4 things that will define the stretch run of Nebraska baseball's season

» The big inning: As much as the bullpen took the heat for blown leads Friday and Saturday, Nebraska was in that situation largely because good innings with the bats didn’t become great.

Think of the first inning Friday, when a walk-single-error sequence plated a Husker run and put a man on third with no outs. That runner got caught off base on a grounder to third and NU didn’t score again.

Think of the second inning Saturday, when an error, plunked batter and walk loaded the bases with one out. Jaxon Hallmark followed with an RBI single, but a second runner was cut down at the plate, and Spencer Schwellenbach popped out. The hosts led by three runs at that point, but it could have been five or six.

The takeaway isn’t that big innings usually equal wins — duh — but Nebraska had consistently produced them until recently. The lineup hasn’t scored more than three runs in a frame in seven straight games. Before that it plated at least five in an inning in 10 of 14 contests.

Why the drought? The offense has been anti-clutch. As fickle as hitting with runners in scoring position can be, the Huskers were batting .305 (86 for 282) in such situations through the Penn State series. That number has overcorrected the last two weekends with NU producing at a .174 clip (11 for 63).