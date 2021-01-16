Wrestling roundup: Lincoln East win third-straight Heartland Athletic Conference tournament

KEARNEY, Neb. — Lincoln East mixed depth and balance to stir up a conference title Saturday.
The Class A No. 5 Spartans had five finalists and four champions to win their third-straight Heartland Athletic Conference tournament.
East’s gold medalists — Gabe Turman (106 pounds), Brandon Baustert (113), Keith Smith (120) and Nic Swift (138) — combined for over half of its 206 team points. Five others scored at least 15 points each as the Spartans edged seventh-ranked Kearney by 17 points.
Baustert and Smith — both ranked No. 3 at their respective weights — tacked on bonus points in finals wins. Baustert earned a 10-2 major decision over fourth-ranked Archer Heelan of Kearney, while the defending state champion Smith pinned Ein Obermiller of Grand Island.
It didn’t all go according to plan for the Spartans, though. East on the wrong end of the day’s biggest upset when Aiden Ingwerson lost 10-5 to John Friendt of Lincoln Southeast in the 195-pound final. It was the first loss of the season for Ingwerson, who came in ranked No. 1 in Class A by Huskermat.
Host Kearney had winners in 152-pounder Gage Ferguson and Carter Abels at 182 in a runner-up team finish.
RESULTS
Team scores: Lincoln East 206, Kearney 189, Norfolk 174, Lincoln Southwest 167, Grand Island 159, Columbus 117, Lincoln Pius X 108, Lincoln Southeast 99, Fremont 73, Lincoln High 52, Lincoln Northeast 38, Lincoln North Star 23.
Championship matches: 106: Gabe Turman, Lincoln East, dec Hunter Jacobsen, Lincoln Southwest, 9-8. 113: Brandon Baustert, Lincoln East, maj dec Archer Heelan, Kearney, 10-2. 120: Keith Smith, Lincoln East, pin Ein Obermiller, Grand Island, 5:45. 126: Blake Cushing, Grand Island, tech fall Kash Bates, Lincoln Southwest, 19-3. 132: Landon McLaughlin, Lincoln Southwest, pin Weston Godfrey, Norfolk, 3:52. 138: Nic Swift, Lincoln East, dec Luke Andres, Lincoln Pius X, 2-1. 145: Brody Arrants, Grand Island, pin Jacob Licking, Norfolk, 3:25. 152: Gage Ferguson, Kearney, pin Ryan Mazour, Lincoln Pius X, 3:00. 160: Joshua Licking, Norfolk, dec Thomas Wentz, Fremont, 3-1. 170: Blayze Standley, Columbus, dec Tate Kuchera, Kearney, 4-3. 182: Carter Abels, Kearney, pin Dontae Thomas, Lincoln Pius X, 3:52. 195: John Friendt, Lincoln Southeast, dec Aidan Ingwersen, Lincoln East, 10-5. 220: Noah Spriek, Lincoln Southwest, pin Benny Alfaro, Fremont, 1:55. 285: Michael Isele, Grand Island, dec Brayden Heffner, Norfolk, 4-3.
Metro Conference dual tournament
A split-site Metro Conference dual tournament ended with a trio of unbeaten winners Saturday.
Class A No. 1 Millard South, fourth-ranked Papillion-La Vista and Millard West went a combined 13-0 to take home conference crowns.
Two-time defending state team champion Millard South won four duals by an average of 62 points for the title at Omaha Bryan. It was the eighth-straight Metro crown for the Patriots.
Papio won five duals, including a 60-21 victory over sixth-ranked Omaha Central, to take the championship at Omaha Creighton Prep. Millard West won four duals to take the title at the Omaha Benson site.
COVID concerns caused the cancellation of the conference’s individual tournament.
Northwest dual tournament
David City Aquinas put the bow on a banner weekend with a win Saturday at the Northwest Dual tournament.
Three of the Class C No. 1 Monarchs’ five dual wins came against ranked opponents, including a 44-21 victory over Pierce, Class B’s ninth-ranked team.
Aquinas beat Class B No. 10 York 60-16 in it’s opener, and later disposed of a Central City team that is ranked third in Class C by a 47-27 margin.
That all came less than 24 hours after the Monarchs knocked off crosstown rival David City — the No. 2 team in Class C — by a score of 41-28.