As Husker hoops restarts practice, Fred Hoiberg recounts battle with COVID

"We had no built-up immunity in our group," Hoiberg said. "...I hate to say it, but it was probably just a matter of time before it happened."

Now that the team is back, it has to get back in "game shape," Hoiberg said. Ten day quarantines meant players could do "absolutely nothing" and the return-to-play protocols, which generally take another week, are a slow ramp up to full speed.

"It's going to take us a long time to get back into shape," said Hoiberg, who is mindful of injury risk. NU will have play "a lot of guys" who "blow it out" in terms of energy before they take the bench and the next wave of players go in. Hoiberg is in charge of rotations.

Nebraska now has a rigorous schedule in front of it, as Hoiberg estimated the team would play "14 or 15" games in 32 days. Hoiberg even anticipated the Huskers playing on rare "back to back" nights like a NBA team. The next three games - at Michigan State Saturday, at Minnesota Monday, vs. Wisconsin on Feb. 11 - are set, with a "tentative" schedule, Hoiberg said, beyond that.

