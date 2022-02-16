Wrestlers to watch in the Nebraska state wrestling tournaments

World-Herald staff writer Nick Rubek compiled the boy and girl wrestlers to watch during the 2022 Nebraska high school state wrestling tournaments.

* * *

Garrett Grice, Bellevue East: The top pound-for-pound wrestler in the state according to Huskermat, Grice is looking to put the exclamation point on one of the best careers in Nebraska high school history with a fourth gold medal. He owns the state’s career takedown record and is ranked No. 10 in the nation at 132 pounds (will wrestle at 138 this weekend) by MatScouts. The Virginia recruit is 192-1 in his four years at East, including 46-0 this season.

Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista: The Virginia recruit, a consensus top 20 wrestler nationally at his weight, has reeled off 145 straight wins since falling in the state finals as a freshman in Iowa. Included in that streak is a 55-0 record and gold medal in Iowa in 2021, and an unbeaten junior campaign in Nebraska that ended with a Class A title. He’ll look to add a fourth finals appearance and third crown to his resume this weekend.

Kael Lauridsen, Bennington: After making the drop to 113 pounds during the season, the junior made a jump in the national rankings. He's currently ranked No. 4 at the weight by MatScouts. He’s lost just once in his career against in-state competition, with the closest match against Nebraska foes this season being a 16-2 victory. The two-time state champion will be amongst the top 50 recruits in the country when he makes a college decision.

Joel Adams, Millard South: Adams has seemed to find his groove down the stretch after a month-long absence due to injury. In five postseason matches since returning he has a pair of pins, a pair of tech falls and a convincing win over the second-ranked wrestler in his weight class. Adams ranked No. 5 in the nation at 145 pounds by MatScouts, and was in the service’s preseason top 15 for the class of 2023.

Tyler Antoniak, Millard South: After reaching the state finals as a freshman, the Arizona State recruit went 52-0 and won gold a year later. Antoniak is primed to put the disappointment of an overtime loss in last year’s semifinals — his last loss to in-state competition — behind him. He already owns wins over three of the four wrestlers ranked behind him — all in one day at the state dual tournament. Antoniak is ranked No. 22 nationally at 152 by MatScouts.

Antrell Taylor, Millard South: The future Husker is looking to become just the third Patriots wrestler to win three titles, and first since 2006. Since losing in the state finals as a freshman, Taylor has run off eight straight state tournament wins with bonus points — five pins, a tech fall and two major decisions — on his way to back-to-back golds. MatScouts has him ranked No. 12 in the nation at 170 pounds, and in the Top 20 for the class of 2022.

Regan Rosseter, Omaha Westside: Ranked in the top 20 nationally by both FloWrestling and USA Wrestling, the sophomore is widely considered the top pound-for-pound wrestler in the state of Nebraska. She wasn’t scored on until her 28th match of the season, and only one of 39 opponents has taken her the distance.

Reagan Gallaway, Amherst: Like Rosseter, Gallaway’s name shows up in most national rankings. FloWrestling has her as honorable mention (just outside top 25) at 138. USA Wrestling has the junior ranked No. 23 in the country. She’s the No. 2 pound-for-pound wrestler in the state, according to NEWrestle.

Omaha World-Herald: Nebraska Prep Zone All the latest updates for Nebraska High School sports Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.