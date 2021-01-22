Husker hoops postpones Penn State game, plans February return

LINCOLN — The Nebraska men's basketball team won't play another game until February.

The Huskers announced Friday the postponement of the Jan. 30 game against Penn State until a later date. NU's next game is Feb. 3 at Michigan State. Nebraska announced its intention to play in that game.

NU will have missed six straight games between a loss to Indiana on Jan. 10 and the Feb. 3 game in East Lansing.

Nebraska had 12 members of its program — including seven players and head coach Fred Hoiberg — contract COVID-19 in recent weeks, leading to a mandatory pause of practice and competition. Each player who tests positive for COVID-19 has to sit out a mandated 17 days, according to Big Ten rules. Even if Nebraska resumes basketball activities this weekend or early in the week, it's not clear any or all players would have been ready to play the Jan. 30 against the Nittany Lions.

It sets up a very rigorous February for the Huskers, although no games have been officially rescheduled. But it takes two teams to reschedule a game, and that could present challenges.

