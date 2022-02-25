York defeats Grand Island Northwest to advance to the girls state basketball tournament

YORK, Neb. — A stifling defensive effort Friday night will send York to the girls state basketball tournament for the second straight year.

The host Dukes defeated Grand Island Northwest 33-28 in the B-6 district final. The victory avenged an earlier 13-point loss to the Vikings and qualified York for the tourney that begins March 7 in Lincoln.

"I thought our defensive energy from the first time we played them was like night and day," Dukes coach Matt Kern said. "District finals are special and it feels great to be in this moment."

The Vikings were unable to muster the same firepower it showed Wednesday night in a 69-56 subdistrict final loss to Adams Central. Northwest had averaged 53 points while going 5-1 in its last six.

Coach Russ Moerer's squad started strong, jumping to a 9-2 lead. But the Dukes went on a 17-1 first-half run that gave them a 19-10 lead and the Vikings could get no closer than four the rest of the game.

Two keys to the York victory were the defensive efforts by senior guard Destiny Shepherd and junior forward Anna Briggs. Shepherd hounded Vikings' top scorer Rylie Rice all game while the 6-foot-2 Briggs had seven rebounds and five blocks.

Shepherd, who also scored a team-high 10 points, said she studied film of Rice before the game.

"I knew since the beginning of this week that I'd probably be guarding her," Shepherd said. "I know that she has some favorite moves."

Rice still managed to score 13 but she was held to two free throws in the first half. The senior guard scored five points in the third quarter and six in the fourth.

"Destiny didn't get subbed out once," Kern said. "She did a great job."

The Dukes struggled to put the game away in the final period, going 1 for 7 from the free-throw line. But a 3-pointer by Mattie Pohl with two minutes left extended the lead to eight and helped wrap up the victory.

"When Mattie hit that 3, everybody took a deep breath," Kern said. "That was a big one for us."

Moerer gave credit to his squad, which started the season 5-9 but went 8-3 the rest of the way.

"I couldn't be more proud of my team," he said. "They just kept grinding all year long."

Now it's back to state for the Dukes, who were eliminated by Norris in last year's Class B semifinals.

"Our girls got a taste of it," Kern said. "It feels good to be going back."

Grand Island Northwest (13-12)............9 3 7 9—28

York (21-4)............................................5 14 8 6—33

GINW: Avyn Urbanski 2, Rebecca Mader 4, Whitney Loman 2, Rylie Rice 13, Madison Cushing 6, Makinzi Havranek 1.

Y: Masa Scheierman 2, Kiersten Portwine 6, Destiny Shepherd 10, Anna Briggs 4, Mattie Pohl 8, Rylyn Cast 3.

