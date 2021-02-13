Wrestling districts: Millard South qualifies entire lineup for Nebraska state tournament

The state tournament will again be an all-inclusive event for Millard South.
For the third straight season, the top-ranked Patriots qualified their entire lineup, running away with the District A-1 title Saturday at Columbus.
The two-time defending state team champions had eight district winners, outpacing the tournament hosts by 97 points.
Millard South is the only team in Class A that will send a full lineup to next week's state tournament, beginning Wednesday at the CHI Health Center in downtown Omaha.
“I thought everybody wrestled about as well as they could,” Patriots coach Nate Olson said. “We had all 14 guys win their first round match. And getting 11 of those guys to win in the semifinals was awesome.
“We prepared all week and got guys where they needed to be. And they went out and wrestled.”
His team had champions in Miles Anderson (106 pounds), Caleb Coyle (120), Conor Knopick (126), Joel Adams (138), Tyler Antoniak (145), Scott Robertson (152), Antrell Taylor (160) and Connor Hoy (195).
Coyle and Adams, both ranked No. 1 in all three polls, won potential state final previews over second-ranked opponents.
In a battle of returning state champions, Coyle rode out Gabe Grice of Bellevue East in the ultimate tiebreaker round to earn his district title.
Adams (39-0) followed with a 6-4 victory against Bellevue East’s Daniel DeRosier, the second win of the season for Adams against the unanimous No. 2 DeRosier.
“Those are guys that love to go out and compete,” Olson said of Coyle and Adams. “They were very familiar with the guys they were wrestling. And their opponents were closing the gap on them. We had to figure out a way to win. I thought they showed a lot of resiliency.”
Taylor, Robertson, Antoniak and Knopick each registered a pair of pins on the day. Twelve Patriots notched bonus points in at least one match Saturday.
The teams chasing Millard South in the rankings did enough to at least keep the pressure on at next week’s state tournament.
Grand Island, ranked No. 2 in Class A by Huskermat, had seven champions in winning the A-2 tournament in their own gym. Third-ranked North Pratte won five individual titles on its way to the A-3 team crown at Fremont. Both teams qualified 13 wrestlers for state.
Norfolk won the A-4 team title at Omaha Central behind five gold medalists. The fifth-ranked Panthers had 11 qualifiers.
CLASS B
Game on in Omaha.
An expected two-way battle for the team title in Class B is a full go after both Beatrice and Gering won district crowns on Saturday.
The two teams, each ranked No. 1 in at least one poll, are on a collision course for Friday’s opening round.
Beatrice will have 11 qualifiers after winning the B-3 title at Grand Island Northwest, finishing 36.5 points ahead of third-ranked Aurora. The Orangemen, ranked No. 1 by Huskermat, had four champions.
Gering finished with five individual golds as part of a District B-4 team championship. The Bulldogs, ranked No. 1 by both NEWrestle and the coaches, qualified eight while edging a Broken Bow team ranked as high as fifth to claim the crown.
Bennington and York, Saturday’s other district champions, each had four champions in their eight qualifiers.
CLASS C
Make it three in Class C.
Defending champion David City, crosstown rival David City Aquinas and Class C returnee Central City each won district championships Saturday, setting up a sprint to the top of the podium at next week’s state tournament.
Central City, ranked No. 1 by both NEWrestle and the coaches, had six champions as part of ten qualifiers in winning the District C-2 tournament at Battle Creek.
Both David City Aquinas, which sits atop the Huskermat rankings, and David City will take 11 to state. The former had four champions in a C-3 title effort, while last year’s champion had three gold medalists on its way to the C-1 championship at Albion.
CLASS D
No. 1 set itself up for a run at No. 3.
Two-time defending state champion Plainview, Class D’s top-ranked team, will have a contingent of nine for its three-peat attempt after winning the D-1 team title Saturday at Weeping Water.
The Pirates had won four golds, including three from returning state champions (Eli Lanham, Scout Ashburn and Alize Mejia).
Neligh-Oakdale, ranked third by the coaches, won the D-3 team title, qualifying eight. Maxwell and Southwest were Class D’s other district team champions.
