With 'nice blend of experience,' Omaha Skutt looking for 7th straight state volleyball title

Saunders tries to downplay that consecutive title streak by reminding her players that each team is different.

"I know trying for a seventh straight championship is the elephant in the room," she said. "But 2021 is this group's first year together, so I tell them to just go out and win one."

It might be a matter of semantics, but few can question Saunders' success. In her 11th season as Skutt's head coach, the former Omaha Marian and Nebraska standout has guided her past six teams to a combined record of 211-20.

Schomers said title talk aside, she's just ready to get the season started.

"Number 7 is in the back of our minds, but we don't really talk about it," she said. "Winning a state title is always the end goal here, and that's the way it is."

​To achieve that goal, Saunders is once again ready to test her team during the regular season. The SkyHawks will make national tournament appearances in Florida and Chicago — trips that also were planned for last year's team but scrapped because of the pandemic.

The coach said her team is eager to begin, even without a player such as Krause — one of the best ever in Nebraska.