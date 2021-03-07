7 Nebraska pitchers team up for shutout, 2 home runs fuel offense in Huskers' win over Purdue

ROUND ROCK, Texas — Pitcher after pitcher walked off the mound to screams and fist pumps. Another freshman went deep. Whoops from the first-base dugout echoed through a mostly empty Dell Diamond.
Nebraska wasn’t perfect. But Sunday was a fun day for the Huskers in a 4-0 victory over Purdue that earned them a series and the confidence to begin their conference-only spring.
Take the pitching, which used seven hurlers to combine for a seven-hit shutout. Or the offense, which struck out 16 times but seized an early 2-0 lead and celebrated a two-run homer from true freshman Jack Steil in the ninth that provided some breathing room.
“It’s a lot of contributors up and down the roster all weekend,” coach Will Bolt said during his postgame radio interview. “It was just good to see a bunch of guys chip in, and the moment wasn’t too big for any of them.”
Nebraska (3-1) claimed the finale of the four-game series in white-knuckle fashion, inducing double plays to escape jams in the sixth and eighth innings and getting a strikeout to leave the bases packed in the seventh. Unlike Friday — when Purdue rallied from deficits on three occasions before winning on a walk-off — NU pitching prevented the clutch hit, holding the Boilermakers to 0 for 6 with runners in scoring position.
Left-handed starter and junior college transfer Jake Bunz showed well in his Husker debut, striking out five and allowing one hit in three innings and 56 pitches. The Elkhorn South graduate — with fastball velocity in the low 90s — was making his first appearance since May 2019 after Tommy John surgery.
Bolt said Bunz will continue to get stronger as the season moves along.
“I thought his stuff was fantastic,” Bolt said. “As we can continue to build him up, he looks to be a guy that’s going to give us a real good shot on the weekends.”
The baton went down the line from there. Sayer Diederich and Koty Frank followed with scoreless innings. Max Schreiber picked up the win after going 1⅓ and coaxing a 4-3 twin killing with runners on first and second in the sixth. Cam Wynne earned two outs in the seventh — including the bases-loaded strikeout — and Jaxon Hallmark logged a 6-3 double play to wipe out a runners-at-the-corners threat in the eighth of a 2-0 game.
“He’s a competitor,” Bolt said of Hallmark, a senior who made his sixth career pitching appearance. “He’s a hitter, and he knows how to get hitters out because of that. He made the pitch he needed to make in a big spot.”
Spencer Schwellenbach, in his pitching debut in his third year with the program, worked a 1-2-3 ninth with a pair of strikeouts. His velocity touched as high as 97 mph on one punchout.
Purdue finished the series 0 for 19 with runners in scoring position in the past three games and plated two runs in 23 innings.
“We’re a lot deeper on the mound, we’ve got more options,” Bolt said. “If they attack the strike zone like that, we’ve got a shot.”
Before he took the mound, Schwellenbach swatted his first home run of the season at 10:03 a.m. on a solo pull shot over the left-field wall. In his first career start, Steil (pronounced STYLE) guided an RBI double down the left-field line in the second after one of Max Anderson’s three walks.
Nebraska’s lineup struggled from there, managing five runners over the next six innings against right-hander Jett Jackson, who fanned 10. Then Efry Cervantes walked to set up Steil’s two-run moon shot in the ninth.
Said Bolt: “Goodness gracious, what an approach, what a swing in that spot for a freshman.”
The weekend was awash with contributions from other newcomers.
Anderson finished 8 for 15 with five RBIs while frosh infielder Brice Matthews drove in four runs. Transfers Frank and Wynne didn’t give up runs in their appearances while Bunz and Saturday starter Chance Hroch impressed in their outings, as well. Bolt said Griffin Everitt, a juco transfer out of Lincoln Southwest, caught Sunday’s game “amazingly well.”
The Huskers return to action next weekend in Minneapolis for a pair of games against Ohio State and Iowa.
