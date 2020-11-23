Husker WRs say improving downfield passing game starts with practicing better

Nebraska's passing game was a messy struggle in a 41-23 loss to Illinois, as quarterback Luke McCaffrey tossed three interceptions and missed several open receivers downfield.

McCaffrey didn't talk to reporters Monday, but wide receivers Kade Warner and Wan'Dale Robinson did. Both said the receivers didn't get open enough or practice hard enough last week to achieve full success.

"Throughout the game plan, our young guys did a good job learning it, and I think that's the biggest key for a lot of them, because they have the athletic ability and talent to succeed," Warner said. "So I think all of our young guys knew the plays. For the most part we knew what we were supposed to do.

"There's just some effort things we have to fix. That's the biggest key I saw in the game, from young guys all the way up to me. I think there's some effort plays that we can fix, that we've been detailing in practice."

Warner said they're making sure to run routes full speed in practice.

"Last week in practice, we didn't do a good enough job running our routes full speed in practice and getting our depth and building that trust with the quarterback in practice," Warner said. "And if you don't build that trust then, there's no way you're going to have it in the game.