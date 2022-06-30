Zane Flores has bounced from camp to camp — including the Elite 11 — this summer

As Zane Flores takes off his helmet and pushes back his long blond hair, there’s a smile and enthusiasm that comes with being on a football field.

The state’s highest-rated 2023 quarterback prospect has been busy in recent weeks, bouncing from camp to camp while still gearing up for his senior season at Gretna.

With almost two months left before the start of the season, Flores and his teammates have a chip on their shoulders. That comes after the Dragons were stripped of the Class A title in January for using an ineligible player.

But for Flores, there has also been a weight off his shoulders this offseason. The was lifted when he committed to Oklahoma State on April 17.

“It is nice, because it was pretty crazy with (schools) reaching out in the spring,” Flores said of his recruiting process. “But now I can have all my focus on our team and what we need to do to get better. There’s definitely less distractions and it’s not as stressful.”

A three-star prospect, Flores racked up multiple Power Five offers and chose the Cowboys over Indiana, Missouri and Washington, among others.

The 6-foot-3 quarterback finished with 2,885 passing yards and 26 touchdowns in 2021 and was a first-team All-Nebraska selection. He led the Dragons to a 7-3 win over Omaha Westside in the Class A final, but that title and all of their victories were vacated in the NSAA ruling.

“I’ve really just been trying to stress to everyone that we can’t get complacent,” Flores said. “We’ve got to carry over the energy and momentum from last season and take it into this fall, but we can’t get in our heads.

"I think we’ve done a good job of that so far throughout the offseason and our workouts.”

Flores said the focus of his summer has been simple — improve his accuracy and continue to build arm strength. Both were on display last weekend at the Nebraska Preps 7-on-7 Tournament, then again this week at the Elite 11 quarterback camp in California.

But in addition to his performance on the field, Flores has taken on more of a leadership role as one of Gretna’s captains.

“Our senior class realizes we’ve all got to step up now,” he said. “It’s been good for us, though, and we want to set the example. Because we’re the leaders of this team now. And personally, I think it’s helped me develop more of a leadership role, too.”

That is something Flores thinks will benefit him in the long run. So will the big-game experience that comes with being a four-year starter.

Then his next snap will come 430 miles to the south.

“It just felt like home, and (the Oklahoma State staff) has been great to me throughout the entire process,” Flores said. “They’re all great guys and I’m excited to get down there when the time comes.”

Flores attended a camp in Stillwater earlier this month and said he remained in frequent contact with the staff throughout the summer. Oklahoma State was the only school he took an official visit to, and the decision to commit a day after his visit was an “easy” one.

But before he dons the black and orange, he’s hoping to go out on top as a Dragon.

“Our team is definitely excited and we’re all pumped up for this season,” Flores said. “Especially with how last season ended, it would be super special to go out on top with this group. But we’ve just got to do what we did last year. We can’t get ahead of ourselves and we’ve got to focus on one moment at a time.”

