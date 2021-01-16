Wrestling roundup: Lincoln East win third-straight Heartland Athletic Conference tournament

KEARNEY, Neb. — Lincoln East mixed depth and balance to stir up a conference title Saturday.

The Class A No. 5 Spartans had five finalists and four champions to win their third-straight Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.

East’s gold medalists — Gabe Turman (106 pounds), Brandon Baustert (113), Keith Smith (120) and Nic Swift (138) — combined for over half of its 206 team points. Five others scored at least 15 points each as the Spartans edged seventh-ranked Kearney by 17 points.

Baustert and Smith — both ranked No. 3 at their respective weights — tacked on bonus points in finals wins. Baustert earned a 10-2 major decision over fourth-ranked Archer Heelan of Kearney, while the defending state champion Smith pinned Ein Obermiller of Grand Island.

It didn’t all go according to plan for the Spartans, though. East on the wrong end of the day’s biggest upset when Aiden Ingwerson lost 10-5 to John Friendt of Lincoln Southeast in the 195-pound final. It was the first loss of the season for Ingwerson, who came in ranked No. 1 in Class A by Huskermat.

Host Kearney had winners in 152-pounder Gage Ferguson and Carter Abels at 182 in a runner-up team finish.

RESULTS