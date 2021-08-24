With 'nice blend of experience,' Omaha Skutt looking for 7th straight state volleyball title

Omaha Skutt volleyball coach Renee Saunders can sum up her team's quest for an unprecedented seventh straight title in just four words.
New faces, same expectations.
"It's strange not seeing certain players out there this year," Saunders said. "We still have a nice blend of experience and youth and I like our team a lot."
Two of those missing players are graduated All-Nebraska selections Lindsay Krause and Allie Gray. Outside hitter Krause has moved on to Nebraska while setter Gray is off to Arizona State.
The SkyHawks graduated five others from last year's 35-1 championship squad that tied a state record by winning a sixth consecutive title. Skutt joined Shickley (1987-92) and Bellevue West (1992-97) in that accomplishment.
To achieve that seventh straight championship, Skutt will be counting on players who are ready to step into new roles. That includes senior co-captains Abby Schomers and Ava Heyne, who have been part of the varsity squad since they were freshmen.
The 6-foot-1 Schomers has been a right-side hitter but will take over for Gray as setter. The 6-foot-2 Heyne moves to Krause's spot as outside hitter after playing primarily in the middle.
"It's time for them both to step into bigger roles," Saunders said. "They've been waiting for this opportunity and now it's their time as seniors to lead the way."
Both players said they're ready for the challenge.
"We're super excited to get the season started," Schomers said. "Lindsay and Allie had a huge presence on this team and now we're prepared to follow in their footsteps."
Schomers said she already has gone through an adjustment period.
"It was definitely weird at tryouts," she said. "I looked around and realized that I was one of the older kids, so that was a little bit of a shocker."
Ava, the third Heyne sister to play for the SkyHawks, said the team has worked to create chemistry heading into the season-opening Bellevue West Invitational this weekend.
"We've been building trust and getting to know each other," she said. "Everyone is ready to give it everything they've got."
Heyne added that she and Schomers are prepared for their final varsity season.
"We've worked four years for this," she said. "We know the target is always on our back and that we'll have to stay focused to achieve our goals."
Heyne also knows that the quest for a seventh straight title will bring an added sense of pressure.
"I think there is a level of anxiety, and that started on the first day," she said. "But that anxiety has eased with every good practice that we've had."
Saunders tries to downplay that consecutive title streak by reminding her players that each team is different.
"I know trying for a seventh straight championship is the elephant in the room," she said. "But 2021 is this group's first year together, so I tell them to just go out and win one."
It might be a matter of semantics, but few can question Saunders' success. In her 11th season as Skutt's head coach, the former Omaha Marian and Nebraska standout has guided her past six teams to a combined record of 211-20.
Schomers said title talk aside, she's just ready to get the season started.
"Number 7 is in the back of our minds, but we don't really talk about it," she said. "Winning a state title is always the end goal here, and that's the way it is."
To achieve that goal, Saunders is once again ready to test her team during the regular season. The SkyHawks will make national tournament appearances in Florida and Chicago — trips that also were planned for last year's team but scrapped because of the pandemic.
The coach said her team is eager to begin, even without a player such as Krause — one of the best ever in Nebraska.
"Did it help to have one of the top players in the country on our team? Sure," Saunders said. "But I'm hoping we're still pretty good and we'll find that out soon enough."
