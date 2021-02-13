Wrestling districts: Millard South qualifies entire lineup for Nebraska state tournament

Adams (39-0) followed with a 6-4 victory against Bellevue East’s Daniel DeRosier, the second win of the season for Adams against the unanimous No. 2 DeRosier.

“Those are guys that love to go out and compete,” Olson said of Coyle and Adams. “They were very familiar with the guys they were wrestling. And their opponents were closing the gap on them. We had to figure out a way to win. I thought they showed a lot of resiliency.”

Taylor, Robertson, Antoniak and Knopick each registered a pair of pins on the day. Twelve Patriots notched bonus points in at least one match Saturday.

The teams chasing Millard South in the rankings did enough to at least keep the pressure on at next week’s state tournament.

Grand Island, ranked No. 2 in Class A by Huskermat, had seven champions in winning the A-2 tournament in their own gym. Third-ranked North Pratte won five individual titles on its way to the A-3 team crown at Fremont. Both teams qualified 13 wrestlers for state.

Norfolk won the A-4 team title at Omaha Central behind five gold medalists. The fifth-ranked Panthers had 11 qualifiers.

CLASS B

