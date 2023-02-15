World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek breaks down who the top wrestlers in the state are and who to keep an eye out for as teams prepare for the opening round of the NSAA state wrestling championships Thursday.

***

Boys

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington: The lone boys wrestler going for a fourth title, Lauridsen is ranked No. 5 in the country by FloWrestling. The Nebraska recruit would become Bennington’s third four-time winner, second only to Omaha Skutt. He carries a career record of 172-6 going into the weekend, with five of those losses to out-of-state competition.

Joel Adams, Millard South: A resume that includes multiple Fargo titles and world gold, Adams will be looking for state title No. 3 this weekend. He’ll make a run at an Olympic dream next spring, before wrestling at Michigan. Adams is ranked second nationally by MatScouts, carrying a record of 44-0 into the state tournament.

Tyson Terry, Omaha North: One of the nation’s top sophomores, Terry is now 88-0 in his career. He became the first freshman to ever win a Class A heavyweight title a year ago, and has followed it up with a 49-0 campaign that includes 41 pins. Terry has gone the distance in matches just twice all season. He’s ranked No. 3 on the Huskermat Big Board – a compilation of the top pound-for-pound in the state – behind only Adams and Lauridsen.

Miles Anderson, Millard South: The lone in-state loss of a 46-3 season for the sophomore came to Lauridsen in a battle of state champions. Another came to a two-time state champion from Missouri. Anderson went 41-5 a year ago, pinning his way to the 113-pound gold. All four of those falls during his debut at state came in the second period.

Noah Blair, Millard West: He’s had little trouble in a 43-1 season, with the lone loss coming in the finals of a tough tournament in Kansas late last month. His win in the 182-pound final a year ago avenged a previous loss to Millard South’s Caeden Olin, who is nationally ranked this year at 195 pounds. Blair is looking to become the third Wildcat in the last ten years to win multiple state titles.

Girls

Reagan Gallaway, Amherst: The Hastings recruit is 76-0 over the last two years. Gallaway won a pair of state titles before girls wrestling was sanctioned last season. She struck gold a year ago behind three pins, spending less than 2 ½ combined minutes on the mat in those matches.

Kaylee Ricketts, Wahoo: Ranked inside the Top 20 this season by USA Wrestling/FloWrestling, Ricketts has followed up an unbeaten junior campaign with a 48-0 senior season. She’ll look to cap her career with a third state championship. None of Ricketts’ matches this season has gone the distance.

Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside: After going 42-0 on the way to the title at 126 pounds a year ago, Rosseter has been limited due to injury this season. Still, the junior is 23-1 and ranked No. 1 in the state at 130 pounds, with sights set on both a second individual gold and some team hardware, too.

Alexis Pehrson, Yutan: The sophomore is ranked No. 24 in the nation by USA Wrestling/FloWrestling, and is a unanimous No. 1 in the state at 125 pounds. A returning state champion, Pehrson owns decisions over both of the wrestlers behind her in the rankings. Her and twin sister Aubrie are each shooting for their second state titles this weekend.

Maycee Peacher, Bennington: The first official girls wrestling state champion in Nebraska history, Peacher was dominant in a 34-1 freshman season a year ago, capping it with a title at 100 pounds. She’s 39-0 this season, with each of her wins coming via pin or technical fall.

