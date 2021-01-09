Wrestling roundup: Aurora wins team title at Central City Invitational

Class B No. 2 Aurora put seven into the finals and had a trio of champions, enough to give the Huskies the team title Saturday at the Central City Invitational.
Trevor Kluck (145 pounds), Mack Owens (182) and Aaron Jividen (285) were the individual winners for Aurora, which edged host Central City by 10 points atop the team charts.
The field included ranked teams in three of Nebraska’s four classes.
Kluck, ranked No. 1 in the state by all three rating services, earned an 11-1 major decision over Logan View’s Hunter McNulty.
Drew Garfield of Central City came away with a win in perhaps the day’s biggest match. Garfield’s 3-1 decision over Aurora’s Caden Svoboda was a match-up of unanimously top-ranked wrestlers in each of their respective classes.
It was one of four gold medals for the Bison, the No. 1 team in Class C, according to NEWrestle. Teammates Dyson Kunz, Tanner Schneiderheinz and Sam Moore also won bracket titles for Central City, all three by second-period in the finals.
Class C No. 3 Logan View finished third in the team scoring behind top-ranked Logan Booth’s championship at 195.
Three individual winners for Elkhorn Valley included Hunter Bennett (113), Adam Miller (126) and Maverick Hagemann (132). Bennett and Miller both won meetings against ranked opponents in championship matches.
Zach Ourada of Omaha Skutt beat Grand Island Northwest’s Grady Arends 5-2 in a showdown of two of the top four wrestlers in Class B at 120 pounds.
Minden’s Alex Banuelos and Nathan Scheeer of St. Paul were the other bracket winners at 160 and 220, respectively.
Team scores: Aurora 173, Central City 163, Logan View 136, Grand Island Northwest 121, Ord 103, St. Paul 97, Elkhorn Valley 88.5, Omaha Skutt 84.5, Minden 82, West Point-Beemer 51, Fairbury 42, Hershey 36, Madison 27, Hastings St. Cecilia 6, Grand Island Central Catholic 0, Pleasanton 0.
Championship matches: 106: Drew Garfield, Central City, dec Caden Svoboda, Aurora, 3-1. 113: Hunter Bennett, Elkhorn Valley, dec Cole Kunz, Central City, 4-3. 120: Zachary Ourada, Omaha Skutt, dec Grady Arends, Grand Island Northwest, 5-2. 126: Adam Miller, Elkhorn Valley, pin Drew Cooper, Omaha Skutt, 5:25. 132: Maverick Hagemann, Elkhorn Valley, dec Evan Smith, Minden, 6-3. 138: Dyson Kunz, Central City, pin Adam Kruse, Omaha Skutt, 3:20. 145: Trevor Kluck, Aurora, maj dec Hunter McNulty, Logan View, 11-1. 152: Trainer Schneiderheinz, Central City, pin Britton Kemling, Aurora, 2:33. 160: Alex Banuelos, Minden, dec Austin Cooley, Grand Island Northwest, 12-5. 170: Sam Moore, Central City, pin Ryan Gabriel, Ord, 3:11. 182: Mack Owens, Aurora, dec Kelen Meyer, Ord, 8-3. 195: Logan Booth, Logan View, dec Brekyn Papineau, Aurora, 10-5. 220: Nathan Scheer, St. Paul, pin Jack Allen, Aurora, 2:55. 285: Aaron Jividen, Aurora, dec Kolby Johnson, Madison, 5-3.
Millard South wins own tournament
Another weekend, another dominant showing from Class A No. 1 Millard South.
The Patriots, seeking their third consecutive state team championship, showed off in running away with the title at their own tournament Saturday.
Six champions paved the way for Millard South, including sophomore Joel Adams at 132 pounds. Adams, ranked No. 3 at the weight by both Huskermat and NEWrestle, pinned second-ranked Daniel DeRosier of Bellevue East, handing the senior his first loss of the season.
The Patriots finished 59.5 points ahead of Class A No. 6 Lincoln East.
Grice to announce commitment
Garrett Grice spent Saturday tying a Class A record, and he’ll follow it up Sunday with a big decision.
In five wins Saturday at the Millard South Invitational, Grice tallied 61 takedowns to push the Bellevue East junior to 767 for his career. It matched Dan Hilario, a three-time state champion for Omaha Burke, atop the Class A charts. The state record is 1023 by Joseph Reimers of David City Aquinas, a mark he capped in 2019.
Grice (26-0) will announce his college plans Sunday at 4 p.m. on NEWrestle’s Twitter and Instagram pages. The two-time state champion is deciding between Nebraska, North Carolina State, Virginia and Northern Colorado.