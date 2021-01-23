Wrestling roundup: Beatrice wins team title at John Higgins Invitational

Count Class B as chaotic, and Beatrice was left standing smack dab in the center of it on Saturday.

The second-ranked Orangemen were must-see wrestling, crowning three individual champions and sprinting to the team title at the John Higgins Invitational in Lexington.

Drew Arnold (132 pounds), Trevor Reinke (138) and Nolan Bahnson (220) won gold medals, enough to push Beatrice past Class B No. 1 Gering and a North Platte team ranked second in Class A. Three other Orangemen reached the finals, as well.

Arnold and Reinke, both ranked No. 1 in Class B by NEWrestle, knocked off a pair of highly-ranked teammates for bracket championships.

Arnold outlasted Class A No. 3 Jaylan Ruffin of North Platte 1-0 in a rematch of a 10-0 major decision for Arnold earlier in the season. Not to be outdone, Reinke trailed Darian Diaz 6-1 in the third period before a reversal and pin with 13 seconds left. It was the second win of the season for Reinke over Diaz, ranked second in Class A, adding to a 5-4 decision when the two met in mid-December.

Nolan Bahnson gave Beatrice it’s other title. The senior pinned Sam Hemberger of Adams Central in the second period of their 220-pound final.