Results
CLASS A
A-1 at Columbus
Team scores: Millard South 251, Columbus 154, Bellevue East 116.5, Millard West 116, Lincoln Southwest 98, Bellevue West 49.5, Lincoln High 30.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Miles Anderson, Millard South, maj dec Brenyn Delano, Columbus, 22-8. 3, Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, dec Enrique Haynes, Millard West, 4-2. 113: 1, Aiden Bice, Columbus pin, Gino Rettele, Millard South, 1:46. 3, Avery Russell, Millard West, maj dec Liam Thew, Lincoln High, 15-3. 120: 1, Caleb Coyle dec Gabriel Grice, Bellevue East, 4-3 UTB. 3, Tanner Hosick, Bellevue West, dec Blake Cerny, Columbus, 2-1. 126: 1, Connor Knopick, Millard South, pin Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 1:04. 3, Cadyn Kucera, Columbus, inj dec Kenneth Bryant, Bellevue West. 132: 1, Garrett Grice, Bellevue East, tech fall Landan McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, 26-11. 3, Aiden Robertson, Millard South, pin Aiden Schollmeyer, Millard West, 2:23. 138: 1, Joel Adams, Millard South, dec Daniel DeRosier, Bellevue East, 6-4. 3, Grant Moraski, Bellevue West, dec Korbin Arold, Lincoln High, 8-3. 145: 1, Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, pin Jackson Jeanette, Millard West, 1:44. 3, Alex Korte, Columbus, dec Truman Koehler, Bellevue East, 3-1. 152: 1, Scott Robertson, Millard South, pin Carter Braun, Columbus, 1:43. 3, Kaden Williams, Millard West, pin Mason Chandler, Bellevue East, 4:19. 160: 1, Antrell Taylor, Millard South, pin Drew Loosvelt, Columbus, 3:20. 3, Cooper Jackson, Lincoln Southwest, tech fall Evan Gann, Bellevue East, 15-0. 170: 1, Jack McDonnell, Bellevue West, pin Blayze Standley, Columbus, 4:39. 3, Quinn Thew, Lincoln High, pin JJ Latenser, Millard South, 0:24. 182: 1, Noah Blair, Millard West, dec Rylee Iburg, Columbus, 6-2. 3, Caeden Olin, Millard South, inj def Garrett Erickson, Bellevue East. 195: 1, Connor Hoy, Millard South, dec Charlie Nosal, Millard West, 7-3. 3, Blake Baker, Lincoln Southwest, dec Liam Blaser, Columbus, 7-3. 220: 1, Noah Sprieck, Lincoln Southwest, pin Christian Nasha, Millard South, 1:13. 3, Steven Zimmer, Bellevue East, pin Justin Gaston, Columbus, 0:54. 285: 1, Ryan Kocovsky, Millard West, dec Nolan Olafson, Millard South, 3-2 UTB. 3, Preston Welch, Bellevue East, pin Braxton Peters, Lincoln Southwest, 2:24.
A-2 at Grand Island
Team scores: Grand Island 215, Omaha Westside 181.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 141, Lincoln Southeast 124, Omaha Burke 65.5, Lincoln North Star 56, Omaha North 45, Omaha South 19.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Logan Edward, Omaha Westside, pin Jordan O’Conner, Lincoln North Star, 1:04. 3, Madden Kontos, Grand Island, pin Sirah Lane, Omaha North, 1:42. 113: 1, Juan Pedro, Grand Island, dec Presden Sanchez, Omaha Creighton Prep, 9-3. 3, Evan Fuchs, Lincoln Southeast, pin Ethan Hallett, Lincoln North Star, 4:33. 120: 1, Ein Obermiller, Grand Island, dec Julio Reyes, Omaha Burke, 8-6. 3, Kooper Brandle, Omaha Westside, pin Francisco Becerra, Omaha Creighton Prep, 3:22. 126: 1, Blake Cushing, Grand Island, tech fall Caleb Durr, Lincoln Southeast, 19-4. 3, Nate Sanchez, Omaha Creighton Prep, inj def Sam Johnson, Omaha Westside. 132: 1, Rogelio Ruiz, Grand Island, pin Jose Hinz, Lincoln Southeast, 3:41. 3, Aden Hargis, Omaha Westside, dec Jasper Sobetski, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-0. 138: 1, Dane Arrants, Grand Island, pin Andrew Guinan, Omaha Creighton Prep, 4:23. 3, Connor Dillavou, Lincoln North Star, pin Loren Pasco, Lincoln Southeast, 2:23. 145: 1, Brody Arrants, Grand Island, pin Noah Aken, Omaha Westside, 4:58. 3, Christian Graser, Omaha Creighton Prep, dec Ian Mendoza, Lincoln Southeast, 6-2. 152: 1, Michael Myers, Omaha Westside, maj dec Pierce Johnson, Omaha Creighton Prep, 12-2. 3, Jayden Looney, inj def Tyler Salpas, Grand Island. 160: 1, Kolby Lukaasiewicz, Grand Island, tech fall Dominic Fate, Omaha Creighton Prep, 15-0. 3, Amani Mfinanga, Lincoln North Star, dec Tavian Thomas, Omaha Westside, 8-3. 170: 1, Blaine Miller, Omaha Burke, pin Cannon McCarty, Omaha Westside, 2:40. 3, Caiden James, Lincoln Southeast, pin Casey Reis, Grand Island, 2:38. 182: 1, Joey Glogowski, Omaha Creighton Prep, pin Max McClatchey, Lincoln Southeast, 3:28. 3, Jaiveonce Mitchell, Omaha Burke, De Andre Brock, Grand Island, 10-4. 195: 1, Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, pin John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, 1:38. 3, Alexander Ramirez, Omaha South, pin Pray Pope, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:50. 220: 1, Tyler Stewart, Omaha North, dec Daylon Keolavone, Grand Island, 8-7. 3, Ryan Zatechka, Omaha Westside, pin Dylan Sheard, Omaha South, 0:52. 285: 1, Cade Haberman, Omaha Westside, pin Isiah Guzman, Omaha North, 0:51. 3, Michael Isele, Grand Island, pin Sam Sledge, Omaha Creighton Prep, 1:45.
