Zane Flores and Gage Stenger captain the All-Metro Conference football team

Zane Flores already is among the top 10 in Class A career passing yardage.
And he has a year left with Gretna’s state-championship team.
“When Zane returns for his fourth year in the starting role, he will have a chance to go down as one of the greats in state history," Gretna coach Michael Kayl said. “For a guy who can make every throw on the field, his greatest attribute is that he is a winner.”
Flores, who was All-Metro second team last year, and Millard South’s Gage Stenger, who will sign next week with Nebraska, are the honorary captains of the 68th World-Herald All-Metro Conference football team.
“An argument can be made that Gage might be the best football player we've ever had in my 36 years at Millard South," retiring Patriots coach Andy Means said. “His athletic ability, toughness and intelligence are outstanding. Gage is a fierce competitor who absolutely hates to lose. He was the unquestioned leader of our team this year and greatly responsible for our success.”
Omaha Westside, which was undefeated until losing 7-3 to Gretna in Memorial Stadium, has the most first-team selections with five. Bellevue West has four, all from an offense that averaged 528 yards a game, as does Millard South. Gretna has three.
Back on the first team are Micah Riley-Ducker and LJ Richardson of Bellevue West, Dominic Rezac of Westside and Will Hubert of Papillion-La Vista. Flores is one of five juniors and Caleb Benning of Westside makes it as a sophomore.
On the first-team offense at the skill positions are Flores (2,885 yards in 2021, 6,046 in three seasons) at quarterback, Richardson and Rezac as running backs, Kaden Helms of Bellevue West and Trae Starks of Omaha Burke at wide receiver and Riley-Ducker at tight end. On the line are juniors Sam Sledge of Omaha Creighton Prep and Mason Goldman of Gretna and seniors Henry Rickels of Bellevue West, Deshawn Woods of Omaha Central and Jack James of Westside.
The first-team defense consists of Elkhorn South junior Maverick Noonan, Orlando Hernandez of Omaha North and Hubert as linemen, Mick Huber of Gretna, Devon Jackson of Burke, Tommy Connelly of Westside and Jake Gassaway of Millard South as linebackers and North’s Keshaun Williams, Millard South’s Antrell Taylor, Stenger and Benning as defense backs.
The specialists are Westside junior Tristan Alvano as kicker and Simon McClannan of Millard South as punter.
Elkhorn South defenders Chase Emsick and Cole Ballard head the second team, which includes five from Gretna.
There are three teams named this season, after 2020 had only two, with the return of the seven Omaha Public Schools to competition after they were shut down in fall sports in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
All-Metro selections are based on nominations by high school coaches and observations by The World-Herald staff.
All-Metro first team
OFFENSE
WR Kaden Helms, Bellevue West, 6-6, 220, Sr.
WR Trae Starks, Omaha Burke, 6-1, 180, Sr.
TE Micah Riley-Ducker, Bellevue West, 6-6, 235, Sr.
OL Sam Sledge, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-5, 270, Jr.
OL Henry Rickels, Bellevue West, 6-4, 280, Sr.
OL Mason Goldman, Gretna, 6-6, 240, Jr.
OL Deshawn Woods, Omaha Central, 6-5, 275, Sr.
OL Jack James, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 250, Sr.
QB * Zane Flores, Gretna, 6-3, 200, Jr.
RB LJ Richardson, Bellevue West, 6-2, 205, Sr.
RB Dominic Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 185, Sr.
K Tristan Alvano, Omaha Westside, 6-2, 175, Jr.
DEFENSE
DL Maverick Noonan, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 230, Jr.
DL Will Hubert, Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 225, Sr.
DL Orlando Hernandez, Omaha North, 6-2, 245, Sr.
LB Mick Huber, Gretna, 6-0, 190, Sr.
LB Devon Jackson, Omaha Burke, 6-3, 215, Sr.
LB Tommy Connelly, Omaha Westside, 6-1, 200, Sr.
LB Jake Gassaway, Millard South, 6-3, 215, Sr.
DB * Gage Stenger, Millard South, 6-2, 200, Sr.
DB Caleb Benning, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 180, So.
DB Keshaun Williams, Omaha North, 6-1, 180, Sr.
DB Antrell Taylor, Millard South, 5-9, 165, Sr.
P Simon McClannan, Millard South, 6-0, 180, Jr.
* — Denotes captains
All-Metro second team
OFFENSE
WR Grant Guyett, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 180, Sr.
WR Joe Roll, Gretna, 5-10, 200, Sr.
TE Luke Lindenmeyer, Papillion-La Vista, 6-4, 215, Sr.
OL Chase Anderson, Gretna, 6-0, 260, Sr.
OL Alex Urbina, Omaha North, 6-2, 270, Sr.
OL Gabe Whitten, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 245, Sr.
OL Max Hogan, Millard North, 6-2, 275, Sr.
OL Chris Frazier, Millard North, 6-1, 280, Jr.
QB Anthony Rezac, Omaha Westside, 6-3, 180, So.
RB Te'Shaun Porter, Omaha North, 5-9, 185, So.
RB Marty Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-0, 205, Jr.
K Carsen Crouch, Elkhorn South, 5-10, 165, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Cole Haberman, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 220, Sr.
DL Chase Emsick, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 300, Sr.
DL Ryan Kearney, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-2, 240, Sr.
DL Jake Lukis, Gretna, 6-2, 270, Sr.
LB Alec Cook, Omaha Burke, 6-3, 230, Sr.
LB Jack Wimmer, Omaha Westside, 6-0, 195, Sr.
DB Donovan Moody, Omaha Burke, 5-10, 170, Sr.
