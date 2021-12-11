Wrestling roundup: Millard South boys finish second at Council Bluffs Classic

With two straight days of tough wrestling fresh in the rear view, Millard South Nate Olson liked what he saw.

His Class A No. 1 Patriots put together a workmanlike weekend in a runner-up finish Saturday at the Council Bluffs Classic at the Mid-America Center.

“It was a grind,” Olson said. “Two days of tough wrestling. I thought we did well. Nothing to complain about.”

Joel Adams gave Millard South its only individual title, beating Underwood’s Hagen Heistand 7-3 in the final at 145.

Adams, ranked No. 3 in the nation, got a trio of takedowns in earning his second win already this season over Heistand, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A.

“He’s in top form,” Olson said of Adams.

Adams won a 17-9 major decision when the two met a week earlier.

“We dominated on our feet,” Olson said. “Got three takedowns. They have good coaches, though. They adjusted and tightened it up a bit. We’re going to see that moving forward. People are going to watch us and scout us and close the gap on us. We have to keep improving and getting better.”