A-3 at Fremont
Team scores: North Platte 212, Papillion-La Vista 208.5, Millard North 119.5, Gretna 100, Papillion-La Vista South 87.5, Fremont 78.5, Lincoln Northeast 64.5, Omaha Northwest 31.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Tyler Durden, Papillion-La Vista South, maj dec Dominic Martinez, Papillion-La Vista, 10-2. 3, Josiah Leslie, Omaha Northwest, maj dec Kole Weigel, North Platte, 12-3. 113: 1, Jacob Campbell, Papillion-La Vista, dec Joshua Shaner, Lincoln Northeast, 6-3. 3, Jace Kennel, North Platte, pin Aidan Brakenhoff, Papillion-La Vista South, 3:35. 120: 1, Solomon Allerheiligen, Millard North, pin Cal Price, Papillion-La Vista, 1:49. 3, Ethan Jackson, North Platte, maj dec Papillion-La Vista South, 13-0. 126: 1, Brock Little, North Platte, dec Jordan Bobier, Papillion-La Vista, 13-10. 3, Ayden Hall, Gretna, maj dec Camdyn Golden, Lincoln Northeast, 15-4. 132: 1, Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, pin Cam Ralston, Papillion-La Vista South, 1:29. 3, Dylan Shelden, Gretna, pin Billy Walters, Lincoln Northeast, 4:14. 138: 1, Darian Diaz, North Platte, dec Ian Rudner, Papillion-La Vista, 9-4. 3, Josh Arend, Gretna, dec Daniel Rangel-Kramp, Papillion-La Vista South, 5-4. 145: 1, Jack Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, dec Ryan Fox, North Platte, 7-5. 3, Parker Schendt, Papillion-La Vista South, pin Daniel Krause, Lincoln Northeast, 3:53. 152: 1, Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, pin Ben Enders, Millard North, 1:27. 3, Luke Figi, Gretna, pin Justin Leon, Fremont, 2:23. 160: 1, Thomas Wentz, Fremont, dec Coleton Haggin, Papillion-La Vista, 3-1. 3, Cash Arensdorf, North Platte, pin John Weed, Gretna, 1:22. 170: 1, Cole Price, Papillion-La Vista, dec Cameron Cunningham, Gretna, 5-0. 3, Guillermo Espinoza, Millard North, tech fall Luke Rathjen, North Platte, 15-0. 182: 1, Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, pin Lucas Nigh, Millard North, 3:51. 3, Malachi Alley, Lincoln Northeast, pin Alex Morris, Papillion-La Vista, 3:52. 195: 1, Vincent Genatone, North Platte, dec Benny Alfaron, Fremont, 6-0. 3, Jayson Bottorf, Papillion-La Vista, inj def Davis Hill, Millard North. 220: 1, Breken Heiman, Gretna, dec Garret Moser, Fremont, 7-5. 3, Kaden Johnson, Papillion-La Vista, pin Peyton Dimmit, North Platte, 1:27. 285: 1, Zephaniah Sivels, Millard North, pin Tyson Danner, Omaha Northwest, 5:10. 3, Matthew Musselmann, North Platte, pin Titus Richardson, Fremont, 3:57.
A-4 at Omaha Central
Team scores: Norfolk 187, Lincoln East 158, Kearney 150, Elkhorn South 118, Lincoln Pius X 109, Omaha Central 64.5, Omaha Bryan 55, Omaha Benson 23.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Jesse Lewis, Norfolk, dec Mohamud Abdi, Omaha Bryan, 2-0. 3, Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, inj def Darrelle Bonam Jr, Omaha Central. 113: 1, Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, dec Archer Heelan, Kearney, 7-2. 3, Gavin Van Driel, Norfolk, pin Kieran McGlynn, Elkhorn South, 1:37. 120: 1, Keith Smith, Lincoln East, pin Quentin Donald, Omaha Benson, 4:41. 3, Calvin Empkey, Norfolk, pin Ehtan Lawrence, Kearney, 3:00. 126: 1, Case Jurgens, Lincoln East, maj dec Perry Swarm, Kearney, 13-4. 3, Yusuf Mohamud, Omaha Bryan, pin Dylan Busch, Norfolk, 3:59. 132: 1, Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, pin Cisco Rivas, Kearney, 1:15. 3, Cole Toline, Lincoln East, maj dec Samuel Webster, Elkhorn South, 10-0. 138: 1, Nic Swift, Lincoln East, maj dec Grant Kingston, Elkhorn South, 9-1. 3, Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X, maj dec Jake Hoffman, Norfolk, 14-1. 145: 1, Beau Hostler, Kearney, dec Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 5-1. 3, Zane Faust, Lincoln Pius X, dec Chris Kueny, Omaha Central, 8-3. 152: 1, Deon Davis, Omaha Central, pin Gage Ferguson, Kearney, 0:22. 3, Ryan Mazour, Lincoln Pius X, pin Collin Miigeri, Lincoln East, 0:54. 160: 1, Joshua Licking, Norfolk, pin Ayden Welch, Elkhorn South, 5:02. 3, Chase Kammerer, Lincoln East, pin Ray Hubbard, Omaha Central, 2:45. 170: 1, Austin Miller, Norfolk, pin Sam Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 3:51. 3, Tate Kuchera, Kearney, pin Cole Neimi, Elkhorn South, 2:08. 182: 1, Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, pin Henry Thomsen, Elkhorn South, 5:10. 3, Justin Davis, Omaha Central, pin Carter Abels, Kearney, 0:21. 195: 1, Aidan Ingwersen, Lincoln East, dec Jacob Schoenauer, 3-0. 3, Matt Bohy, Lincoln Pius X, maj dec Gabe Edwards, Elkhorn South, 9-1. 220: 1, Ben Uhl, Elkhorn South, dec Dario Rodriguez, Kearney, 14-7. 3, Ethan Bosland, Lincoln Pius X, pin Joel Mercado, Norfolk, 0:50. 285: 1, Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, dec Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 3-2. 3, Caden Johnson, Kearney, dec Fabian Reid, Omaha Bryan, 3-1.
