Arkansas eliminates Huskers from NCAA tournament

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — A duel of the bullpens ended in emphatic fashion Monday as a wild pitch and three-run homer broke a late tie and Arkansas survived its regional with a 6-2 win over Nebraska.
The Huskers (34-14) were a dropped foul tip away from a clean eighth inning. But the bullpen threw 11 straight balls to load the bases and bring in the go-ahead run before pinch hitter Charlie Welch put the exclamation point on the weekend with a deep shot to left. Reliever Kevin Kopps went seven innings and 90 pitches for the game, pushing his weekend pitch total to 185.
No. 1 overall seed Arkansas (48-12) moves on to a super regional for a third straight postseason, while the Huskers will again fall short of that round, as they have every year since 2005.
Nebraska struck first against the SEC champs for a second straight night. Luke Roskam turned on a 96 mph fastball on the inside part of the plate on a 3-1 count and sent it caroming off a building beyond the right field bullpen.
The Huskers knocked out true freshman starter Jaxon Wiggins after Mojo Hagge and Logan Foster drew walks to open the third inning. Arkansas turned to Kopps, making his earliest appearance all spring, and Joe Acker sacrificed both runners into scoring position. Then Jaxon Hallmark, facing an 0-2 count, poked a grounder to the shortstop to push the lead to 2-0.
But Kopps settled in from there, growing stronger even after throwing a combined 95 pitches Friday and Saturday. The righty scattered three singles over the next two innings, then retired 12 straight.
Arkansas bats, meanwhile, spent four innings trying to catch up with Povich, who allowed only a double and a walk through four innings coming off his abbreviated 64-pitch start Friday. Hogs senior Casey Opitz finally gave the partisan home crowd something to cheer about in the fifth when he smashed a 1-0 fastball into the Hog Pen in left.
After a one-out double by Jalen Battles and a walk, reliever Cam Wynne came on and produced two outs — a pop-up and flyout — on three pitches to preserve the lead. But it was short-lived, as Robert Moore took the Lincoln High grad deep to right on a 2-1 offering, tying the game at two runs apiece.
A stare-down commenced from there. NU relievers Emmett Olson and Koty Frank navigated a clean seventh before Frank — who was the Friday hero out of the bullpen in the comeback against Northeastern — nearly escaped with a 1-2-3 eighth before Arkansas rallied. Kopps finished out the game in the top of the ninth.
