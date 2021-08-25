With transfer Zach Kuo, Creighton Prep is one of Class A's favorites this tennis season

Zach Kuo got a chance to see how he measured up against college-level tennis players the past year.
And this fall, he is making sure he faces high school players while he still has the chance.
"Senior year, this is my last chance to play high school," Kuo said. "I've been hitting with these guys (from Omaha Creighton Prep) for a couple of years now, so I've gotten pretty close to them. It will be fun playing with them."
During his first two high school seasons, Kuo was among the state's top players at Elkhorn.
He reached the Class B No. 1 singles final as a freshman, falling 7-5, 6-4 to Lincoln Pius X's Mason Warner.
Elkhorn moved to Class A during his sophomore year, and Kuo dropped a thrilling 5-7, 7-5, 6-4 semifinal to Papio's Ethan Neil, who went on to win the past three state titles. Kuo finished third.
Kuo attended Elkhorn North last year but played ITA (Intercollegiate Tennis Association) events to catch the eye of college coaches.
"It certainly helped my game," said the Junior Jay, who has drawn interest from D-I, D-II and D-III programs. "I got a taste of playing the top guys. I enjoyed that a lot.
"It was a learning experience. And I saw that there's a fitness level you need to be at."
But he wanted a return to being part of a team, so he transferred to Prep.
"Zach's definitely a top-level player," coach Jerry Kowal said. "His work ethic, he gets along great with the team. And I think he pushes them.
"When you walk on the court and play Zach, you better bring your 'A' game. Errors better be very far and few between."
Kuo turns a solid Prep team, which won the Metro Conference tournament last October, into a state contender. The Junior Jays return four starters — all seniors. Nathan Ramachandran, who played No. 1 singles last season, will move to No. 1 doubles and with his twin brother, Shawn.
"We're kind of senior-laden this year, which is good because it means you know what you're doing," Kowal said. "No one is going to intimidate them, they've all played in the top tournaments."
Defending state champ Lincoln Southwest graduated four of its starters while the second- and third-place teams, Lincoln East and Omaha Westside, return most of their starters and are among the preseason favorites in Class A.
"We want to do the best we can and hopefully we'll be one of the teams standing (on the podium) on Friday afternoon on the 15th of October," said Kowal, referring to the final day of state. "That's our goal, but it depends how we play all the way up to that point, improving every week and every day."
The season begins Thursday. Prep plays a dual Thursday, a tournament Friday and a quad Saturday.
