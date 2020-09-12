Alex Gordon wears hat supporting fallen Lincoln police officer

Former Husker Alex Gordon will be wearing a hat supporting fallen Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, when the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.
Gordon's hat features a handwritten message that reads "RIP LPD Mario Herrera Badge #1205."
Herrera died at Nebraska Medical Center, nearly two weeks after being shot while serving a warrant in Lincoln.
Herrera's funeral was held Saturday in Lincoln.
Alex Gordon is sporting a very special message on his hat tonight. This display of support is an incredible way to honor an incredible man. Rest In Peace, Mario. Thank you, Alex. The @Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates @ 6pm tonight at home. Go Royals! #goblue pic.twitter.com/8xDj68COJw— Lincoln Police (@Lincoln_Police) September 12, 2020
Alex Gordon through the years
2000 All-Nebraska baseball
2000 Class A football championship
2001 Boys Athlete of the Year
2002 High school baseball
2003 Nebraska baseball
2004 Nebraska baseball
2005 MLB draft
2005 Celebrating being drafted
2005 College World Series
2006 Texas Wranglers
2010 Omaha Royals
2011 Omaha's Ultimate Baseball Academy
2019 MLB exhibition in Omaha
2019 MLB in Omaha
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!