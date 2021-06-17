Bellevue West pitcher Jaxon Jelkin commits to walk on at Nebraska

Nebraska coaches finally saw Jaxon Jelkin throw in person. It’s no coincidence that he became a future Husker shortly thereafter.

The Bellevue West pitcher had been on NU’s radar for a while, so much so that the staff in Lincoln last fall encouraged him to develop for a year in junior college while they stayed in touch. But the evaluations had been limited to virtual means or through word of mouth — NCAA-mandated recruiting shutdowns during the pandemic prevented anything more.

But those restrictions lifted this month and Nebraska coach Will Bolt watched Jelkin in action last week. Pitching coach Jeff Christy did the same this week. And just like that, the recent high-school graduate had a walk-on opportunity to join his favorite childhood program.

“They seemed to like what they saw,” Jelkin told The World-Herald. “They put an offer on the table and I took it.”

Jelkin becomes the 16th member of Nebraska’s 2021 class and ninth in-state pledge. He joins in-state arms in right-handers Drew Christo of Elkhorn and CJ Hood of Norris along with lefty Jax Brockett of Elkhorn South.

“I know a lot of the kids that are going to play there and I know they’re the top players in the state,” Jelkin said. “I’m really excited to get after it with them.”