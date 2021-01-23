Wrestling roundup: Beatrice wins team title at John Higgins Invitational

Count Class B as chaotic, and Beatrice was left standing smack dab in the center of it on Saturday.
The second-ranked Orangemen were must-see wrestling, crowning three individual champions and sprinting to the team title at the John Higgins Invitational in Lexington.
Drew Arnold (132 pounds), Trevor Reinke (138) and Nolan Bahnson (220) won gold medals, enough to push Beatrice past Class B No. 1 Gering and a North Platte team ranked second in Class A. Three other Orangemen reached the finals, as well.
Arnold and Reinke, both ranked No. 1 in Class B by NEWrestle, knocked off a pair of highly-ranked teammates for bracket championships.
Arnold outlasted Class A No. 3 Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte 1-0 in a rematch of a 10-0 major decision for Arnold earlier in the season. Not to be outdone, Reinke trailed Darian Diaz 6-1 in the third period before a reversal and pin with 13 seconds left. It was the second win of the season for Reinke over Diaz, ranked second in Class A, adding to a 5-4 decision when the two met in mid-December.
Nolan Bahnson gave Beatrice it’s other title. The senior pinned Sam Hemberger of Adams Central in the second period of their 220-pound final.
Runner-up Gering also had a trio of champions in Quinton Chavez (120), Paul Ruff (126) and Jacob Awiszus (170). North Platte had two champions - Cash Arensdorf at 160 and top-ranked 182-pounder Gavyn Brauer - but won just two out of five championship matches.
Team scores: Beatrice 221.5, Gering 187, North Platte 181.5, Bennington 163, Hastings 135, Scott 100.5, Lexington 86.5, Sidney 86.5, Adams Central 57, Holdrge 55.
Championship matches: 106: Chance Houser, Sidney, dec Cameron Brumbaugh, Hastings, 7-0. 113: Kael Lauridsen, Bennington, pin Daven Naylor, Lexington, 2:59. 120: Quinton Chavez, Gering, dec Braiden Kort, Adams Central, 7-2. 126: Paul Ruff, Gering, tech fall Dylan Hubbard, Lexington, 16-0. 132: Drew Arnold, Beatrice, dec Jaylan Ruffin, North Platte, 1-0. 138: Trevor Reinke, Beatrice, pin Darian Diaz, North Platte, 5:47. 145: Landon Widner, Hastings, dec Nate Rocheleau, Gering, 7-0. 152: Jeff Samuelson, Hastings, dec Cole Maschmann, Beatrice, 6-4. 160: Cash Arensdorf, North Platte, dec Jarrett Koch, Beatrice, 11-6. 170: Jacob Awiszus, Gering, dec Torrance Keehn, Beatrice, 8-5. 182: Gavyn Brauer, North Platte, dec Brady Robb, Sidney, 5-2. 195: Luke MacDonald, Bennington, dec Vince Genatone, North Platte, 9-4. 220: Nolan Bahnson, Beatrice, pin Sam Hemberger, Adams Central, 2:32. 285: Gabriel Bowers, Scott, pin Jake Stier, Bennington, 1:28.
Millard South wins Plattsmouth Invitational
Millard South put an emphatic check mark on its to-do list Saturday.
The Class A No. 1 Patriots won bracket titles at ten of 14 weights, cruising to the team title at the Plattsmouth Invitational by 123 points.
After winning the UNK Duals on Friday, Millard South wrestled in events on back-to-back days for the first time this season.
Miles Anderson (106 pounds), Gino Rettele (113), Caleb Coyle (120), Conor Knopick (126), Aiden Robertson (132), Joel Adams (138), Scott Robertson (152), Antrell Taylor (160), JJ Latenser (182) and Christian Nash (220) were the Patriot champions.
A highly-anticipated match between the top two heavyweights in Class B went the way of second-ranked Trevor Brown of Waverly. The senior knocked off Ralston’s David Hernandez 3-2 in their clash. For Brown (17-1), it avenged his only loss of the season.