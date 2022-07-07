Nebraska native Rutger McGroarty selected by Winnipeg in NHL draft

Rutger McGroarty on Thursday night became the first Nebraska native taken in the NHL draft since 2013.

The Winnipeg Jets selected McGroarty with the 14th overall pick in the first round.

The 18-year-old forward grew up in Lincoln when his dad, Jim, was coach and general manager of the Lincoln Stars.

McGroarty is the seventh player from Nebraska to be drafted, according to ESPN, and the first since Omaha native and former UNO standout Jake Guentzel in 2013.

McGroarty is a product of the U.S. National Team Development Program and is committed to play collegiate hockey at Michigan this season.