CLASS B
B-1 at Schuyler
Team scores: Bennington 155, Hastings 129.5, Columbus Lakeview 128, Waverly 119, Pierce 109, Nebraska City 91, Adams Central 59, Schuyler 41, Columbus Scotus 21, South Sioux City 20, Boys Town 16, Elkhorn North 15, Omaha Roncalli 3.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Cadyn Coyle, Bennington, dec Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, 5-2. 3, Tyler Japp, Elkhorn North, dec Garrison Brehm, Waverly, 4-3. 113: 1, Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, pin Hunter Anderson, Hastings, 3:24. 3, Owen Bargen, Columbus Lakeview, pin Justin Barbee, Adams Central, 2:22. 120: 1, Braiden Kort, Adams Central, dec Andon Stenger, 4-0. 3, Drew Moser, Waverly, dec Connor Ritonya, Bennington, 3-1. 126: 1, Brock Bolling, Pierce, maj dec Braxton Peacher, Bennington, 10-0. 3, Garrett Rice, Waverly, maj dec Elijah Johnson, Hastings, 8-0. 132: 1, Aj Parrish, Bennington, maj dec Kevin Dominguez, Columbus Lakeview, 12-1. 3, Blake Bolling, Pierce, dec Devon Ackles, Adams Central, 7-4. 138: 1, Logan Jaixen, Columbus Lakeview, dec Jayden Coulter, Pierce, 8-6. 3, Blake Kile, Hastings, dec Kemper Reed, Waverly, 7-6 TB. 145: 1, Landon Weidner, Hastings, maj dec Bayler Poston, Nebraska City, 14-0. 3, Hayden Johnston, Columbus Lakeview, dec Jonathon Gonzalez, Schuyler, 9-7. 152: 1, x. 3, Diego Maganda, Schuyler, pin Lee Hobbs, Nebraska City, 1:39. 160: 1, x. 3, Chance Sjulin, Nebraska City, pin Riley Eickmeier, Columbus Scotus, 2:38. 170: 1, x. 3, Jackson Phelps, Hastings, tech fal Ben Kamrath, Columbus Scotus, 15-0. 182: 1, Luke MacDonald, Bennington, pin Jay Ballard, Boys Town, 3:25. 3, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, pin Edgar Diego, Schuyler, 1:43. 195: 1, Austen Smith, Columbus Lakeview, dec Wyatt Fanning, Waverly, 10-5. 3, Sam Hemberger, Adams Central, dec Gabriel Moyao, Schuyler, 10-6. 220: 1, Mikah Ruiz, Nebraska City, maj dec Blake Davis, Hastings, 16-8. 3, Aiden DeVeney, Bennington, pin Nate Leininger, Waverly, 2:02. 285: 1, Trevor Brown, Waverly, pin Gavin Bailey, Nebraska City, 3:13. 3, Jake Stier, Bennington, dec Tyler Pavelka, Adams Central, 3-1 SV.
