Attrition to Nebraska pitching means trial by fire for many with busy stretch looming

Jackson Brockett began playing catch in the left-field bullpen before the second inning began Sunday. Just in case.

Then, suddenly, a key Big Ten game was in the hands of the Nebraska freshman from Elkhorn South. Rutgers runners at second and third base with two outs for the left-hander with an 8.22 ERA.

On the fifth pitch, Brockett got the lefty batter to pull an 88-mph fastball harmlessly to second and preserve a two-run deficit. Thus began the best day of the pitcher’s college career — 4 1/3 innings, four strikeouts, no walks and the only damage a solo homer — as the Huskers trailed by just two into the seventh inning.

“It’s just more of a mindset sort of thing,” Brockett said. “You just gotta know you can do it and go after it.”

The learning process has been tough at times — he was hit hard in appearances against TCU, New Mexico State and Texas A&M-Corpus Christi. But his last three outings were better as he emphasized a faster pace to avoid overthinking and tweaked his delivery to get the curveball down in the strike zone.

Said coach Will Bolt: “He gave us a great chance to win because he just got in the moment and competed for his team.”

Relentless attrition within the pitching staff has put the Huskers (12-18) in similar situations too many times this spring. And the most challenging stretch may still be ahead with five home games in five days — Creighton on Tuesday night before four against BYU beginning Thursday, including a Friday doubleheader.

A thin bullpen is the opposite problem of last season, when a league-only schedule, no midweeks games and consistent health left NU resorting to scrimmages to see what its young hurlers could do. Depth of arms was a perceived strength for this year’s team as coaches projected as many as eight potential starters and a talented freshman class that had the luxury of coming along slowly.

Now the Huskers are down one to two weekend starters and at least three key relievers, leaving them no choice but to dig deep into the roster to fill innings and give long leashes to healthy starters like seniors Shay Schanaman and Dawson McCarville. So thin is the relief corps that Bolt semi-jokingly suggested the team might hold tryouts for position players to pick up some slack on the mound.

Pitching coach Jeff Christy said that’s true to a point — first baseman Jack Steil is drawing consideration for his first career college appearance after throwing for his Minnesota high school team.

“It’s not ideal, obviously,” Christy said. “But you can look at the bright side, too — you are going to get opportunities to show what you’ve got and continue to be a piece we can look to in the future. Those guys are going to get an opportunity and we’ll see how they run with it.”

Some Huskers have responded well to the extended looks. Freshman walk-ons Chandler Benson and Corbin Hawkins combined for three scoreless innings Friday in a narrow loss to Rutgers. Sophomore lefty Emmett Olson allowed just one earned run over a career-long 6 2/3 innings in his second collegiate start Saturday.

Meanwhile, it’s been trial by fire for touted freshman in-state pitchers C.J. Hood and Drew Christo, both with ERAs well above 7. Nebraska also turned to redshirt freshman Will Walsh on Sunday for his collegiate debut and watched the southpaw surrender three hits as part of a 10-run Rutgers seventh frame.

Third-year sophomore Mason Ornelas will receive an audition of sorts Tuesday against Creighton, making his second start in his 34th career appearance.

“I think these opportunities are huge for people,” said Brockett, whose ERA (6.00) dropped two full runs after Sunday. “It allows them to get experience under their belt and build up that confidence they need to keep going.”

The chances are likely to keep coming with roughly half the season still ahead. Weekend starter Kyle Perry is out for the year with an arm injury while swingman Jake Bunz remains on a throwing program and may or may not return after leaving his first game with an injury in February.

The news is better with senior starter Koty Frank — his absence last weekend was precautionary, Christy said, and “in a perfect world we’ll see him against BYU.” But freshman Jaxon Jelkin and his team-best 2.31 ERA are no longer with the team. Another high-leverage reliever and projected closer Colby Gomes also continues to struggle with health and mound inconsistencies.

Said Christy: “Colby’s availability, we’d like to see him sooner than later but we’ll see if it ever gets to that point.”

The pitching depth struggles are reminiscent of Nebraska’s 2018 team that finished 24-28 and with the lowest winning percentage of any Husker team in the 21st century. That group lost two weekend starters and four relievers to serious arm injuries. That group — like the 2022 version — has cycled remaining hurlers through multiple roles to mixed results.

NU’s collective ERA four years ago was 5.70, its second worst since the 1990s. The staff number now, at 5.30, is on pace to be third worst in that span.

But wins may be harder to come by this spring. Nebraska in 2018 had a top-60 scoring offense and so-so external expectations. The margin for error is slimmer now with a scoring lineup outside the top 200 and opponents determined to prove themselves against the preseason Big Ten favorite.

Young Huskers whose proving ground was trending toward mostly Tuesdays and Wednesdays will instead take baseballs in meaningful weekend spots coming up. The priority is building for next year — after all, everyone has remaining eligibility except McCarville — but more immediately discovering who can help Nebraska win games now.

As players develop, Christy said, one key will be refusing to allow a borderline call or defensive mistake to unravel an outing. The chances thrive or fail are on the way.

“I’d like to see the focus and determination to pick it up and avoid a crooked number at times,” Christy said. “When things haven’t gone our way, we haven’t been able to minimize and stabilize to the best of our ability.”​

