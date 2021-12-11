Zane Flores and Gage Stenger captain the All-Metro Conference football team

Zane Flores already is among the top 10 in Class A career passing yardage.

And he has a year left with Gretna’s state-championship team.

“When Zane returns for his fourth year in the starting role, he will have a chance to go down as one of the greats in state history," Gretna coach Michael Kayl said. “For a guy who can make every throw on the field, his greatest attribute is that he is a winner.”

Flores, who was All-Metro second team last year, and Millard South’s Gage Stenger, who will sign next week with Nebraska, are the honorary captains of the 68th World-Herald All-Metro Conference football team.

“An argument can be made that Gage might be the best football player we've ever had in my 36 years at Millard South," retiring Patriots coach Andy Means said. “His athletic ability, toughness and intelligence are outstanding. Gage is a fierce competitor who absolutely hates to lose. He was the unquestioned leader of our team this year and greatly responsible for our success.”