B-2 at Blair
Team scores: York 140, Blair 137, Ralston 105.5, Platteview 100, Wayne 95.5, Seward 70.5, West Point-Beemer 60.5, Omaha Concordia 58.5, Minden 50, Falls City 34, Omaha Gross 30, Auburn 25.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Jesse Loges, Blair, tech fall Garret Schultz, Wayne, 18-1. 3, Hudson Holoch, York, dec Edward Pena, West Point-Beemer, 10-4. 113: 1, Cash Duncan, Seward, dec Luke Frost, Blair 6-2. 3, Zach McManigal, Wayne, pin Cooper Franks, Omaha Gross, 2:43. 120: 1, Gage Ryba, Platteview, dec Jack Hartman, Omaha Concordia, 3-2. 3, Rex Floerchinger, Omaha Gross, dec Bradyn Anaya, Ralston, 6-3. 126: 1, Thomas Ivey, York, dec Wyatt Olberding, Falls City, 9-4. 3, Ashton Munsell, Wayne, dec Aiden Riha, Platteview, 8-4. 132: 1, Reece Jaqua, Wayne, dec Kaleb Eliker, York, 8-6. 3, Evan Smith, Minden, pin Reed Patera, Platteview, 1:37. 138: 1, Michael Mass, Ralston, dec Bryar Nadrchal, Platteview, 3-2. 3, Hunter Heath, Minden, dec Cameron Schrad, Seward, 4-3. 145: 1, Charlie Powers, Blair, pin Caden Corcoran, Ralston, 4:43. 3, Ty Kaup, West Point-Beemer, dec Boone Duncan, Seward, 9-6. 152: 1, Noah Talmadge, Ralston, tech fall Brad Hall, Auburn, 17-2. 3, Kayden Jensen, Omaha Concordia, pin Breckin Schoepf, Seward, 2:27. 160: Kobe Lyons, York, dec Alex Banuelos, Minden, 7-6. 3, Eliott Steinhoff, Platteview, pin Dylan Berg, Blair, 2:09. 170: 1, Seth Erickson, York, pin Nolan Hill, Seward, 5:57. 3, Brandon Cavender, Ralston, dec Carson Ross, Platteview, 2-1. 182: 1, Kaden Lyons, York, dec Reid Korth, Wayne, 6-3. 3, Braden Hanson, Blair, dec Nick Horst, Platteview, 7-2. 195: 1, Dexter Larsen, Blair, pin Chase Cotton, York, 0:48. 3, Thomas Fields, Falls City, forf Cooper Colson, West Point-Beemer. 220: 1, Martin Carrillo, Wayne, dec Gabe Gaskill, Blair, 5-1. 3, Joe Rodriquez, West Point-Beemer, dec Leo Guenther, Platteview, 3-1. 285: 1, David Hernandez, Ralston, dec Neil Hartman, Omaha Concordia, 2-1. 3, Lance Hume, Blair, pin Kadence Velde, York, 3:09.
B-3 at Grand Island Northwest
Team scores: Beatrice 185.5, Aurora 139, Norris 97, Wahoo 90, Plattsmouth 81.5, Grand Island Northwest 75, Omaha Skutt 64, Elkhorn 57.5, Elkhorn Mount Michael 41, Ashland-Greenwood 39, Crete 28, Fairbury 22.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Caden Svoboda, Aurora, pin Gavin Vanover, Beatrice, 3:07. 3, Jaime Ramos, Crete, dec Jet Nuckolls, Wahoo, 2-1. 113: 1, Blaine Christo, Ashland-Greenwood, pin Isaiah Foster, Wahoo, 1:52. 3, Cael Nielsen, Plattsmouth, dec Caleb Alcorta, Grand Island Northwest, 5-0. 120: 1, Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt, dec Grady Arends, Grand Island Northwest, 7-5. 3, Jeremy Oswald, Aurora, pin Bryce Karlin, Beatrice, 0:30. 126: 1, Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt, pin Jake Harris, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 1:04. 3, Chase Eggleston, Norris, pin Colton Jelinek, Beatrice, 4:13. 132: 1, Drew Arnold, Beatrice, dec Malachi Bordovsky, Wahoo, 4-2. 3, Caden Eggleston, Norris, dec Dominic Cherek, Plattsmouth, 13-6. 138: 1, Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, dec Adam Kruse, 3-2. 3, Sebastian Lausterer, Wahoo, pin Colton Ruff, Grand Island Northwest, 1:35. 145: 1, Trevor Kluck, Aurora, pin Cameron Detwiler, Elkhorn Mount Michael, 3:56. 3, Mike Hart, Elkhorn, dec Griffin Luasterer, Wahoo, 5-4. 152: 1, Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, dec Cooper Spaulding, Norris, 3-1. 3, Sean Stara, Elkhorn, dec Josh Adkins, Plattsmouth, 8-3. 160: 1, Josh Colgrove, Plattsmouth, dec Jarrett Koch, Beatrice, 7-0. 3, Austin Cooley, Grand Island Northwest, maj dec Mason Villwok, Elkhorn, 11-2. 170: 1, Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, pin Cameron Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 1:22. 3, Brody Schmielau, Elkhorn, maj dec Joao Croteau, Norris, 12-2. 182: 1, Cooper Hancock, Wahoo, dec Mack Owens, Aurora, 15-14. 3, Deegan Nelson, Beatrice, tech fall Caleb Adkins, Plattsmouth, 15-0. 195: 1, Brekyn Papineau, Aurora, dec Victor Isele, Grand Island Northwest, 3-1. 3, Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood, dec Brock Ostdiek, Beatrice, 8-7. 220: 1, Dylan Meyer, Norris, dec Jack Allen, Aurora, 10-3. 3, Nolan Bahnson, Beatrice, pin Hamed Syed, Elkhorn, 3:30. 285: 1, Aaron Jividen, Aurora, dec Kazz Hyson, Fairbury, 3-1 SV. 3, Jason Uden, Crete, pin Dane Van Cleave, Norris, 1:39.
