Yutan/Mead downs Hastings St. Cecilia wins Class C state softball title

HASTINGS, Neb. — Yutan/Mead hit six home runs in the third inning Friday to win the Class C state softball championship with a 13-1 victory over Hastings St. Cecilia.

The 34-2 Patriots had to play three games Friday to win the school's first state softball title since 2008.

After eliminating Wahoo Neumann 12-0 in the first game, Yutan/Mead scored five runs in the fifth inning to pull away for a 9-5 win over the Hawkettes and force a second game.

» Stay with Omaha.com for full coverage of the 2022 Nebraska high school state softball tournament.

Elimination game

Wahoo Neumann (27-7).....000— 0 1 3

Yutan/Mead (32-2)............264—12 11 0

W-Shaylynn Campbell. L-Addison Sylliaasen. 2B-YM, Maycee Hays, Laycee Josoff. HR-Jordyn Campbell.