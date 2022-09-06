Yutan/Mead cruises in rematch with Wahoo Neumann

WAHOO, Neb. — Scoring at least one run in every inning — including five in the top of the first — helped power Class C No. 1 Yutan/Mead to an 11-1, five-inning softball victory over No. 2 Wahoo Neumann.

In a rematch of the 2021 Class C state championship game won by the Cavaliers, the Patriots took control from the first at-bat.

The Patriots (9-1) roughed up starting pitcher Aubree Milliken, chasing her from the game in the top of the first with five hits and five runs while she was able to get just one out.

“We took a chance and tried someone who we thought would have an effect on them,” Cavaliers coach Dave Brabec said. “We had some other options. But if you’re not going to hit the ball, it’s not something we want to show them.”

Neumann (11-3) and the Patriots could again meet in Saturday’s Omaha Mercy tournament at the Dill Complex in Omaha.

It was a battle of veteran teams. Both clubs had seven seniors starters, many of whom played a big role in their respective postseason tournament runs last fall.

In the top of the first, center fielder Alyssa Husing got things started by reaching first on an infield error. Second baseman Ella Watts then singled to third before both players moved up on a wild pitch.

Shaylynn Campbell then plated both players with a single for a 2-0 lead.

Catcher Maycee Hays followed with an infield single and advanced to second on another wild pitch. Shortstop Laycee Josoff belted a two-run home run to double the Patriots’ lead to 4-0.

One pitch later Yutan/Mead first baseman Sophia Brennan hit a solo home run to left field to give the Patriots a 5-0 lead and force Brabec to make a pitching change. Senior Lainey Weist came in for the Cavaliers and retired the next two batters to end the inning.

“On our end that was the best that we’ve played this season,” Patriots coach Ryan Glatter said. “I really love the young kids we have. The culture has created a lot of that.”

The Patriots added one run in the top of the second to take a 6-0 lead.

Yutan/Mead tacked on two more runs in the top of the third. Josoff led off with a walk then scored from first base on a double by Brennan.

After moving to third on single by right fielder Taylor Novak, Brennan scored on an infield groundout by left fielder Alexis Polak that took the Patriots’ lead to 8-0.

Neumann avoided the shutout when Logan Sylliaasen scored on a two-base throwing error after Kaysha Swartz moved her to second with a sacrifice bunt in the bottom of the fourth.

A two-run home run with two outs by Watts in the top of the fifth gave the Patriots their double-digit advantage.

Campbell struck out eight in five innings to go with her two hits and three RBIs to help lead Yutan/Mead’s 13-hit attack.

“She’s improved a lot from last year,” Glatter said. “She only started pitching as a sophomore in high school, so her ceiling is not even close yet. She’s the leader, the girls follow her.”

Brabec said that for the Cavaliers to have success in a potential rematch, more discipline will be needed against Campbell’s rise ball.

“They beat us in every aspect of the game,” Brabec said. “We have to go back to our approach we had last year against those pitches. I still think our kids can get better against that team.”