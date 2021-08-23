After strong summer league performances, Nebraska baseball's players return to Lincoln

Others also enjoyed strong summers including utilityman Leighton Banjoff (.270 average, six steals in the Great Lakes League) and third-year left-hander Tyler Martin (3.08 ERA, 14 strikeouts and five walks in 11 2/3 innings in the Prospect League). Incoming freshman catcher Josh Caron hit .295 with a pair of homers in 12 games in the Northwoods.

Now the Huskers pivot to fall ball, where the Big Ten champs must replace four draft-related departures in addition to a senior class full of regular contributors. Harvell said the biggest task will be to let the team’s new leaders and personalities emerge after all four 2020 captains moved on.

“We have the talent to potentially be better than we were last year as a collective unit,” Harvell said. “We may not have the Spencer Schwellenbach or Jaxon Hallmark numbers from one individual. But two or three guys put together, we can be better. We can be a better offense or better pitching staff and be a more complete team that we were last year. That’s what we have the ability to do, but to get to that point we have to face reality.”

Additional baseball notes: