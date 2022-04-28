As Nebraska's offense breaks out of a slump, Iowa pitchers will provide the ultimate test

LINCOLN — Will Bolt lamented the inconvenient truth for weeks. So many talented bats, so few hot streaks.

The warning signs piled up through February and March. Seven total runs while being swept by TCU. Tight games against so-so nonconference foes. A chronic lack of clutch hitting — even putting a ball in play to plate a run was a chore. By the time the Big Ten schedule began, the Huskers were on pace for their second lowest-scoring average in the last 46 years.

Nebraska has showed occasional flashes since then of the dynamic lineup it believed it could be before the season and was last spring. But the sticks still didn’t stay warm — the most common refrain after a Big Red loss has been the offense falling short.

Then like a comebacker to the mound, Nebraska suddenly started scoring runs. Nineteen at Indiana on Sunday. Eight more against Kansas State on Tuesday and 14 off of UNO on Wednesday. It’s the most productive three-game stretch for Nebraska sticks since 2012.

Where did that come from?

“They’re putting consecutive at-bats together now,” said pitcher Dawson McCarville, who started Wednesday. “They’re playing together. I feel like they’re doing the dirty work — getting hit by pitches, Cam Chick is a magnet. They’re just playing loose, having fun and being aggressive."

Bolt, Nebraska’s third-year coach, has a more succinct suggestion: “Your guys have got to be guys and they’re starting to feel better.”

The Huskers last month emerged from a constant lineup shuffle with five players coaches trusted most — Griffin Everitt, Max Anderson, Garrett Anglim, Brice Matthews and Chick — while playing matchups at the bottom.

All have been rolling of late. Everitt was in a 9-for 18 stretch before two hitless midweek games. Anglim (8 for 22 in his last five contests) and Chick (9 for 21, seven walks, eight hit by pitches in his last seven games) have taken up residence on the base paths. Matthews is 7 for his last 17 with three homers and six walks as he emphatically emerged from an 0-for-22 skid.

The advice Matthews hears has been consistent throughout. Keep battling. Keep competing. Be a hit collector.

“Teammates and coaches, they kept the faith in me,” the NU middle infielder said. “That’s all that matters.”

The hottest Husker has been Anderson, the 2021 Big Ten Freshman of the Year who is riding an 11-for-24 surge (.458) with three blasts and nine RBIs. It has largely coincided with a move from third base to first.

“He’s not thinking,” Matthews said. “He’s the best guy I’ve seen hit the ball. When it’s going good for him it makes it easier for the people behind him to hit because they have to pitch to us now. That makes it a lot easier on us when he’s going well and everybody else is going well.”

All the action has revived what was a mostly benign running game. NU stole seven bases Tuesday, its most in a game in seven years. It has 13 swipes in its last three outings (4.3 average) after collecting 33 in its first 37 (0.89). Clutch hitting spiked too — the Huskers are 15 for 45 (.333) with runners in scoring position during the three-game scoring binge after hitting just .233 in such situations previously.

Bolt has seen more aggressive swings and a better competitive mentality of late. The walks and hit batters are a residual effect, he said, as pitchers ere more toward nibbling around the strike zone.

Have the Huskers figured something out or is this a small-sample blip fueled by struggling opposing bullpens? The ultimate heat check arrives in Lincoln on Friday in Iowa, armed with a 3.49 earned-run average (11th nationally) and a bullpen so deep that six pitchers have at least one save.

Collectively the staff leads the nation in strikeouts per nine innings (12) and is second in hits allowed per nine (6.31) against a strength of schedule ranked around the top 100.

Iowa (24-13, 8-4 Big Ten) is coming off a series win at first-place Rutgers and sits tied for fourth in the league standings — Nebraska (17-23, 5-7), in eighth, is fighting just to make the eight-team conference tournament in Omaha next month.

The Hawkeyes — winners of eight of their last nine — have found two rotation anchors in transfers Adam Mazur (South Dakota State) and Connor Schultz (Butler), both of whom have ERAs under 3. Ace closer Dylan Nedved made four starts this year out of injury necessity but has slid back into a high-leverage bullpen role.

The UI relief corps goes at least goes at least six reliable arms deep including freshman Brody Brecht, a former three-star receiver prospect also on the Iowa football team whose fastball has touched 100 mph this month.

Nebraska believes it can keep up. And as any good hitter knows, timing is everything.

“You can’t get picked on — you’ve got to be ready to hit,” Bolt said. “It’s going to be a great challenge for us. I know our guys are feeling good about things right now. It feels good to stack some games together and just go compete.”​

