 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Alex Gordon wears hat supporting fallen Lincoln police officer
0 comments
alert top story
BASEBALL

Alex Gordon wears hat supporting fallen Lincoln police officer

{{featured_button_text}}

Former Husker Alex Gordon will be wearing a hat supporting fallen Lincoln police officer Mario Herrera, when the Kansas City Royals take on the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Gordon's hat features a handwritten message that reads "RIP LPD Mario Herrera Badge #1205."

Herrera died at Nebraska Medical Center, nearly two weeks after being shot while serving a warrant in Lincoln.

Herrera's funeral was held Saturday in Lincoln.

Alex Gordon through the years

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Huskers Breaking News

News Alert