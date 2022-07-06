World-Herald all-sports awards: Sacred Heart retains Class D title

North Platte St. Patrick’s most successful sports year wasn’t quite enough to unseat Falls City Sacred Heart as Class D all-sports champion.

Sacred Heart retained the title by 3½ points, 76.5-73, over the Irish from the west. The Falls City school had the first volleyball-girls basketball sweep in Class D-2 in 13 seasons and its second all time, the first coming in 1997-98.

St. Patrick’s was only the third school to sweep the state track championships in Class D. Giltner did it in 2015 and Sacred Heart in 1998. The North Platte school also won its first boys basketball state title since 1928.

St. Patrick’s led the boys all-sports standings with 51 points — it also was runner-up in golf and fourth in cross country. Burwell, which was third in the final football and boys basketball ratings, was next with 49.25.

Sacred Heart’s all-sports points — 20 apiece — from its two state titles were good enough to edge Humphrey St. Francis, which was second in those sports in the final ratings, 40-36. St. Francis was third in the combined boys-girls standings with 63.5.

Sacred Heart is the combined champion for the 13th time. It was the first time the Irish led the girls standings, however, since 1999.

Final standings

Combined: Falls City Sacred Heart 76.5, North Platte St. Patrick’s 73, Humphrey St. Francis 63.5, Osceola 50, Burwell 49.25, Sterling 43.5, Kenesaw 35, Wynot 34, O’Neill St. Mary’s 32, Ainsworth 31.5, Anselmo-Merna 30, Overton 30, Mullen 28.25, BDS 28, Nebraska City Lourdes 26.75, Dundy County-Stratton 26, Lincoln Parkview 26, Maywood/Hayes Center 25.5, Mead 23.75, Loomis 23, Diller-Odell 22, Shelton 22, McCool Junction 21, Cody-Kilgore 20, Stanton 19, Elgin/Pope John 18, Potter-Dix 18, Sandhills/Thedford 18, Riverside 17.25, Thayer Central 16.5, Fullerton 16, Pender 16, Spalding Academy 16, Winside 12, Axtell 11.25, Stuart 10, Wallace 10, Cambridge 9, Plainview 9, Arthur County 8, Bellevue Cornerstone 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Weeping Water 8, Pleasanton 7.5, Bloomfield 7.25, Ansley/Litchfield 6, Crawford 6, Exeter-Milligan 6, Hyannis 6, Johnson-Brock 6, Southern Valley 5.5, Lawrence-Nelson 4, Niobrara/Verdigre 4, South Platte 4, Wauneta-Palisade 4, Brady 3, Arapahoe 2.25, Bertrand 2, Medicine Valley 2, Red Cloud 2, Wausa 1.5.

Boys: North Platte St. Patrick’s 51, Burwell 49.25, Osceola 39.5, Falls City Sacred Heart 36.5, Kenesaw 35, Mullen 28.25, Humphrey St. Francis 27.5, Nebraska City Lourdes 26.75, Dundy County-Stratton 26, Lincoln Parkview 26, Ainsworth 23.5, Loomis 23, McCool Junction 21, Cody-Kilgore 20, Stanton 19, O’Neill St. Mary’s 18, Potter-Dix 18, Sandhills/Thedford 18, Riverside 17.25, Thayer Central 16.5, Elgin/Pope John 16, Spalding Academy 16, Sterling 14, Pender 12, Winside 12, Wynot 12, Anselmo-Merna 10, BDS 10, Overton 10, Wallace 10, Plainview 9, Arthur County 8, Bellevue Cornerstone 8, Weeping Water 8, Pleasanton 7.5, Axtell 6.75, Hyannis 6, Johnson-Brock 6, Southern Valley 5.5, Bloomfield 5.25, Lawrence-Nelson 4, Shelton 4, Brady 3, Fullerton 3, Mead 2.75, Arapahoe 2.25, Medicine Valley 2, Red Cloud 2, Wausa 1.

Girls: Falls City Sacred Heart 40, Humphrey St. Francis 36, Sterling 29.5, Maywood/Hayes Center 25.5, Diller-Odell 22, North Platte St. Patrick’s 22, Wynot 22, Mead 21, Anselmo-Merna 20, Overton 20, BDS 18, Shelton 18, O’Neill St. Mary’s 14, Fullerton 13, Osceola 10.5, Stuart 10, Cambridge 9, Ainsworth 8, Clarkson/Leigh 8, Ansley/Litchfield 6, Crawford 6, Exeter-Milligan 6, Axtell 4.5, Niobrara/Verdigre 4, Pender 4, South Platte 4, Wauneta-Palisade 4, Bertrand 2, Bloomfield 2, Elgin/Pope John 2, Wausa 0.5.

Class D team champions: Girls cross country, Crofton. Boys cross country, Norfolk Catholic. Volleyball, Howells-Dodge (D-1), Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2). Football, Howells-Dodge (8M-1), Kenesaw (8M-2), Cody-Kilgore (6M). Boys wrestling, Sutherland. Girls basketball, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family (D-1), Falls City Sacred Heart (D-2). Boys basketball, North Platte St. Patrick’s (D-1), Lincoln Parkview (D-2). Girls track, North Platte St. Patrick’s. Boys track, North Platte St. Patrick’s. Boys golf, Overton.

Scoring for award

The World-Herald uses a four-class system for its all-sports awards, though there are six classes in football, volleyball and basketball. Boys basketball classifications are used — C-1 and C-2 form Class C, D-1 and D-2 form Class D.

In the point system, top-10 finishes in either the final World-Herald ratings or state-meet placings are scored in each sport. In the statewide, OWH-rated sports of football, volleyball, basketball, soccer, softball and baseball (Class A only), the scoring value diminishes with order of finish: 20-18-16-etc.

The scale is 15-13.5-12-etc. for boys wrestling, boys and girls track and Class B baseball (not yet statewide). All other sports are on a 10-9-8-etc. scale.

Schools in selective-sport cooperative sponsorships receive equal splits. Girls wrestling was added as a single-class NSAA sport this year.