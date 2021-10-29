Zane Flores throws 2 TDs and runs in 2 more in Gretna's playoff win over Lincoln East

What does it take to offset 423 passing yards from the Class A record-holder, 592 yards from his offense and 42 points?
For Gretna, it was getting a career night from running back Mick Huber, getting a couple defensive stops in the a second half and scoring twice on returns to subdue Noah Walters and Lincoln East 59-42 and move on to the Class A quarterfinals next week.
Walters threw five touchdown passes, running for the Spartans’ other score, while breaking the Class A season passing record. He ended with 3,374 yard for his senior year. Cedric Case of Lincoln High held the record with 3,249 from 2017.
Both lost in their first-round playoff games.
“The tough part of this whole business is seeing kids move on, but it is what it is," longtime East coach John Gingery said. “Saying goodbye to him and these kids, it’s brutal.”
Top 10 No. 6 Gretna (9-1) has another year — and at least another game this season — with junior Zane Flores. He was 21 of 28 for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores.
“I don't know that I've ever coached in a game with two quarterback just slinging it like both of those two were tonight," Dragons coach Michael Kayl said. “Fortunately we were able to make a few more plays but hats off to these guys because that's a great team over there.”
Huber, a 6-foot, 190-pound senior, scored on a run and a pass reception. His 28 carries and 172 yards were career bests. For a team that was averaging 115 yards a game rushing, he came up huge.
“We had to run the ball to open up the pass," Huber said. “It really opened up later in the game you have to give credit to the offensive lineman, our line coach and coach (Riley) Gross, who was making those calls.”
Gretna’s first return touchdown blunted the early momentum East had by scoring on two of its first three possessions. Brayden Chaney broke the Class A playoff record with his 99-yard kickoff return.
“That gave us a little life there," Kayl said.
After Walters was 12 of 18 for 275 yards and four touchdowns in the first half, Gretna’s defensive front was more assertive in the second half and the quarterback completed only one more long ball.
The final lead for No. 10 East (6-4) was 35-31 on Walters’ touchdown run with 3:59 left in the third quarter. After Flores answered with a rushing touchdown to retake the lead for good, Walters overshot Cooper Erikson on fourth-and-8 at the Dragon 20.
Huber scored on his catch, then Connor Edwards had a 25-yard scoop and score on East’s first play after the kickoff for a 52-35 lead with 5:23 left.
“We knew we would have some difficulty stopping their quarterback and their receivers," Kayl said. “It wasn’t the best start in the world by us but our kids reacted well and it just became a shootout. We made some plays late in the game that just kind of put us over the top.”
Lincoln East (6-4)....14 14 7 7—42
At Gretna (9-1)........14 10 14 21—59
LE: Billie Stephenson 11 pass from Noah Walters (Kellen Gorr kick)
LE: Stephenson 72 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
G: Brayden Chaney 99 kickoff return (Cameron Bothwell kick)
G: Zane Flores 1 run (Bothwell kick)
LE: Malachi Coleman 21 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
G: Mick Huber 5 run (Bothwell kick)
LE: Cooper Erikson 65 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
G: FG Bothwell 29
G: Chaney 50 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
LE: Walters 3 run (Gorr kick)
G: Flores 2 run (Bothwell kick)
G: Huber 12 pass from Flores (Bothwell kick)
G: Connor Edwards 25 fumble return (Bothwell kick)
LE: Erikson 48 pass from Walters (Gorr kick)
G: Huber 20 run (Bothwell kick)