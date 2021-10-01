Zane Flores throws six touchdown passes as Gretna defeats Omaha Skutt

It wasn't the start Gretna envisioned.
But after shaking off a fumble on the opening kickoff, the Dragons rolled to a 49-14 victory over Omaha Skutt, a performance that included six touchdown passes by Zane Flores.
The fumble led to a SkyHawk touchdown in the first 2:30.
Brayden Chaney had one person to beat for what would have been a record-tying 99-yard kickoff return for a touchdown. Instead, a defender got a hand on Chaney’s arm to force the fumble that was recovered by the SkyHawks at the Gretna 47.
Six plays later, sophomore Bennett Turman hit junior Joe Connolly for a 32-yard touchdown pass.
That was about the only thing that didn’t go Gretna’s way.
The Dragons matched that score two plays later with the first of five first-half touchdown passes by Flores.
“I liked how we responded,” Gretna coach Mike Kayl said.
The first TD was to Chaney, who blew past his defender, hauled in the pass and raced 80 yards down the sideline. It was 7-7 14 seconds after Skutt took its only lead of the night.
And it was just the beginning for the 6-0 Dragons, who finished the opening 12 minutes with 28 points and 233 yards — 40 rushing yards on four carries and five receptions for 193 yards.
Gretna had 328 total yards in the first half and finished with 403. The second half featured a running clock as the Dragons maintained at least a 35-point lead in the final 24 minutes.
The Dragons’ next TD was set up by the first of two Turman interceptions, and Gretna to take the lead for good on Mick Huber's 1-yard touchdown run. On the previous play, Huber caught a 24-yard pass from Flores.
It was Huber and Flores doing the work on Gretna's third touchdown. Huber caught a screen pass and went 66 yards for his second touchdown in 44 seconds.
“Zane being able to throw the ball really opens it up for us,” Kayl said. “The whole team in all phases played really well tonight.”
An 11-yard pass from Flores to tight end Caleb Schnell closed the first-quarter scoring with 1:20 remaining. The Dragons' four touchdowns were scored in a stretch of 7:56.
Skutt was without three of its top players — Wyatt Archer, Caden Becker and Maccoy Holtam — due to injuries.
In three quarters, Flores was 13 of 15 for 293 yards. All but 13 of those yards coming in the first half.
Omaha Skutt (4-2)....7 0 0 7—14
At Gretna (6-0).......28 14 7 0—49
OS-Joe Connolly 32 pass from Bennett Turman (Noah Boyd kick)
G-Brayden Chaney 80 pass from Zane Flores (Paul Kramer kick)
G-Mick Huber 1 run (Kramer kick)
G-Huber 66 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
G-Caleb Schnell 11 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
G-Clay Kelly 7 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
G-Joe Roll 38 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
G-Chaney 7 pass from Flores (Kramer kick)
OS-Colin Pike 2 run (Boyd kick)
A-3,200 (est.).