury in three sets in the championship match. Overall, the top seven medalists in Class A 1 singles are back.

This summer, Stock said Nelson played in the national hard courts tournament in Michigan as he works to elevate his level of play.

"He has a bigger forehand. And he's looking to grow with the kind of serve he can create," Stock said. "If you watch him, you might think he's just a baseliner, but he's an all-court player. He's an excellent volleyer, so he's using that to his advantage when the time is right."

Also returning for the Spartans are Samarth Sajeesh, who won 2 singles, and the 2 doubles team of Joe Bucknell and Kayden Le.

State duals

A new event formed by high school tennis coaches from around the state will have its inaugural tournament in October.

The state dual championships, featuring the top 16 teams in each class, will be played in Kearney. The Class B state duals will be Oct. 7 and Class A on Oct. 9.

For about three years, a group of coaches have discussed the idea of having a state dual tournament, which isn't sanctioned by the NSAA. Teams will qualify based on a point system. Elkhorn coach Jon Holtz is one of the organizers and said team rankings will be based on the points system and will be updated weekly.

Holtz said he knows this initial event won't necessarily be perfect and could be tweaked in the future, but it's a start and another way to promote the sport.

"We are very excited and pleased with the progress of the team dual championship," McCook coach Matt Wiemers said in an email. "Overall, I think the event is being well received."

The postseason in general will have a different look to it. Instead of Koch Tennis Center hosting the traditional Class A state meet, the Woods Tennis Center in Lincoln will host both Class A and B meets. The A meet will be Oct. 12 and 13, while the B meet will be Oct. 16 and 17.​

Class A

Bellevue East

Coach: Krista Tew

Returning state entrants: Elijah Carrera, sr.; Kaden Bach, sr.; Cyrus Chasier, sr.; Cole Holbrook, sr.; Brandon Tracy, jr.; Jace Taggart, jr.

Outlook: With its entire lineup returning, Tew said the Chieftains have big goals for this fall. Tracy went 11-19 playing at 1 singles, while Carrera and Bach played 1 doubles at state.

Bellevue West

Coach: Steve Lemon

Returning state entrants: Tanner Adams, sr.; Tanner Hosick, sr.; Cooper Moore, sr.; Koen Zimmerman, sr.

Other contributors: Joe Hartin-Kovy, so.; Owen Arko, fr.

Outlook: The Thunderbirds return four starters from a team that tied for ninth at state. That's the third straight year they've finished in the top 10. Adams won 20 matches at 1 singles, while Hosick won 31 at 1 doubles. They graduated Peyton Lemon, who is the school's leader in career wins.​

Columbus

Coach: Scott Bethune

Returning state entrants: Alan Estrada-Morales, sr.; Carter Goc, sr.; Carter Trebac, jr.

Other contributors: Jacob Rother, jr.

Outlook: The Discoverers have three state qualifiers and a large underclassmen group for Bethune, who is in his 20th season as the program's coach. Trebac played 1 singles and Estrada-Morales played 2 singles last season, but Columbus will have to figure out its doubles pairings.

Elkhorn South

Coach: Steve Bischof

Returning state entrants: Andrew Nelson, sr.; Ryan Fitton, sr.

Other contributors: Cullen McGee, sr.; Chase Brammer, sr.; Jack Carney, sr.; Tyler Lofdahl, jr.; Nivesh Reddy, so.; Ryan Thomas, so.; Ethan Mechals, so.; Nate Fischer, fr.

Outlook: The Storm graduated four starters from a team that won Metros and was fifth at state. Nelson was third at 1 singles, while Fitton was sixth at 1 doubles. Bischof has plenty of competition working to fill the open spots.​

Fremont

Coach: Justin Bigsby

Returning state entrants: None

Top players: Ashton Lamb, jr.; Luke Olson, so.; Alejandro Villagomez, so.

Outlook: The Tigers reload this season after an all-senior lineup played at state. Bigsby said the Tigers are young and inexperienced, but he feels they have some pieces to work around.

Grand Island

Coach: Josh Budler

Returning state entrants: Kaleb Brosz, sr.; Riley Voss, jr.; Mason Havel, jr.

Outlook: The Islanders have some good leaders as Brosz played 1 doubles last season, while Voss played 1 singles. Budler said the Islanders will have inexperienced at other spots to start the year.

Kearney

Coach: Troy Saulsbury

Returning state entrants: Asher Saulsbury, sr.; Drew Welch, jr.

Other contributors: Aydan Nelson, sr.; Kyler Nichols, sr.; Kyler Eklund, jr.; Brayden Kohtz, jr.; Cole Gappa, jr.; Ty Schall, jr.; Evan Shaffer, jr.

