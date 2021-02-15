With two No. 1 wrestlers, Class D Elkhorn Valley aims for new heights at state tourney

State wrestling tournament

Full schedule at CHI Health Center

Wednesday 9 a.m.: Class A first round, quarterfinals, and two consolation rounds. 5 p.m.: Class D first round, quarterfinals, and two consolation rounds

Thursday 9 a.m.: Class A semifinals, all placing matches. 1 p.m.: Class D semifinals, all placing matches. 7 p.m.: Class A and Class D finals (NET)

Friday

9 a.m.: Class B first round, quarterfinals, and two consolation rounds. 5 p.m.: Class C first round, quarterfinals, and two consolation rounds

Saturday

9 a.m.: Class B semifinals, all placing matches. 1 p.m.: Class C semifinals, all placing matches. 7 p.m.: Class B and Class C finals (NET)

Class D facts

Class D past champions 106: Eli Lanham, Plainview, 106 (2019)

113: Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 106

120: Scout Ashburn, Plainview, 113

145: Ruger Reimers, Palmer, 132

152: Colton Holthus, Garden County, 145

170: Alizae Mejia, Plainview, 170

220: Carl Mundt, Nebraska Christian, 195

Undefeated wrestlers 106: Eli Lanham, Plainview, 39-0

113: Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, 43-0

120: Dayton Gipe, Sandhills Valley, 36-0

126: Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley, 42-0

132: Jeremy Larson, Brady, 44-0

170: Christian Leonard, Bayard, 35-0

170: Conner Schutz, Hi-Line, 29-0

285: Levi Kerner, Arapahoe, 33-0