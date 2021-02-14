Allen, Huskers snap long Big Ten losing streak with last-second win at Penn State

The streak is over. It didn’t die easily, but the Nebraska men’s basketball team ended a 26-game Big Ten losing slide with a 62-61 win over Penn State Sunday.
The Huskers coughed away a 11-point second half lead, only to regain it when guard Teddy Allen hit a driving layup with 12.3 seconds left to give his team a one-point lead. Then junior center Derrick Walker stripped Penn State guard Izaiah Brockington of the ball with 1.6 seconds left to help seal the victory.
It was Nebraska’s first league win since Jan. 7, 2020. Allen led the Huskers with 14 points while Walker finished with eight points and four rebounds, and repeatedly gummed up Penn State’s post play with his defensive presence.
After forging a halftime tie, Nebraska (5-12 overall and 1-9 in the Big Ten) took immediate control in the second half with a set play that led to a Trey McGowens layup, foul and free throw. McGowens scored eight of NU’s first ten points en route to 45-38 lead. The Huskers were able to hold that advantage against the Nittany Lions (7-10 and 4-9) thanks to a zone defense that allowed 3-pointers Penn State simply didn’t make. PSU shot just 29% (9 for 31) from beyond the arc, including a 2-for-11 performance in the second half.
Meanwhile, NU’s offense shared the ball better than it has throughout Big Ten play with 19 assists. NU posts consistently dove to the hoops and got the passes to convert layups and dunks. Allen, playing under more control than usual, made a layup at the eight minute, 43-second mark to give the Huskers a 60-49 lead – only its second double-digit lead of Big Ten play.
NU then went dry. Really dry. The Huskers didn’t score for more than eight minutes. Their next 13 possessions resulted in eight missed shots and five turnovers as PSU, almost as inefficient on offense, chipped away, taking the lead on a four-point play from Nittany Lion guard Myreon Jones at the 1:58 mark.
Allen’s driving layup, with 12 seconds left, gave the Huskers the lead. Walker, on the final possession sunk into the lane and met Brockington at the rim. He stripped the ball and McGowens got credit for the steal.
The Huskers battled Penn State to a 35-all tie at halftime thanks to 50% shooting from the floor and solid play from posts Walker, Eduardo Andre and Yvan Ouedraogo, who combined for six points, six rebounds and two assists in the first 20 minutes. Allen and Webster each scored ten – hit two 3-pointers apiece – as the Huskers switched to a zone defense halfway through the first half, with Penn State leading 20-12.
It paid immediate dividends as Webster hit a 3 – followed by an Allen 2 – to cut PSU’s lead to 2. A McGowens transition dunk tied the game at 28, and NU took its first lead of the half, at 33-32, with a driving layup from Dalano Banton. The Huskers led 35-32 when PSU guard Myles Dread hit a tying 3-pointer with 12 seconds left.