Outlook: Four seniors helped the Bearcats finish as state runners-up last season. This year's team is led by Asher Saulsbury, a three-time state medalist who was runner-up at 1 singles. Coach Saulsbury likes his team's depth as it reloads its lineup.​

Lincoln East

Coach: Chris Stock

Returning state entrants: Caden Haar, jr.; Joe Bucknell, jr.; Hunter Nelson, so.; Samarth Sajeesh, so.; Kayden Le, so.

Other contributors: Yakub Islamov, sr.; Simon Johnson, so.; Brad Bobaru, fr.

Outlook: What will they do for an encore? The 2022 Spartans became the first in state history to go undefeated in all four divisions, finishing 174-0. Five of the six starters are back, including Nelson at 1 singles and Harr at 1 doubles. East has other talented players looking to fill roles on the team seeking its third straight Class A team title.

Lincoln High

Coach: Steve Ward

Returning state entrants: Harry Dunder, jr.; Cole Christophersen, jr.

Other contributors: William Brezinski, jr.; Salam Saydo, jr.; Henry Hill, so.; Everett Green, so.; Peter Foss, fr.

Outlook: Lincoln High was senior-laden last season when Dunder and Chritophersen played 2 doubles. The Links will be young this season, gaining experience as the fall progresses.​

Lincoln Northeast

Coach: Jennifer Hansen

Returning state entrants: Carson Pierce, sr.; Aaron Jackson, sr.; Myles Thorpe, jr.; Logan Gillett, jr.; Jordan Lemon, jr.

Outlook: Hansen believes the Rockets' two returning seniors are poised to make an impact. Gillett played 1 singles last season, while Lemon played 1 doubles. Northeast also is counting on some new up-and-coming players.

Lincoln Pius X

Coach: Nolan DeWispelare

Returning state entrants: Ian Woita, sr.; Mason Hall, sr.; Nick Phelan, jr.; Connor White, so.

Other contributors: Lucas Klein, sr.; Dylan Payne, sr.; Dax Woita, jr.

Outlook: DeWispelare likes his team's depth as among the returners are White, who played 1 singles, Ian Woita, a four-year varsity player who played 1 doubles, and Hall and Phelan, who were third at state at 2 doubles. The coach said there will be some shuffling of the lineup to find the right fit.

Lincoln Southeast

Coach: Chris Salem

Returning state entrants: Camden Hjermstad, sr.; Nahum Barber, jr.;Ruyter Jamison, jr.; Teddie Kirkland, jr.

Other contributors: Ian Brown, so.

Outlook: The Knights placed foruth at state in 2022 and should be one of Class A's top challengers again as they return Hjermstad, who was sixth at 1 singles; and Barber and Jamison, runners-up at 1 doubles.​

Lincoln Southwest

Coach: Dennis Hershberger

Returning state entrants: Markus Rutledge, sr.; Jack Felt, sr.; Barrett Warner, jr.

Other contributors: Marco Spinar, sr.; Hudson Shaffer, sr.; Logan Finley, sr.; Brady Hung, so.; Cooper Richter, so.; Linkin Dush, so.; Max Kline, fr.

Outlook: Southwest was third at state last year and returns its 1 singles player in Rutledge, who placed fourth, and Warner, who was runner-up at 2 singles. Felt placed fith at 1 doubles. Southwest will again be one of the state's top teams as newomers will provide a boost.

Millard North

Coach: Scott Orlando

Returning state entrants: Arjun Anugole, sr.; Pryce Kampschneider, sr.; Nick Wang, jr.; Caleb Yeh, jr.; Anuraag Ganti, so.

Other contributors: Patrick Berry, so.; Jackson Mu, fr.

Outlook: Look for the Mustangs to be improved this season as they return five of their six starters. Yeh placed seventh at state in 2 doubles. North has an early dual with Creighton Prep, which should be a good test for both squads.

Millard South

Coach: Jason Rodenberger

Returning state entrants: Kaleb Teply, jr.; Chastin Frederick, jr.; Noah Haakinson, jr.

Other contributors: Peyton Blue, sr.; Julian Chantiam, jr.; Caleb Schmidt, jr.; Zach Stoj, jr.

Outlook: Rodenberger expects to have a balanced team as he said every player can compete in singles or doubles. After Teply played 2 singles and Frederick and Haakinson were at 2 doubles, the Patriots will figure out what the lineup will look like this fall.

Millard West

Coach: Tom Koziol

Returning state entrants: Eddie Shi, sr.; Miles Mollring, jr.; Jake Smiley, so.

Outlook: The Wildcats finished eighth at state and again will have strong singles players. Smiley won 21 matches at 1 singles, while Mollring placed fourth at state at 2 singles. Koziol likes the potential his team has at doubles. Shi will move up to 1 doubles this fall.

