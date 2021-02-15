With two No. 1 wrestlers, Class D Elkhorn Valley aims for new heights at state tourney

Hunter Bennett and Adam Miller know a thing or two about raising the bar.
The Elkhorn Valley seniors — both also pole vaulters on the track team — are hoping their experience with clearing new heights translates to the mat at this week’s state wrestling tournament.
Each is ranked No. 1 in their weight class as the Falcons come to Omaha with eyes on the biggest prize.
Elkhorn Valley, ranked second in Class D, has finished in the top six at each of the previous five state tournaments. Included in that run has been four top-five showings.
In 2018, Bennett and Miller chipped in points as the Falcons nabbed a runner-up trophy.
There’s only one spot higher left on the podium.
“As freshmen we got a taste of that,” Miller said. “Anything is possible. We’ve just got to pick up bonus points where we can.”
They’ve combined for 85 wins — 43 for Bennett, 42 for Miller — and no losses this season. At Saturday’s district tournament, the two went 6-0 with four pins, a technical fall and a major decision.
“They’ve been great throughout their entire careers,” Elkhorn Valley coach Joey Tegeler said. “We don’t worry about Hunter and Adam. They’re going to be fine.”
They’re two of the Falcons’ nine state qualifiers, though only six are eligible to score points. Class D allows for multiple district tournament entries, but teams must designate whose production will count toward team points.
Elkhorn Valley qualified two wrestlers for state at 113, 120 and 126 pounds.
“Our depth isn’t great for scoring, but we have some pretty good hammers,” Tegeler said. “If all nine of our guys are doing great, we’re going to do great as a team.”
After a fourth-place finish as a sophomore, Bennett won a state title at 106 a year ago. As the only unbeaten qualifier at 113 — and one of two seniors in the bracket — he will be a heavy favorite.
“He’s been wrestling a long time, probably since he could walk,” Tegeler said. “He’s invested a lot of time in the sport. And that work has paid off.”
Anyone looking to go toe-to-toe, Tegeler said, better come with a full tank.
“The kid just doesn’t get tired,” he said. “We’ve tried to get him tired in practice, and it just can’t be done. He’s a goer. He’s constantly trying to score.”
Miller is still chasing his first state title. His tournament roads have been a bit bumpier.
A “brutal bracket,” Tegeler says, resulted in a 1-2 finish as a sophomore. Miller ran into an eventual runner-up in the quarterfinal last year before coming back for a fourth-place finish.
But Tegeler has seen a different Miller this season. One with a bit of swagger.
“He’s been right on the verge for all four years,” Tegeler said. “This year he’s been ultra-focused. He’s just kind of quit worrying about the outcome of the matches. He’s just going out and having fun.”
With one last crack at state tournament gold, Miller said he’s ready to leave it all out on the mat. He’ll attend Nebraska next year on a regent’s scholarship and study mechanical engineering.
So what does it feel like to have only two more days of wrestling — Class D will begin Wednesday with finals slated for Thursday — left in his career? Miller said the end is “nerve-wracking.”
“But at the same time, I’m ready for it,” he said. “It’s time. One last run. Let’s see what we can do with it.”