B-4 at Gering
Team scores: Gering 159.5, Broken Bow 145, Scottsbluff 103, Ogallala 89, McCook 82.5, Sidney 62, Chadron 61, Lexington 50, Cozad 47, Alliance 40, Gothenburg 28, Holdrege 28.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Ashton Dane, Gering, dec Chance Houser, Sidney, 7-3. 3, Joey Canseco, Scottsbluff, pin Chauncey Watson, Broken Bow, 3:00. 113: 1, Pedro Carizales, Ogallala, pin Daven Naylor, Lexington, 5:56. 3, Jordan Shirley, Gering, dec Wilson Cucul Tzin, Broken Bow, 6-4 SV. 120: 1, Quinton Chavez, Gering, dec Connor Whiteley, Scottsbluff, 6-3. 3, Austin Munier, Sidney, dec Talyn Campbell, McCook, 11-8. 126: 1, Paul Garcia, Scottsbluff, dec Cyrus Wells, Broken Bow, 9-2. 3, Paul Ruff, Gering, maj dec Dylan Hubbard, Lexington, 15-1. 132: 1, Tyler Nagel, Gering, dec Dreu White, Cozad, 3-0. Mason Wagner, Scottsbluff, dec Jaxon Minnick, Alliance, 6-3. 138: 1, Nate Rocheleau, Gering, pin Trey Garey, Broken Bow, 1:38. 3, Abe Mendez, Gothenburg, maj dec Jacob Janssen, Holdrege, 18-6. 145: 1, Gage Stokey, Ogalla, dec Connor Wells, Broken Bow, 5-1. 3, Asa Johnson, Alliance, dec Albert Stone, Gering, 10-4. 152: 1, Cameron Zink, Ogallala, dec Tate Felber, McCook, 10-3. 3, Daniel Wellnitz, Chadron, dec Mychaia Moss, Scottsbluff, 5-3 SV. 160: 1, Alex Anthony, McCook, dec Philip Halstead, Alliance, 3-1. 3, Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, pin Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 3:26. 170: 1, Jacob Awiszus, Gering, pin Max Denson, Broken Bow, 0:55. 3, Jayce Wilkinson, Scottsbluff, dec Sawyer Haag, Chadron, 4-1. 182: 1, Kaleb Kohl, Cozad, pin Kade Waggener, Chadron, 4:54. 3, Brady Robb, Sidney, pin Damian Smith, Holdrege, 1:51. 195: 1, Lathan Duda, Broken Buda, pin Hunter Ahrendt, Sidney, 1:17. 3, Fredy Vargas, Lexington, pin Bo Edmond, Ogallala, 2:23. 220: 1, Alec Langan, McCook, dec Keifer Anderson, Broken Bow, 11-4. 3, Iziah Blanco, Gering, pin Colton Donason, Ogallala, 4:20. 285: 1, Sawyer Bumgarner, Broken Bow, dec Reid Steinbeck, McCook. 9-5. 3, Ryan Bickel, Chadron, pin Ethan Libich, Gothenburg, 0:31.
CLASS C
C-1 at Albion
Team scores: David City 182, Boone Central 126, Fillmore Central 106.5, Crofton-Bloomfield 91, St Paul 82, Fort Calhoun 64, Arlington 62.5, Tri County 55, Wood River 49, North Bend Central 32.5, Tekamah-Herman 27, Nebraska Christian 26.5, Wisner-Pilger 3.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Robbie Fisher, Crofton, def. Travis Meyer, Fillmore, 10-9. 3, Trey McCoy, Fort Calhoun, def. Nick Busse, St. Paul, 6-1. 113: 1, Ely Olberding, Fort Calhoun, def. Zach Bongers, David City, 4-1. 3, Carson Wood, Boone, def. Hudson Barger, Crofton, 8-5. 120: 1, Lance Olberding, Fort Calhoun, def. Simon Schindler, David City, 7-2. 3, Gavin Dozler, Boone, def. Kaleb Baker, St. Paul, 4-0. 126: 1, Alex Schademann, Fillmore, def. Owen Sack, St. Paul, 1:37. 3, Trevor Cooley, Arlington, def. Ethan Zegers, David City, 6-2. 132: 1, Josh Spatz, David City, def. Zaid Martinez, Tri County, 12-2. 3, Jaxon Schafer, Boone, def. kaden Kocian, St. Paul, 2:09. 138: 1, Dylan Ancheta, Wood River, def. Logan Burt, Tekamah, 7-4. 3, William Poppe, Crofton, def. Ethan Underwood, David City, 5-0. 145: 1, Hunter Gilmore, Arlington, def. Aiden Hinrichs, Fillmore, 1:21. 3, Harley Eickmeier, David City, def. Tyson Sauser, Crofton, 6-4. 152: 1, Ethan Mullally, North Bend, def. Clayton Harris, David City, 4-2. 3, Carson Thompson, Wood River, def. Caden Reedy, Tri County, 15-4. 160: 1, Jacob Stoner, Fillmore, def. Ashton Schafer, Boone, 13-5. 3, Ashton Meinecke, St. Paul, def. Dawson Schram, Tekamah, 1:55. 170: 1, Josh Miller, Arlington, def. Tre Daro, David City, 6-0. 3, Garret Buschkamp, Crofton, def. Hank Hudson, Boone, 11-8. 182: 1, Dylan Vodicka, David City, def. Richard Cleveland, Boone, 2:46. 3, Grant Nixon, Fort Calhoun, def. Calvin Dather, Crofton, 2:43. 195: 1, Brandon Beeson, Tri County, def. Taylor Weber, Boone, 1:26. 3, Eli English, Wood River, def. Tanner Mrkvicka, St. Paul, 1:31. 220: 1, Carl Mundt, Christian, def. James Escamilla, David City, SV-1 3-1. 3, Jared Janssen, Crofton, def. Nathan Scheer, St. Paul, 13-6. 285: 1, Jake Ingwersen, David City, def. Connor Asche, Fillmore Central, forfeit. 3, Dakota Rose, Boone, def. Paxton Bartels, Crofton, 6-1.