Omaha Buena Vista

Coach: Langston Hoover

Returning state entrants: Nick McGill, jr.; Jacob Simpson, so.; Isaak Apel, so.; Paul Ganfield, so.

Other contributors: Ethan Weiss, fr.

Outlook: Going into its second year as a program, Buena Vista looks to continue to improve. McGill is the team leader as he's back at 1 singles.​

Omaha Creighton Prep

Coach: Jerry Kowal

Returning state entrants: Jack Dombrowski, sr.; Leo Owen, jr.; Rowan Lunning, so.; Ben Clausen, so.

Other contributors: Patrick Bosilevaz, jr.; Alex Liu, fr.; Blake Gocken, fr.; Matt McGill, fr.

Outlook: The Junior Jays were young last year and will be again. But with depth in underclassmen, Kowal feels this could be the best Prep team in recent years. Prep was fifth at state in 2022 with Lunning playing 1 singles and Clausen at 2 singles. Dombrowski played 1 doubles.

Omaha North

Coach: Bryson Wiser

Returning state entrants: Aidan Blakely, sr.; Josh Bartsch, jr..; Max Bolouvi, jr.; Judah Stratford, jr.

Other contributors: Leo Preheim, jr.; Andre Toney, jr.

Outlook: The Vikings look to take a step forward as they return a solid junior class. Bartsch played 1 singles last season, while Bolouvi and Stratford were at 1 doubles.

Omaha South

Coach: Andrew Mullin

Returning state entrants: Alex Rowland. jr.; Will Nommensen, jr.; Luis Pena-Herrera, so.

Outlook: Rowland played 1 doubles, Nommensen played 2 singles and Pena-Herrera 2 doubles at state a year ago. Mullin is looking for his young team to raise its level of play.

Omaha Westside

Coach: Bart Jeseritz

Returning state entrants: AJ Shefsky, sr.

Other contributors: Troy Shefsky, fr.

Outlook: This is a reload season for the Warriors after graduating nine seniors. New players are set to step into starting roles as Jeseritz believes his team can compete to win state in three of the four divisions. AJ Shefsky won 2 singles at state as a freshman, now his younger brother will likely fill that role in Westside's lineup.

Papillion-La Vista

Coach: Tony Ripa

Returning state entrants: Alex Imig, sr.

Outlook: The Monarchs graduated a large senior class, but they will be young this season. Imig will lead the team as hewon 15 matches at 1 doubles a year ago. Ripa said he's looking for some younger players who had successful JV seasons to step up to the varsity level.​

Class B

Adams Central

Coach: Ed Sughroue

Returning state entrants: Tate McIntyre, sr.; Carter Lipovsky, sr.; Dylan Janzen, sr.; Austin Vontz, jr.; Taylor Ablott, jr.

Other contributors: Brandon Wiseman, sr.; Axel Andersen, jr.; Nic Johnston, jr.; Matthew Lauder, jr.; Jonathan Reiners, jr.; Brayden Underwood, jr.; Liam Dyer, jr.; Grayson Hood, so.

Outlook: The Patriots are in position to improve on last year's 12th-place finish at state as they return three state medalists. McIntyre was eighth at 1 doubles, while Janzen and Ablott were eighth at 2 doubles. Lipovsky played 1 singles at state.​

Alliance

Coach: Scott Mills

Returning state entrants: Tony Escamilla, so.

Other contributors: Landyn Branstiter, sr.; Tre Red Bear, so.

Outlook: This will be a young team as Escamila, who played 2 doubles, was the only non-senior to play at state for Alliance. The Bulldogs have 17 players on their roster, but not many have match experience.

Beatrice

Coach: Karen Dittbrenner

Returning state entrants: Ty Dittbrenner, sr.; Deighton Norris, sr.; Maddox DeBoer, sr.

Other contributors: Michael Roschewski, sr.

Outlook: The Orangemen have a solid group of seniors to lead the way. Ty Dittbrenner is a two-time state medalist as he and Norris played 2 doubles a year ago.

Crete

Coach: Todd Sandberg

Returning state entrants: Aidan McDowell, sr.; Trace Egge, sr.; Lane Wendelin, sr.

Other contributors: Jayden Boyle, sr.; Corbin Coe, jr.; Ethan Placzek, jr.; Nick Eltze, jr.; Patton Svitak, so.

Outlook: The Cardinals had an outstanding 2022 state meet as McDowell won 1 singles and the team finished fourth. Egge played 1 doubles, Wendelin played 2 doubles and Sandberg likes the team's depth. While McDowell will be a favorite to repeat in singles, Crete will look early in the season for the right combinations for doubles.

Elkhorn

Coach: Jon Holtz

Returning state entrants: Lawson Clevenger, sr.; Kaito Hoori, sr; Logan Kieckhafer, sr.; Max Beard, jr.; Brody Brummer, jr.; Jack Fry, jr.

