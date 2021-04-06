5 reasons why Nebraska baseball leads the Big Ten — and may soon be ranked

Nebraska is sneaking back onto the national scene.
The Huskers (13-5) are alone in first place in the Big Ten standings, a half game ahead of Michigan. After another series win last weekend against Illinois, they are also on the fringes of many college baseball top 25 polls: Perfect Game and D1Baseball have NU just outside theirs, while Big Red is receiving votes in the USA Today Coaches Poll and National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association poll.
Nebraska hasn’t been ranked since the 2017 team was in the midst of winning the Big Ten regular-season title. That group was Baseball America’s No. 25 squad into the NCAA tournament after it had reached as high as No. 21 the week before. NU also cracked the polls at times during the 2014 and 2015 seasons. It most recently held first place in the Big Ten briefly in 2019 and eventually finished tied for third.
Outside perception didn’t see these Huskers coming. They didn’t appear among the preseason top six from league coaches. D1Baseball projected them to finish eighth in the conference.
“We’re still the team everybody doubted before the season started,” senior outfielder Joe Acker said. “Now that we’re near the top, that doesn’t change anything that we’re doing. … I don’t think we’ll forget the whole year that everybody in the country thought we weren’t going to be anything.”
Almost midway through a 44-game, league-only schedule, how has Nebraska risen so far so soon under second-year coach Will Bolt? Here are five reasons:
1. An offseason roster overhaul: When the pandemic shut down the Huskers’ 2020 season after 15 games, Bolt and his coaching staff got to work. Fifteen players from that team departed — eight transferred, four retired, two seniors opted not to renew their eligibility and outfielder Aaron Palensky went to pro ball as an undrafted free agent. Beyond Palensky, few had made significant on-field contributions.
Meanwhile, 16 others came aboard: nine high school prospects, five junior college players and two transfers. That included infielder Max Anderson, who encountered a pandemic-related roster crunch at Texas A&M and pivoted to the Huskers in June. He’s hitting .366 with four home runs in 18 games.
Most of the late on-the-fly work addressed a suspect pitching staff that quickly proved volatile in 2020. NU jumped on New Mexico State starter Chance Hroch when he entered the transfer portal in the summer, slotting him behind lefty ace Cade Povich in the weekend rotation. Key bullpen arms Jake Bunz, Koty Frank and Cam Wynne come from jucos and committed during the pandemic.
2. Developing hitters: Almost all lineup regulars who returned this season are performing better than ever. That especially goes for seniors Jaxon Hallmark (.382 average, seven steals), Luke Roskam (.341, three homers), Joe Acker (.440 on-base percentage, three homers) and Mojo Hagge (.261). Juniors Spencer Schwellenbach (.353, three homers) and Cam Chick (.298, six homers) too.
All have adopted Bolt’s approach that requires they focus on simplified, specialized roles (speed/on-base types, power or a blend). The result has been a flexible, unpredictable offense in which 11 different players have homered, nine have stolen a base and nine have sacrifice bunted. Last weekend included a squeeze bunt with the bases loaded and a Brice Matthews steal of home.
Nebraska is generating 7.5 runs per game. That average leads the Big Ten and is 19th nationally.
3. Defense setting a high floor: NU’s fielding percentage (.985) continues to be among the top five nationally, and that actually undersells how reliable the defense has been. Of the 75 runs the Huskers have allowed this spring, only four are unearned. Of those four, only two — a passed ball in the season opener at Purdue and an infield throwing error against Illinois last weekend — possibly could have cost a victory.
Those inside the clubhouse largely credit a group of infielders who are athletically gifted and locked in on every pitch. Roskam and freshman Jack Steil at first base. Matthews and Chick at second. Schwellenbach at shortstop. Anderson and Efry Cervantes at third.
“You don’t look too far ahead or say we have a game later today or early tomorrow,” Bolt said. “You just get lost in the moment. That’s what you have to do to play good defense.”
Interestingly, most of NU’s best defensive teams in the Big Ten era had fatal flaws elsewhere. The 2017 squad (37th nationally in fielding) had a so-so offense (128th in scoring). Same for another NCAA qualifier in 2016 (30th in fielding, 136th in scoring). The Huskers in 2015 (fifth in fielding, 209th in scoring) and 2013 (second in fielding, 100th in scoring) didn’t make the postseason.
The best statistical comparison to the current Huskers is 2014 (21st in fielding, 47th in scoring and 79th in earned-run average). That team finished 41-21 and was ranked at times in the top 20.
4. Bullpen transformation: After NU relievers blew multiple games in a brief 2020, coaches remade the position in the offseason. Four pitchers parted ways with the team and others have seen their roles decrease. Two former closers are not current options with Shay Schanaman moved to the weekend rotation and Colby Gomes out for the year after shoulder surgery.
But those still in high-leverage spots have noticeably improved, most drastically right-hander Braxton Bragg (10.13 ERA last year, 4.76 now) and lefty Caleb Feekin (12.46 to 1.42).
Spencer Schwellenbach — with a fully healthy right arm for the first time since high school — has tossed seven shutout innings on the strength of upper-90s velocity and pinpoint command (zero walks) in his first pitching appearances for the Huskers. Offseason additions Bunz, Wynne, and Frank are also among NU’s ERA leaders. Trey Kissack (3.37 ERA in 2⅔ innings), Max Schreiber (4.70 in 7⅔) and Hallmark (0.00 in 2) hint at further bullpen upside. Even more so if talented lefty Kyle Perry returns from injury later this spring.
5. A ramp-up schedule: While the league-only slate does Nebraska no favors when it comes to building a postseason resumé, it has allowed for an early stacking of wins and confidence. None of the program’s NCAA qualifiers in the Big Ten era started better than 11-7 through generally treacherous nonconference schedules. The 2020 team played road series at Baylor and Arizona State and was 7-8 before the shutdown.
These Huskers capitalized on a gentle start to league play by going 7-1 against the Big Ten’s worst two teams in Purdue and Minnesota. And they have another month before facing another contender — top-five league schools Indiana, Michigan, Ohio State and Northwestern all loom in May.