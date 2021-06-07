Arkansas eliminates Huskers from NCAA tournament

But Kopps settled in from there, growing stronger even after throwing a combined 95 pitches Friday and Saturday. The righty scattered three singles over the next two innings, then retired 12 straight.

Arkansas bats, meanwhile, spent four innings trying to catch up with Povich, who allowed only a double and a walk through four innings coming off his abbreviated 64-pitch start Friday. Hogs senior Casey Opitz finally gave the partisan home crowd something to cheer about in the fifth when he smashed a 1-0 fastball into the Hog Pen in left.

After a one-out double by Jalen Battles and a walk, reliever Cam Wynne came on and produced two outs — a pop-up and flyout — on three pitches to preserve the lead. But it was short-lived, as Robert Moore took the Lincoln High grad deep to right on a 2-1 offering, tying the game at two runs apiece.

A stare-down commenced from there. NU relievers Emmett Olson and Koty Frank navigated a clean seventh before Frank — who was the Friday hero out of the bullpen in the comeback against Northeastern — nearly escaped with a 1-2-3 eighth before Arkansas rallied. Kopps finished out the game in the top of the ninth.​