Outlook: No shortage of experience here. All six state entrants are back as Hoori played 1 singles and Clevenger and Brummer were 1 doubles. Holtz said the Antlers will lean on that experience as he said the returners have improved in the offseason.​

Elkhorn Mount Michael

Coach: Chase Petersen

Returning state entrants: Owen Stricklett, sr.; Connor Chen, so.; Noah Stricklett, so.

Other contributors: Peter Killeen, jr.; Patrick Killeen, fr.​

Outlook: Mount Michael finished sixth as state and returns Chen, who played 1 singles, and the Strickletts, who placed sixth at 2 doubles, as the Knights look to be in the hunt again. The school built new courts.

Gering

Coach: Ron Swank

Returning state entrants: Guri Hayer, sr.; Patrick Sauter, jr.; Bridger Wallace, so.

Other contributors: Frost Wallace, so.; Kaleb Mack; Aidyn McDonald; Dyven McGaughy

Outlook: The Bulldogs are young but have a decent amount of experience. Hayer, who played 1 doubles last year, will be at 1 singles, while Sauter returns to 2 singles. Gering's high school added four new courts in the offseason.​

Grand Island Central Catholic

Coach: James Lowry

Returning state entrants: Austin Staab, sr.; Andrew Arens, sr.; JT Rein, jr.

Other contributors: Alec Maneugh, so.; Kyle Kelly; Aaron Mack; Max Frizoem.

Outlook: The Crusaders are trying to rebuild behind Staab, who placed third at 1 singles at state. Arens and Rein were fifth at 2 doubles.

Hastings

Coach: Mark Gueswell

Returning state entrants: Ben Hafer, sr.; Alex Hafer, sr.; Ethan Zimmerman, sr.; Mason Kusek, sr.; Parker Ablott, jr.

Other contributors: None

Outlook: Hastings played four juniors at state last season. The Tigers will be led by those seniors this season.

Lincoln Christian

Coach: Troy Calfee

Returning state entrants: Max Fredstrom, sr.; CJ Cuciti, jr.; Andrew Penrod, jr.; Brady Watson, so.; Ben Mooss, so.

Other contributors: Grent DeHaan, so.; Ace Calfee, fr.

Outlook: The Crusaders return good experience from a team that placed 10th at state, although they graduated their 1 singles player who placed fourth. Cuciti and Mooss played 1 doubles a year ago.

McCook

Coach: Matt Wiemers

Returning state entrants: Nathaniel Miller, sr.; Lincoln Michaelis, sr.; Kaiden Porter, sr.

Other contributors: Jonny Frank, sr.; Caleb Shaw, sr.; Reid Loop, jr.; Landon Kmoch, jr.; Sutton LaBrie, jr.; Aaron Frank, so.

Outlook: The Bison return three starters from a team that won the Class B title by 14 points, including a pair of standouts. Michaelis went 39-8 and won 1 doubles, Miller went 40-7 and was runner-up at 1 singles and Porter was eighth at 2 singles. McCook will have good depth again as it has more than 30 players out.

Omaha Brownell Talbot/Concordia

Coach: Mark Smith

Returning state entrants: Luke Raymond, jr.; Ivan Pfeffer, so.

Other contributors: Eric Zhou, so.; Rishi Chundury, fr.

Outlook: Still a young team, led by Raymond, who played 1 doubles, and Pfeffer, who played 1 singles. But Smith sees depth is building as 22 players are on the roster.​

Ralston

Coach: Tommy Siske

Returning state entrants: Tony Heig, jr.; Owen Elsasser, jr.; Miller Hatterman, jr.; Brandon Roy, jr.

Outlook: Behind an experienced junior class, Siske is looking for the Rams to be improved. Hatterman and Roy played 1 doubles at state last season.

Waverly

Coach: Tammy Tegler

Returning state entrants: Isaac Clarke, jr.; Chase McInteer, jr.; Royce Klucas, jr.; Grey Klucas, jr.

Other contributors: Aidan Jespersen, jr.

Outlook: The Vikings feature a young yet experienced squad. They have no seniors but a talented junior class. All positions won at least one match at state in 2022, with Royce Klucas at 2 singles winning 20 matches on the seaosn and placing fourth at state. The Vikings should improve on their 11th-place finish at state.

York

Coach: Matt Fike

Returning state entrants: Collin Kotschwar, jr.

Other contributors: Kaden Heiden, sr,; John Hartley; Peter Dallman, fr.

Outlook: This will be a young team as Kotschwar returns after playing 1 doubles last season. Hartley is expected move into the 1 singles spot, while Heiden should join Kotschwar at 1 doubles. Fike takes over as coach for Dan Malleck, who retired.