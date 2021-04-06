5 reasons why Nebraska baseball leads the Big Ten — and may soon be ranked

“We’re still the team everybody doubted before the season started,” senior outfielder Joe Acker said. “Now that we’re near the top, that doesn’t change anything that we’re doing. … I don’t think we’ll forget the whole year that everybody in the country thought we weren’t going to be anything.”

Almost midway through a 44-game, league-only schedule, how has Nebraska risen so far so soon under second-year coach Will Bolt? Here are five reasons:

1. An offseason roster overhaul: When the pandemic shut down the Huskers’ 2020 season after 15 games, Bolt and his coaching staff got to work. Fifteen players from that team departed — eight transferred, four retired, two seniors opted not to renew their eligibility and outfielder Aaron Palensky went to pro ball as an undrafted free agent. Beyond Palensky, few had made significant on-field contributions.

Meanwhile, 16 others came aboard: nine high school prospects, five junior college players and two transfers. That included infielder Max Anderson, who encountered a pandemic-related roster crunch at Texas A&M and pivoted to the Huskers in June. He’s hitting .366 with four home runs in 18 games.