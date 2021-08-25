With transfer Zach Kuo, Creighton Prep is one of Class A's favorites this tennis season

But he wanted a return to being part of a team, so he transferred to Prep.

"Zach's definitely a top-level player," coach Jerry Kowal said. "His work ethic, he gets along great with the team. And I think he pushes them.

"When you walk on the court and play Zach, you better bring your 'A' game. Errors better be very far and few between."

Kuo turns a solid Prep team, which won the Metro Conference tournament last October, into a state contender. The Junior Jays return four starters — all seniors. Nathan Ramachandran, who played No. 1 singles last season, will move to No. 1 doubles and with his twin brother, Shawn.

"We're kind of senior-laden this year, which is good because it means you know what you're doing," Kowal said. "No one is going to intimidate them, they've all played in the top tournaments."

Defending state champ Lincoln Southwest graduated four of its starters while the second- and third-place teams, Lincoln East and Omaha Westside, return most of their starters and are among the preseason favorites in Class A.