Wrestling roundup: Millard South boys finish second at Council Bluffs Classic

With two straight days of tough wrestling fresh in the rear view, Millard South Nate Olson liked what he saw.
His Class A No. 1 Patriots put together a workmanlike weekend in a runner-up finish Saturday at the Council Bluffs Classic at the Mid-America Center.
“It was a grind,” Olson said. “Two days of tough wrestling. I thought we did well. Nothing to complain about.”
Joel Adams gave Millard South its only individual title, beating Underwood’s Hagen Heistand 7-3 in the final at 145.
Adams, ranked No. 3 in the nation, got a trio of takedowns in earning his second win already this season over Heistand, Iowa’s top-ranked wrestler in Class 1A.
“He’s in top form,” Olson said of Adams.
Adams won a 17-9 major decision when the two met a week earlier.
“We dominated on our feet,” Olson said. “Got three takedowns. They have good coaches, though. They adjusted and tightened it up a bit. We’re going to see that moving forward. People are going to watch us and scout us and close the gap on us. We have to keep improving and getting better.”
Patriot senior Tyler Antoniak was Millard South’s other finalist. The Arizona State commit racked up four pins and a pair of major decisions on the weekend, advancing to the gold medal match at 152.
Hunter Garvin of Iowa City West, ranked third nationally at the weight by MatScouts, beat Antoniak 19-8 in the title match.
“But (Antoniak) battled him,” Olson said. “He had a good tournament.”
Despite being without Nebraska recruit Antrell Taylor for the weekend, the Patriots finished behind only fellow national Top 50 team Brandon Valley out of South Dakota.
The Lynx had winners in 138-pounder Alex Mentzer and heavyweight Navarro Schunke. Brandon Valley also had two others reach the finals.
“Where they’re good, they’re really good,” Olson said of the Lynx.
Underwood finished third in the team race, ahead of national No. 36 Waukee Northwest.
Lincoln East’s Gabe Turman, Nick Hamilton of Papillion-La Vista and Omaha Westside’s Cole Haberman gave Nebraska a total of four winners.
Boys team scores: Brandon Valley 562.5, Millard South 423, Underwood 365.5, Waukee Northwest 328, Papillion-La Vista 303.5, Iowa City West 293.5, Lincoln East 279.5, Grand Island 277.5, Waverly 277.5, Washburn Rural 273, Fort Dodge 270.5, Blue Valley Southwest 268, Sergeant Bluff-Luton 259.5, North Scott 259, Omaha Westside 237.5, Atlantic-CAM 217.5, Millard West 198, Blair 192, St. Thomas Aquinas 191, Totino-Grace 179, Platte County 168, Millard North 149.5, Plattsmouth 149, Missouri Valley 148.5, Olathe North 148, Nebraska City 144.5, Olathe South 143, Kearney 141, Bennington 135.5, Mill Valley 135, Gardner-Edgerton 126, LeMars 125, Ames 122, South Sioux City 106.5, Omaha Creighton Prep 96.5, Glenwood 96, Council Bluffs Abraham Lincoln 58.5, Council Bluffs St. Albert 48, Saint James Academy 38.5, Council Bluffs Thomas Jefferson 15.
Championship matches: 106: Dru Ayala, Fort Dodge, maj dec Hudson Loges, Blair, 11-2. 113: Eli Becerra, Missouri Valley, maj dec Max Bishop, Fort Dodge, 14-4. 120: Gabriel Turman, Lincoln East, pin Blake Allen, Underwood, 1:21. 126: Carter Freeman, Waukee Northwest, maj dec Bo Koedam, Sergeant Bluff-Luton. 132: Gable Porter, Underwood, dec Hayden Mills, Blue Valley Southwest, 7-2. 138: Alex Mentzler, Brandon Valley, dec Stevie Barnes, Underwood, 7-5 SV. 145: Joel Adams, Millard South dec Hagen Heistand, Underwood, 7-3. 152: Hunter Garvin, Iowa City West, maj dec Tyler Antoniak, Millard South, 19-8. 160: Nick Hamilton, Papillion-La Vista, dec Dylan Elmore, St. Thomas Aquinas, 2-1. 170: Kadin Stutzman, Atlantic-CAM, pin Brian Petry, Millard North, 1:46. 182: Griffin Gamell, Waukee Northwest, dec Noah Blair, Millard West, 11-8. 195: Blake Jouret, Olathe South, dec Damion Schunke, Brandon Valley, 5-4. 220: Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, pin Owen Warren, Brandon Valley, 2:25. 285: Navarro Schunke, Brandon Valley, dec Trevor Brown, Waverly, 6-3.
Grand Island girls win Battle at the Point
The power of numbers helped Grand Island to the team title of the Battle at the Point tournament Saturday.
The unranked Islanders didn’t have a single individual champion, but put three in the finals and got scoring from all 12 wrestlers in the lineup, enough depth to outlast tournament host and top-ranked West Point-Beemer.
Finalists Jasmine Morales, Adriana Cabello, Anyia Roberts combined for 74 of Grand Island’s 162 points in runner-up finishes. West Point-Beemer got a title from Claire Paasch at 235.
Preseason No. 5 Pierce finished third.
Defending state champion South Sioux City was unable to travel to the event due to weather. The second-ranked Cardinals had won a tournament the previous weekend against a field that included both West Point-Beemer and Grand Island.
Third-ranked Schuyler, which already owns a dual win over South Sioux City this season, also missed Saturday’s event.
Girls team scores: Grand Island 162, West Point-Beemer 133, Pierce 113, Wahoo 111, Weeping Water 92, Fremont 86, Bellevue East 76, Conestoga 66, Yutan 60, BRLD 58, Crofton 50, Omaha Westside 50, Battle Creek 41, Wayne 37, Omaha Burke 31, Johnson County Central 30, Arcadia 21, Stanton 19, Sribener-Snyder 11, Summerland 11, Madison 8, Norfolk Catholic 7.
Grice breaks records
Three-time champion Garrett Grice may be a couple of months out from a run at title No. 4, but his season of history for the Bellevue East senior is well under way.
Grice, a Virginia recruit, set the state’s all-class record for takedowns Saturday at the Chieftains Duals. In five matches Saturday, Grice had x takedowns and five pins.
He entered the day with 987 for his career, 36 short of now record-holder Joseph Reimers of David City Aquinas. The three year old mark was broken during Grice’s fourth match of the day, an eventual second-round fall over Felix Bernal of Fremont.
Grice set the Class A takedown record last season. He’s ranked third in the nation at 132 pounds by MatScouts.