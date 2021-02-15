With records in sight, Dyson Kunz could help deliver state wrestling title to Central City

Central City coach Darin Garfield calls Dyson Kunz a “half machine.”
Half nelson, that is.
“It’s the first move you learn in wrestling,” Kunz said. “So it’s always kind of been a go to.”
The senior is two slaps of the mat away from tying the Class C career pin record, a feat that could come as soon as Friday’s opening rounds of the state wrestling tournament.
And Kunz, a Northern Colorado signee ranked No. 1 at 138 pounds, has the half nelson to thank for many of them.
“He’s tenacious with it,” said Garfield. “It can be brutally tight when he gets it.”
Of his 196 career wins, 156 have come via pin. Three of those came in last year’s state state tournament — all in less than 90 seconds — including perhaps his favorite fall of all time, the one he got in the 126-pound final.
The three he added at Saturday’s district tournament were in a combined 1:42.
“He’s not interested in messing with people,” Garfield said. “He wants to get people finished and move on to the next one. He wants to get on with it.”
There’s an aspect to pinning that comes natural to some, Garfield said, and Kunz definitely fits into that category. But you don’t get to 200 career wins — which could come in another state championship victory — and break records on talent alone.
It’s a “meticulous” work ethic, Garfield said.
“You’ve got to have a natural feel for things like positioning," Garfield said, “but the majority of it would be the work he’s put in. He puts in more hours at his craft than anyone I’ve ever been around. It’s incredible. He’s never satisfied.”
And it’s always been that way.
Kunz began wrestling as a 4-year-old, and from time to time he still hears reminders about his first wrestling practice — when he showed up in basketball shoes.
By the eighth grade he was hooked on the sport. Kunz has a passion for it that few can match, Garfield said.
Putting people on their backs became his signature when he got to high school.
“It all goes back to the fundamentals of the sport and learning to do things the right way when you’re little,” Garfield said.
There’s a bit of simple math, too.
”It’s the highest score you can have in wrestling,” Kunz said. “It’s the most dominant thing you can do.”
He’s one of 10 Bison that qualified for the state tournament, a group that features fellow unanimous No. 1 Drew Garfield (Darin’s son). Sam Moore and Cole Kunz (Dyson’s younger brother) are both second-ranked qualifiers.
Central City, ranked No. 1 in Class C in two of the three polls, is in the mix for a team title for the first time since winning it in 2013.
It adds another reason for excitement, Kunz said.
“I’ve just been really emphasizing to our guys to do their job,” he said. “I don’t want our guys to go out and worry about the team score. You wrestle the match in front of you and that will put points on the board.”
It’s the kind of mature mentality that someone with medals of every color can help pass along.
Kunz lost in the state finals as a freshman, then finished third a year later.
“I’ve gone through both sides of the state tournament,” he said.
Kunz plans to major in business administration with an emphasis on management and minor in political science at UNC. The Bears wrestle in the Big 12, something he said factored into his decision. The 6-hour drive from home didn’t hurt, either.
“I just felt like it was the best fit for me,” he said. “The team, culture and coaches are just great. They’re on the come up.”
First, though, is a shot at a little more hardware for both himself and the program he’s poured so much into.
“It’s awesome to have that opportunity to compete for a team title,” Kunz said. “That’s just really exciting.”