Services to be held Wednesday for Bill Swarbrick, a longtime member of the Omaha hockey community

Services will be held Wednesday for Bill Swarbrick, a longtime member of the local hockey community and a former Omaha Knights player.

Swarbrick passed away Saturday at age 89.

Born in Moose Jaw, Saskatchewan, Swarbrick began his professional career at age 20 with the Troy (Ohio) Bruins of the International Hockey League.

He later played two seasons for the Knights, having his best campaign in 1961-62. Swarbrick played 64 games for Omaha that season and had 22 goals and 35 assists while racking up 124 minutes in penalties.

He played 11 minor-league seasons before turning to officiating. He and Jake Forbes, another former Omaha player, often were the linesmen for Knights games at the Ak-Sar-Ben Arena.

Swarbrick, who founded Superior Lighting in 1968, also was instrumental in organizing the O.M.A.H.A. youth hockey association. He coached there for many years.

In 2011, he and his brother George were awarded the Motto McLean Service to Hockey Award by the Omaha Hockey Hall of Fame.

Swarbrick is survived by six children, 14 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren.