Wrestling roundup: Aurora wins team title at Central City Invitational

Class B No. 2 Aurora put seven into the finals and had a trio of champions, enough to give the Huskies the team title Saturday at the Central City Invitational.

Trevor Kluck (145 pounds), Mack Owens (182) and Aaron Jividen (285) were the individual winners for Aurora, which edged host Central City by 10 points atop the team charts.

The field included ranked teams in three of Nebraska’s four classes.

Kluck, ranked No. 1 in the state by all three rating services, earned an 11-1 major decision over Logan View’s Hunter McNulty.

Drew Garfield of Central City came away with a win in perhaps the day’s biggest match. Garfield’s 3-1 decision over Aurora’s Caden Svoboda was a match-up of unanimously top-ranked wrestlers in each of their respective classes.

It was one of four gold medals for the Bison, the No. 1 team in Class C, according to NEWrestle. Teammates Dyson Kunz, Tanner Schneiderheinz and Sam Moore also won bracket titles for Central City, all three by second-period in the finals.

Class C No. 3 Logan View finished third in the team scoring behind top-ranked Logan Booth’s championship at 195.