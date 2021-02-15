With records in sight, Dyson Kunz could help deliver state wrestling title to Central City

Central City, ranked No. 1 in Class C in two of the three polls, is in the mix for a team title for the first time since winning it in 2013.

It adds another reason for excitement, Kunz said.

“I’ve just been really emphasizing to our guys to do their job,” he said. “I don’t want our guys to go out and worry about the team score. You wrestle the match in front of you and that will put points on the board.”

It’s the kind of mature mentality that someone with medals of every color can help pass along.

Kunz lost in the state finals as a freshman, then finished third a year later.

“I’ve gone through both sides of the state tournament,” he said.

Kunz plans to major in business administration with an emphasis on management and minor in political science at UNC. The Bears wrestle in the Big 12, something he said factored into his decision. The 6-hour drive from home didn’t hurt, either.

“I just felt like it was the best fit for me,” he said. “The team, culture and coaches are just great. They’re on the come up.”

First, though, is a shot at a little more hardware for both himself and the program he’s poured so much into.