C-2 at Battle Creek
Team scores: Central City 191.5, Yutan 105.5, Raymond Central 93, Wahoo Neumann 85, Battle Creek 80, Conestoga 68, Syracuse 63, Wilber-Clatonia 57, Oakland-Craig 39, Sutton 34, Fremont Bergan 33, Quad County Northeast 33, Norfolk Lutheran NE 27, Hartington Cedar Catholic 17, Wakefield 5,
Individual finals: 106: 1, Drew Garfield, Central City, def. Trenton Arlt, Oakland-Craig, 11-3. 3, Pedro Hernandez, Wilber- def. Janson Pilkington, Yutan, 0:59. 113: 1, Cole Kunz, Central City, def. Cade Lierman, Neumann, 5-1. 3, Ben Loftis, Oakland-Craig, def. Jacob Schultz, Raymond Central, 3-0. 120: 1, Tristan Burbach, Central City, def. Aaron Ohnoutka, Neumann, 2-1. 3, Braden Ruffner, Conestoga, def. Jace Goebel, Syracuse, 12-1. 126: 1, Mitch Albrecht, Raymond Central, def. Keaghon Chini, Conestoga, 3:10. 3, Boston Reeves, Battle Creek, def. Josh Urlacher, Neumann, 7-2. 132: 1, Cameron Williams, Conestoga, def. Logan Bryce, Raymond Central, 7-2. 3, Johnny Scarlett, Central City, def. Kerby Hochstein, HCC, 12-2. 138: 1, Dyson Kunz, Central City, def. Tommy Lokken, Wilber, 0:31. 3, Seth Fairbanks, Neumann, def. Carter Plowman, Conestoga, 4:53. 145: 1, Cal Janke, Bergan, def. Korbyn Battershaw, Battle Creek, 9-3. 3, Colby Homolka, Wilber, def. Sean Henkel, Yutan, 2:11. 152: 1, Tanner Schneiderheinz, Central City, def. Conner Kreikemeier, Raymond Central, SV-1 3-1. 3, Tie Hollandsworth, Quad County, def. Tavis Uhing, Oakland-Craig, 1:19. 160: 1, Joseph Hinrichs, Sutton, def. Bryce Sutton, Central City, 1:09. 3, Derek Wacker, Yutan, def. Conner Hochstein, HCC, 2:30. 170: 1, Sam Moore, Central City, def. Josh Jessen, Yutan, 10-0. 3, Samuel Vrana, Neumann, def. Owen Wander, Syracuse, 11-0. 182: 1, Caden Egr, Yutan, 29-1, def. Sawyer Kunc, Wilber-Clatonia, 30-5,, 3-1. 3, Trent Moudry, Neumann, def. Jaramie Elton, Central City, 6-2. 195: 1, Burton Brandt, Syracuse, def. Kase Thompson, Battle Creek, 1:36. 3, Kolby Casey, Quad County, def. Clay Hedges, Bergan, 1:18. 220: 1, Jazper Ames, Lutheran, def. Quran Cook, Yutan, 0:56. 3, Skylar Sterns, Raymond Central, def. Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek, 2:16. 285: 1, Dahlas Zlomke, Battle Creek, def. Zachary Burr, Syracuse, 1:39. 3, Gunner Bailey, Central City, def. Vance Smith, Sutton, 2:58.
C-3 at Utica
Team scores: David City Aquinas 196.5, Milford 159.5, Logan View 100.5, Cross County/Osceola 80.5, Norfolk Catholic 56, Twin River 54, Centennial 53, Malcolm 41, HTRS 26, South Central 23, Ponca 21, BRLD 13, Lincoln Lutheran 11, Palmyra 9, Lincoln Christian 5, Louisville 3.