DB John Pargo, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-10, 175, Jr.
DB Cole Ballard, Elkhorn South, 6-0, 185, Jr.
DB Brayden Chaney, Gretna, 6-1, 180, Sr.
DB Blayke Moore, Gretna, 6-2, 185, Jr.
P Hector Alvarado, Omaha Bryan, 6-1, 230, Jr.
All-Metro third team
OFFENSE
WR DaeVonn Hall, Bellevue West, 6-1, 185, So.
TE Jack Kirkwood, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-3, 195, Sr.
OL Cole Jarrett, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-1, 270, Jr.
OL Rocco Marcelino, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-5, 250, Jr.
OL Ty Stuck, Bellevue West, 6-2, 250, Sr.
OL Josh Fee, Elkhorn South, 6-1, 265, Sr.
OL Alec Blevins, Papillion-La Vista, 6-7, 280, Sr.
QB Cooper Katskee, Omaha Burke, 6-4, 215, Sr.
RB Nathan Pederson, Millard West, 5-7, 185, Sr.
RB Devyn Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, 200, Jr.
RB Jayden Page, Omaha Central, 5-11, 205, Sr.
K Hunter Brown, Bellevue West, 6-2, 210, Sr.
DEFENSE
DL Caden Camese, Bellevue West, 6-2, 285, Sr.
DL Tyson Terry, Omaha North, 6-2, 265, Fr.
DL Lance Rucker, Millard South, 6-3, 200, Jr.
DL Ceontre Brown, Omaha North, 5-11, 255, Jr.
LB Connor Edwards, Gretna, 5-10, 160, Sr.
LB Michael Barrett, Omaha Creighton Prep, 5-11, 180, Sr.
LB Koy Wilke, Elkhorn South, 6-4, 215, Sr.
DB Brock Murtaugh, Millard South, 6-2, 180, Jr.
DB Christian Nash, Millard South, 6-1, 220, Sr.
DB Justin Gassaway, Millard South, 6-0, 180, Sr.
DB Jimmy Rosenthal, Papillion-La Vista South, 6-0, 190, Sr.
P Luke Fenton, Omaha Creighton Prep, 6-0, 180, Sr.
All-Metro honorable mention
Bellevue East: Gavin Zurcher, William Richter, Mason Chandler. Bellevue West: Arden Jenkins, Jayden Roberts, Luke Johannsen, TK Barnett, Will Kieser, Preston Ames, Kyrell Jordan. Elkhorn South: Blake Daly, Will Skradis, Cole Mitchell, Noah Bustard, Jack Zalewski, Cole Pietig, Jackson Moeller-Swann, Josh McWilliams, Chase Anderson, Gabe Edwards, Seth Allan, Nick Croom, Henry Prochazka, Evan Stanek, Dylan Warren, Ashton Murphy, Trevor McDonald, Ben Warren, Ralph Keen, Koen Thomsen. Gretna: TJ Silliman, Caleb Schnell, Korver Demma, Brady Burkart, Ethan Stuhr, Bryce Volcheck. Millard North: Isaiah McMorris, Ben Weindel, Charlie Quaintance, Brian Petry, Pierce Mooberry. Millard South: Josh Wilson, Grant Renken, J.R. Lecuona, Cam Kozeal, Zach Flegel, Jonah Matthews, Cole Renken, Phil Meckna. Millard West: Caleb Steinbaugh, Nick Flynn, Cade Ahrenholtz, Trace Thaden, Kieran Hernandez, Reese Kolar, Chase Hultman, Jackson Williams, Brody Peterson, Enrique Meraz, Tony Failla, Collin Schollmeyer, Reid Hazen, Nick Weigent, Tanner Titus, Jaxson Cahoy, Lewis Ziemba, Beau Young. Omaha Benson: D.J. Sterling, Kevin Newsomer, Brandon Ashley, Kinsoe Lay, Chris Swillie, Elijah Holliday, Brandon Jarmon, Tyrice Coleman. Omaha Bryan: Cole Rickley. Omaha Burke: Jay White, Michael McGovern, Christian Jones. Omaha Central: Jaylen Lloyd, Justin Davis, Champ Kirschbaum, Quinton Butts, Omar Jackson. Omaha Creighton Prep: Thomas Leiden, Pierce Johnson, Jack Stessman, AJ Jones, Jonah Moore, Kyle Mundt, Asher Anderson, Trey Olden, Michael Palmesano, George Egan, Jack Piernicky, Mick Tabor, Sam Rodino. Omaha North: Jordan Williams, De’Shawn Higgins, Tre’Vionne Brown. Omaha Northwest: Tyson Danner, James Moses-Holliday, Nate Ayer, Isaiah Forte, Curtis Tchizbozo. Omaha South: Aric Thomas, Dylan Sheard, Julian Mejia, Patrick Kuehn. Omaha Westside: Sean Williams, Teddy Rezac, Isaac Richards, Ryan Zatechka, Jackson Yeager, Avery Dondlinger, Carter Hogan, Jahmez Ross. Papillion-La Vista: Nick Chanez, Tyson Money, Lane McMillan, Hunter Foral, Justin Wallace, Carson Vejvoda, Payton Prestito, Keynan Cotton, Caleb Walker, Jace Wheeler, Spencer Smith, Brayden Jones, Derrick Buggi, Jayson Bottorff. Papillion-La Vista South: Brady Fitzpatrick, William Castaneda, Jaden Quelette, Ian Medeck, Trace Marco, Broden Bahl, Henri Supenski, Connor Cochran, Matthew Krussick, Nick Ripple.