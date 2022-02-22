With state this week, decorated duo ready for one last meet swimming for Lincoln Southwest

LINCOLN — As Lincoln Southwest prepares for its first-ever defense of a boys state swimming and diving title, the Silver Hawks also know they’re saying goodbye this weekend to the two best male swimmers in school history.

The senior seasons turned in so far by both Tommy Palmer and Kael Mlinek already have burnished their remarkable prep careers. Whether or not Southwest wins a second state championship trophy Saturday won’t change that.

But all of the Silver Hawks would prefer to again take that trophy with them. Southwest is one of the favorites, along with Omaha Creighton Prep and Omaha Westside, to win the team title.

Competition begins Thursday with boys 1-meter diving at 2 p.m. The swimming prelims will begin 24 hours later, with Saturday’s championship and consolation races set to begin shortly after 11 a.m.

Palmer and Mlinek have come a long way since, as eighth graders, they donned hawk costumes to cheer on Southwest swimmers — including Palmer’s sister, Alana, who now swims at Wisconsin — at the 2018 state meet.

Their accomplishments in the water have kept both in the spotlight since then, including some impressive performances this season.

Mlinek and Palmer already have teamed with Mason Schroeder and Thomas Neil to set one state record this season. That quartet won the Heartland Conference 200-yard medley relay in 1:30.61, which puts a goal of getting under 1:30 at state in play.

Southwest coach Ross Mueller said winning that first relay on Saturday would be the ideal way to begin a title defense.

“I think that race was an amazing way for them to get ready for state,” Mueller said. “We rested them a little bit, and it was very uplifting to see how fast they could go with the full taper. The expectations will be a bit higher than they were at conference.”

That will be the case for every race at state. Specific talk of winning another state championship has been limited. The focus has been what everyone must do to be at their best this weekend.

Mueller said both the Southwest boys and girls understand how tight the team races are going to be. Southwest snapped Prep’s string of 14 consecutive state championships, edging the Junior Jays by 5.5 points. Marian has won the past two girls titles, but the Silver Hawks won five of the previous six.

“We try not to focus on being state champions or becoming state champions for another year,” Mueller said. “The talk has been more about the need to get up and race every race you swim. It’s, ‘How are we going to swim at state?’ Not, ‘How are you going to swim?'

“The kids know it’s going to be a close one. We did tell them they know Prep wants it back, and they’re going to fight to get it back. They’re going to get up and swim. Our kids know what they need to do the next few days.”

Palmer and Mlinek don’t have to say much, but they are an animated duo as evidenced by their hawk costumes four years ago. Mueller said they’re not just a comedy duo; they have made each other better swimmers by having someone to train against who is at a similar level.

That’s one reason Mueller put both in the 50 freestyle at the Heartland meet. Palmer had the faster time in Friday’s prelims, and Mlinek won the final the following day by 0.02 seconds in 20.53. That performance put Mlinek at No. 5 all time in The World-Herald Top 10 in the 50 free; Palmer is already No. 2 at 20.04.

“It’s a way of getting them up and racing,” Mueller said. “That’s what they need to do. They don’t always have that kind of real close race until state. Let them fight it out. That racing mentality is what they have to have.”

Palmer has been one of the all-time top performers at the state meet. The Arizona recruit won five individual gold medals in his first three seasons — the 200 free in 2019 and 2021, the 100 free in ’21 and the 50 free the past two seasons.

Mlinek has three individual state championships of his own. The Princeton recruit won the 100 free last season and is the two-time defending champ in the 100 breaststroke.

Both are in the all-time charts, as well. Mlinek is No. 2 all time in the 100 breaststroke, while Palmer is No. 9 in the 200 free, No. 2 in the 50 free and No. 6 in the 100 free.

At state Palmer is entered in the 50 and 200 freestyles, while Mlinek is set to defend his titles in the 100 free and 100 breaststroke. Palmer has a big challenge in the 200 as he’ll be racing state record holder Nate Germonprez of Omaha Westside.

Those are the kinds of challenges Mueller knows both Palmer and Mlinek embrace. That’s why he’s looking forward to seeing them race one final meet as Silver Hawks.

“It's going to be tough because they bring a certain dynamic to the team that creates the culture we’ve had the last few years,” Mueller said. “We have almost 20 seniors between our boys and girls this year. It’s been out biggest class all four years.

“These kids are amazing and they’re such hard workers. It’s going to be a lot different.”