Zane Flores throws six touchdown passes as Gretna defeats Omaha Skutt

It wasn't the start Gretna envisioned.

But after shaking off a fumble on the opening kickoff, the Dragons rolled to a 49-14 victory over Omaha Skutt, a performance that included six touchdown passes by Zane Flores.

The fumble led to a SkyHawk touchdown in the first 2:30.

Brayden Chaney had one person to beat for what would have been a record-tying 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Instead, a defender got a hand on Chaney’s arm to force the fumble that was recovered by the SkyHawks at the Gretna 47.

Six plays later, sophomore Bennett Turman hit junior Joe Connolly for a 32-yard touchdown pass.

That was about the only thing that didn’t go Gretna’s way.

The Dragons matched that score two plays later with the first of five first-half touchdown passes by Flores.

“I liked how we responded,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said.

The first TD was to Chaney, who blew past his defender, hauled in the pass and raced 80 yards down the sideline. It was 7-7 14 seconds after Skutt took its only lead of the night.