4 things that will define the stretch run of Nebraska baseball's season

The silence was deafening.
The Haymarket Park crowds wanted to celebrate Nebraska baseball all weekend. Slow clapping whenever an opposing hitter had two strikes. Briefly roaring on hard-hit flyouts. Leaning forward in their seats when the Huskers got someone on base.
Ultimately they dispersed quietly three days in a row after the local team made the final out in the ninth inning.
The three losses against Rutgers — NU's first home sweep against a Big Ten opponent since joining the league — cost the Huskers their national ranking, first place in the standings and probably a shot at hosting an NCAA regional.
The challenge from coaches to players this week? Don’t point fingers. Instead, reexamine what good practices they might have gotten away from. After all, they won seven straight following a three-game skid in mid-March.
“We’re going to have to take a deep, long look into ourselves and find what we need to do to get the job done,” senior outfielder Joe Acker said Sunday.
Fourteen regular-season games remain for Nebraska, which sits a half game behind Indiana and percentage points ahead of Michigan in a tightening race atop the Big Ten. A league title and NCAA postseason berth are still well within reach.
Four May weekends await, so let’s examine four things that will define the Huskers’ stretch run:
» The big inning: As much as the bullpen took the heat for blown leads Friday and Saturday, Nebraska was in that situation largely because good innings with the bats didn’t become great.
Think of the first inning Friday, when a walk-single-error sequence plated a Husker run and put a man on third with no outs. That runner got caught off base on a grounder to third and NU didn’t score again.
Think of the second inning Saturday, when an error, plunked batter and walk loaded the bases with one out. Jaxon Hallmark followed with an RBI single, but a second runner was cut down at the plate, and Spencer Schwellenbach popped out. The hosts led by three runs at that point, but it could have been five or six.
The takeaway isn’t that big innings usually equal wins — duh — but Nebraska had consistently produced them until recently. The lineup hasn’t scored more than three runs in a frame in seven straight games. Before that it plated at least five in an inning in 10 of 14 contests.
Why the drought? The offense has been anti-clutch. As fickle as hitting with runners in scoring position can be, the Huskers were batting .305 (86 for 282) in such situations through the Penn State series. That number has overcorrected the last two weekends with NU producing at a .174 clip (11 for 63).
The team has uniformly struggled with bunting during the dry spell as well. And most of the top six batters in the lineup — who have stayed the same for 19 straight games — are simultaneously weathering slumps the last two weekends. That includes Acker (6 for 26, .231 average), Hallmark (6 for 28, .214), Schwellenbach (2 for 18, .111), Cam Chick (3 for 22, .136) and Max Anderson (5 for 24, .208).
» Surprise pitching contributor(s): Two of the next three weekends feature four-game pods on the road, all against teams with winning records. That means more arms will be needed compared to the last five weeks of three-game tilts.
Nebraska’s bullpen collectively came back to earth against Rutgers. It rode a scoreless streak of 22-plus innings into the weekend but gave up 14 runs (12 earned) in 10 frames in the series. Six different relievers allowed runs — Jake Bunz, Cam Wynne, Max Schreiber, Braxton Bragg, Koty Frank and Schwellenbach. NU considers each of them high-leverage options.
A role change could be coming, as coaches have hinted they like Bunz — a hard-throwing lefty who has been the No. 4 starter on long weekends — in relief. A strong candidate to start in the remaining pod series is Frank, who has experience going deep into games at the junior college level.
Who else might be called upon? Look for some lesser-used arms to potentially come on as needed including Caleb Feekin (8 innings pitched), Trey Kissack (2⅔), Tyler Martin (4⅔), Ethan Bradford (1) and Hallmark (3). The imminent return of lefty Kyle Perry — who had been trending toward a weekend starting job before undergoing Tommy John surgery last summer — could also help NU as soon as this weekend.
» Defense: At one point in March, the nation’s No. 1 team by fielding percentage resided in Lincoln. Through 23 games, the Huskers had committed just 12 errors and surrendered only five unearned runs.
In the last seven contests, NU has committed 10 errors and allowed seven unearned runs. Big Red coughed up extra runs in the Michigan State loss and Friday’s defeat to Rutgers that might have swung the games.
All of the recent defensive mistakes have been in the infield. Coach Will Bolt said there can be some spillover when players begin to chase their own hitting statistics.
“Our focus, because of that, maybe has gone inward and it shows up a little bit on defense at times as well,” Bolt said.
Bottom line, fielding provided an extra margin for the offense and pitching as the Huskers rose to the top of the Big Ten. That hasn’t been the case of late. Other stingy defenses are coming up, so avoiding gifting extra outs is a must.
» The schedule evens out: For all the grief the Big Ten received for insisting upon a league-only slate, the upside is everyone will play everyone for the first time as a 13-team conference. Thus, many leading teams have a May grind ahead while others could make up ground after tougher starts.
First-place Indiana, for example, has the toughest remaining stretch among contenders and still must face Nebraska (four games), Maryland (3), Michigan (3), Rutgers (2) and Ohio State (2). The Huskers don’t have it much easier, essentially swapping out the Terps for Northwestern (3).
On the other end of the spectrum is Iowa. The fourth-place Hawkeyes sit 2.5 games out but face only the squads currently in 8th-11th place — Penn State, Illinois, Northwestern and Purdue. The team tied with Iowa — a talented Maryland club — could make up ground with three each against Illinois, Purdue, Michigan and Indiana.
Third-place Michigan gets Michigan State, Indiana, Maryland and Nebraska to close.