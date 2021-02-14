Allen, Huskers snap long Big Ten losing streak with last-second win at Penn State

The streak is over. It didn’t die easily, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team ended a 26-game Big Ten losing slide with a 62-61 win over Penn State Sunday.

The Huskers coughed away a 11-point second half lead, only to regain it when guard Teddy Allen hit a driving layup with 12.3 seconds left to give his team a one-point lead. Then junior center Derrick Walker stripped Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington of the ball with 1.6 seconds left to help seal the victory.

It was Nebraska’s first league win since Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led the Huskers with 14 points while Walker finished with eight points and four rebounds, and repeatedly gummed up Penn State’s post play with his defensive presence.

After forging a halftime tie, Nebraska (5-12 overall and 1-9 in the Big Ten) took immediate control in the second half with a set play that led to a Trey McGowens layup, foul and free throw. McGowens scored eight of NU’s first ten points en route to 45-38 lead. The Huskers were able to hold that advantage against the Nittany Lions (7-10 and 4-9) thanks to a zone defense that allowed 3-pointers Penn State simply didn’t make. PSU shot just 29% (9 for 31) from beyond the arc, including a 2-for-11 performance in the second half.