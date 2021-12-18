Wrestling roundup: Hastings boys win Flatwater Fracas

What two days of duals at the Flatwater Fracas couldn’t decide, a bit of criteria finally did.

Class B No. 2 Hastings won the boys event Saturday at the Heartland Event Center, edging third-ranked Blair and Class A No. 8 Grand Island on the basis of scoring differential.

The three teams split head to head-to-head meetings in the Gold bracket, with Hastings being crowned champion because its point differential (plus 2) was higher than that of Blair (even) and Grand Island (minus 2).

Hastings coach Nolan Laux said he liked the way his team responded Saturday after dropping a dual in the pool rounds on Friday.

“Today was a lot better than yesterday,” Laux said. “We left yesterday in not the best of moods. Energy wasn’t high and we just didn’t do the things we typically do. I thought they bounced back pretty well.”

Laux’s bunch beat Grand Island 36-30 to open the championship pool. The host Islanders rebounded with a 37-33 win over Blair, handing the Bears their only loss of the weekend.