Big Ten's conference-only baseball schedule could hinder teams' postseason chances

Still, the Big Ten has grown in the past decade and league coaches in 2019 reflected on how deep the conference had become. Ohio State coach Greg Beals called it a “black and blue” group because of how teams beat up on each other. Darin Erstad, in his last of eight seasons as Nebraska coach, said it had become “a meat grinder.”

While other leagues push forward with generally standard schedules, the Big Ten would join the likes of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference — with schools like Monmouth, Marist and Iona — in limiting its teams to playing only each other.

“The Big Ten is the odd conference out right now,” Rogers said. “Whereas it looked like they were in good company early on in November, they’re certainly not in good company now.”

ESPN college baseball analyst and Omaha resident Kyle Peterson said he wants the Big Ten to play a full schedule, but he’s pleased baseball will be played at all after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. Even if the league reversed course, it would be a scramble to fill a nonconference slate with any Southern schools still willing to move dates around. Any RPI benefit at this point would be “significantly less” than most years, he said.