Individual finals: 106: 1, Conner Kohout, Milford, def. Grady Romshek, Aquinas, 1:18. 3, Dominic Liess, Norfolk Catholic, def. Tyler Shoup, CCO, 4:21. 113: 1, Jakob Kavan, Aquinas, def. Jacob McGee, Logan View, 8-7. 3, Colton Kirby, CCO, def. James Watts, Malcolm, 0:39. 120: 1, Dru Mueller, Logan View, def. Ashton Johnson, Twin River, 7-0. 3, Zander Kavan, Aquinas, def. Isaac Wegrzyn, Christian, 3:00. 126: 1, Konner Schluckebier, Milford, def. Zach Zitek, Aquinas, 5-3. 3, Dalton Anderson, Ponca, def. John Brodrick, South Central, 6-4. 132: 1, Eli Vondra, Milford, def. Ryan Payne, Centennial, 14-6. 3, Noah Scott, Aquinas Catholic, def. Grant Wells, Lutheran, 5-2. 138: 1, Hunter Vandenberg, Aquinas, def. Roberto Valdivia, Logan View, 5-0. 3, Jarrett Dodson, Centennial, def. Jack Chapman, Milford, 8-2. 145: 1, Christopher Nickolite, Aquinas, def. Hunter McNulty, Logan View, 7-2. 3, Trent Stauffer, Milford, def. Allan Olander, Norfolk Catholic, 5-2. 152: 1, Cameron Graham, CCO, def. Ethan Schmid, Aquinas, 6-0. 3, Carter Springer, Milford, def. Dedrick Dowding, Palmyra, 10-2. 160: 1, Gavin Zoucha, Malcolm, def. Nolan Eller, Aquinas, 9-7. 3, Bryce Reed, CCO, def. Francisco Mendez, Norfolk Catholic, 5-3. 170: 1, Jaxson Jones, Twin River, def. Christopher Scdoris, Milford, 9-4. 3, Brayton Jarosik, South Central, def. Hunter Bennett, Ponca, 4-3. 182: 1, Michael Andel, Aquinas, def. Thomas Vance, Milford, 0:42. 3, Jed Jones, Twin River, def. Caleb Courter, Malcolm, 3-2. 195: 1, Kyle Sterup, CCO, def. Logan Booth, Logan View, 13-7. 3, Hunter Oborny, Milford, def. Aiden Worthey, HTRS, 3-2. 220: 1, Andrew Cone, Logan View, def. Coy Meysenburg, Aquinas, 6-2. 3, Isaac Bittner, HTRS, def. Lorenzo Temple, Milford, 1:41. 285: 1, Carson Fehlhafer, Centennial, def. Isaac Wilcox, Norfolk Catholic, SV-1 3-1. 3, Daven Whitley, BRLD, def. Kale Nordmeyer, Malcolm, 4:59.
C-4 at Valentine
Team scores: Ord 135, O`Neill 129.5, Amherst 113, Ravenna 106, Valentine 89.5, Bridgeport 82, Mitchell 68, Gordon-Rushville 50, Loomis/Bertrand 31, Gibbon 29, Kearney Catholic 28, Arcadia/Loup City 23, Hershey 22.5, Chase County 21, Centura 4, Ainsworth 3
Individual finals: 106: 1, Trevin Edwards, Loomis/Bertrand, def. John Alden, O`Neill, 9-8. 3, Ace Hobbs, Mitchell, def. Garrett Wedemeyer, Ravenna, 2-0. 113: 1, Jose Escandon, Gibbon, def. Tristin Grooms, Valentine, 4:48. 3, Thomas Hughson, Mitchell, def. Cayden White, Chase County, 1:54. 120: 1, Joseph Yates, O`Neill, def. Clayton Wedemeyer, Ravenna, 3:00. 3, Caleb Bivainis, Amherst, def. Tucker Banister, Gordon, 7-2. 126: 1, Chris Williams, Valentine, def. Chance Cooper, Bridgeport, 1:14. 3, Ian Hughes, Amherst, def. Traiton Starr, Gordon, 2:34. 132: 1, Ty Rainforth, O`Neill, def. Quentyn Frank, Amherst, 2-0. 3, Matt Bruns, Hershey, def. Brendan Boyce, Ord, 19-2. 138: 1, Damien Bell, Bridgeport, def. Ashton Lurz, Valentine, 4:51. 3, Hayden Kluthe, Ord, def. Hunter Douglas, Ravenna, forfeit. 145: 1, Brady Thompson, O`Neill, def. Quenton Ackley, Ravenna, 4:11. 3, Kadin Perez, Mitchell, def. Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, SV-1 5-3. 152: 1, Christopher Feldner, Kearney Catholic, def. Tryon Calleroz, ALC, 6-3. 3, Trevor Widener, Bridgeport, def. Levi Drueke, O`Neill, 8-0. 160: 1, Steven Menke, Bridgeport, def. Garret Kluthe, Ord, UTB 4-4. 3, Payton Reisbeck, Ravenna, def. Drake Janssen, Valentine, 2:43. 170: 1, Servando Gonzalez, O`Neill, def. Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 7-5. 3, Tegan Snyder, Gordon-Rushville, def. Tagg Buechle, Valentine, 3:42. 182: 1, Kelen Meyer, Ord, def. Jesse Drahota, Ravenna, 3:07. 3, Brody Bogard, Amherst, def. Taylon Pascoe, Gordon, 3:43. 195: 1, Riley Gallaway, Amherst, def. Salvador Rodriguez, O`Neill, 2:13. 3, Trey Warner, Ord, def. Joel Abramson, Loomis/Bertrand, forfeit. 220: 1, Nathan Coley, Mitchell, def. Drew Bogard, Amherst, 3:33. 3, Alex Flessner, Ord, def. Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 2:02. 285: 1, Bridger Rice, Ord, def. Thomas Psota, Ravenna, 2:54. 3, Steven Fullerton, Valentine, def. Daniel Yepez, Gibbon, 8-3.