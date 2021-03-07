7 Nebraska pitchers team up, 2 home runs fuel offense in Huskers' win over Purdue

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Pitcher after pitcher walked off the mound to screams and fist-pumps. Another freshman went deep. Whoops from the first-base dugout echoed through a mostly empty Dell Diamond.

Nebraska wasn’t perfect. But Sunday was a fun day for the Huskers in a 4-0 victory over Purdue that earned them a series and confidence to begin their conference-only spring.

Take the pitching, which used seven hurlers to combine for a seven-hit shutout. Or the offense, which struck out 16 times but seized an early 2-0 lead and celebrated a two-run homer from true freshman Jack Steil in the ninth that provided some breathing room.

“It’s a lot of contributors up and down the roster all weekend,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “It was just good to see a bunch of guys chip in, and the moment wasn’t too big for any of them.”

Nebraska (3-1) claimed the finale of the four-game series in white-knuckle fashion, inducing double plays to escape jams in the sixth and eighth innings and getting a strikeout to leave the bases packed in the seventh. Unlike Friday — when Purdue rallied from deficits on three occasions before winning on a walk-off — NU pitching prevented the clutch hit, holding the Boilermakers to 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.