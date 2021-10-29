Zane Flores throws 2 TDs and runs in 2 more in Gretna's playoff win over Lincoln East

What does it take to offset 423 passing yards from the Class A record-holder, 592 yards from his offense and 42 points?

For Gretna, it was getting a career night from running back Mick Huber, getting a couple defensive stops in the a second half and scoring twice on returns to subdue Noah Walters and Lincoln East 59-42 and move on to the Class A quarterfinals next week.

Walters threw five touchdown passes, running for the Spartans’ other score, while breaking the Class A season passing record. He ended with 3,374 yard for his senior year. Cedric Case of Lincoln High held the record with 3,249 from 2017.

Both lost in their first-round playoff games.

“The tough part of this whole business is seeing kids move on, but it is what it is," longtime East coach John Gingery said. “Saying goodbye to him and these kids, it’s brutal.”

Top 10 No. 6 Gretna (9-1) has another year — and at least another game this season — with junior Zane Flores. He was 21 of 28 for 231 yards and two touchdowns and ran for two scores.