Wrestling roundup: Hastings boys win Flatwater Fracas

What two days of duals at the Flatwater Fracas couldn’t decide, a bit of criteria finally did.
Class B No. 2 Hastings won the boys event Saturday at the Heartland Event Center, edging third-ranked Blair and Class A No. 8 Grand Island on the basis of scoring differential.
The three teams split head to head-to-head meetings in the Gold bracket, with Hastings being crowned champion because its point differential (plus 2) was higher than that of Blair (even) and Grand Island (minus 2).
Hastings coach Nolan Laux said he liked the way his team responded Saturday after dropping a dual in the pool rounds on Friday.
“Today was a lot better than yesterday,” Laux said. “We left yesterday in not the best of moods. Energy wasn’t high and we just didn’t do the things we typically do. I thought they bounced back pretty well.”
Laux’s bunch beat Grand Island 36-30 to open the championship pool. The host Islanders rebounded with a 37-33 win over Blair, handing the Bears their only loss of the weekend.
Landon Weidner led the way for the Tigers, finishing a productive weekend with four pins, two tech falls and a win by forfeit. The junior, ranked No. 1 in Class B at 152 pounds, also had an 8-4 victory over Jake Licking of Norfolk, the second-ranked wrestler in at the weight in Class A.
“He’s just very focused and workmanlike,” Laux said. “I just think he’s overall very confident in himself.”
Blair would take the final dual of the tournament, winning eight of 14 matches in a 34-30 victory over Hastings. The runner-up finish was the highest at the Fracas for the Bears, who beat a pair of ranked Class A teams and Class B No. 5 Beatrice, all by double digits.
“We wrestled awesome this weekend,” Blair coach Erich Warner said. “It didn’t matter where we placed. We wrestled really well the whole weekend. We would have liked to have won it, but sometimes it doesn’t go that way.”
Freshman 106-pounder Hudson Loges went 8-0 on the weekend for the Bears.
Warner hopes his team takes the momentum from this weekend into the holiday break.
“Week in, week out we’ve really wrestled well,” he said. “And we’ll build upon that.”
Taylor takes home gold at Kansas City Stampede
Nebraska recruit Antrell Taylor won individual gold and Class A No. 1 Millard South finished in the top five in the team scoring Saturday at the loaded Kansas City Stampede.
Taylor, ranked No. 4 in the country at 160 pounds by MatScouts, edged Jaxon Randall of Edmond North (Okla.) 6-5 in the championship match at 170.
Teammate Tyler Antoniak, an Arizona State commit, reached the 152-pound title match before a late takedown led to a 3-1 loss in the finals. Antoniak beat nationally-ranked Cam Steed, a three-time state champion in Oklahoma, in the semifinals earlier in the day.
Sophomore Caeden Olin finished third for the Patriots, who were one of five teams in the field ranked in the national Top 50.
Edmond North, No. 18 on that list, edged fifth-ranked Stillwater (Okla.) by 1.5 points for the team title.
Winner, S.D. wins Valentine invite
Five individual champions paced Winner (S.D.) to a comeback team title Saturday in the boys portion of the Valentine Invitational.
Behind those five golds, the top team in South Dakota’s second largest class erased a lead that Nebraska Class B No. 2 Broken Bow had taken into the second day.
The runner-up Indians had champions in 106-pounder Chauncey Watson and Keifer Anderson at 220, finishing 10.5 points ahead of the tournament hosts.
A lone gold for Valentine, ranked fifth in Class C by the coaches, came via William Sprenger in the 113-pound weight class. Three other Badgers reached the finals. Class C No. 3 O’Neill finished fourth.
Fourth-ranked Amherst won the girls portion of the tournament, finishing ahead of Chadron and Ord.
West Point-Beemer wins at Platteview Invite
The No. 1 girls team in the state may have passed its final test before the holiday break, but Saturday’s Platteview Invitational showed that there will be plenty more to come in the new year.
Top-ranked West Point-Beemer had two individual champions, edging No. 3 Schuyler by three point for the team title in a field that featured four ranked teams.
Diana Cervantes (126) and Claire Paasch (235) – each ranked No. 1 in their respective weight classes by the coaches – won brackets for West Point-Beemer.
Schuyler finished second in the team scoring behind a trio of finalists, outpacing tenth-ranked Nebraska City and No. 3 South Sioux City in the team race.