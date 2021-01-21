Big Ten's conference-only baseball schedule could hinder teams' postseason chances

As Nebraska continues to wait for a schedule, chances grow that its spring slate will look different from most of the country.
The majority of the college baseball world has charted its course for 2021 amid a pandemic. The SEC is planning a standard structure to its regular season. The ACC, Pac-12, Big 12 and every other top league have already approved their teams to play a relatively normal blend of conference and nonconference games.
The Big Ten, meanwhile, is reportedly sticking with a conference-only model it settled on internally in November. How that will look, and when that schedule will be unveiled, remains unclear.
What is more certain is how that approach would handicap league teams in their quest to qualify for the 64-team NCAA tournament.
In a typical spring, the regular season begins in mid-February and Big Ten teams depart for weeks to find games in warmer weather. From an RPI standpoint, taking even one of three games from a Southern power on the road can outweigh sweeping a bad team at home. Big Ten schools that schedule aggressively and compete — like Nebraska, which had the sixth-hardest nonconference schedule in 2019 — compile the most valuable part of their postseason résumé before St. Patrick’s Day.
Not this year, says Kendall Rogers, co-managing editor of D1Baseball.com. Remove those measuring-stick games, and it’s almost impossible for the Big Ten to build upon a banner 2019, when it tied its best performance with five NCAA bids and Michigan ended the conference’s 53-year absence from the College World Series final.
“I have no doubt it leaves very little margin for error for these teams going into conference,” Rogers said. “In a year I feel like they might be their deepest is going to be the year they’re going to have the toughest time getting into the postseason.”
The Big Ten’s four at-large qualifiers two years ago — Nebraska, Indiana, Illinois and Michigan — all had top-40 RPIs boosted by top-27 nonconference strengths of schedule. The league has used a similar formula to get 22 bids into the NCAA field since adding Rutgers and Maryland in 2015, putting it on equal footing with more traditional baseball conferences like the Pac-12 (22 qualifiers in that span) and Big 12 (23). The SEC (42) and ACC (38) lead the nation in that time.
The Big Ten has consistently finished as the nation’s No. 7 RPI league — out of about 30 — as a 13-team conference, with its schools winning between 52% to 58% of their noncon games each year.
Without that nonconference opportunity, Rogers said, the Big Ten forces the selection committee to parse through a group of teams with records hovering around .500. A few teams could run away from the pack, but middle-of-the-road finishers won’t have any other points of reference.
Nebraska, for instance, was an at-large selection in 2019, 2017, 2016 and 2014 with RPIs ranging from 26 to 47. Strong out-of-conference efforts set a foundation each time.
Still, the Big Ten has grown in the past decade and league coaches in 2019 reflected on how deep the conference had become. Ohio State coach Greg Beals called it a “black and blue” group because of how teams beat up on each other. Darin Erstad, in his last of eight seasons as Nebraska coach, said it had become “a meat grinder.”
While other leagues push forward with generally standard schedules, the Big Ten would join the likes of the Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference — with schools like Monmouth, Marist and Iona — in limiting its teams to playing only each other.
“The Big Ten is the odd conference out right now,” Rogers said. “Whereas it looked like they were in good company early on in November, they’re certainly not in good company now.”
ESPN college baseball analyst and Omaha resident Kyle Peterson said he wants the Big Ten to play a full schedule, but he’s pleased baseball will be played at all after the pandemic wiped out the 2020 season. Even if the league reversed course, it would be a scramble to fill a nonconference slate with any Southern schools still willing to move dates around. Any RPI benefit at this point would be “significantly less” than most years, he said.
“If that’s the decision you make as a conference is to go conference-only, you better be OK with the way it’s perceived,” Peterson said. “Because if there’s no way to make a comparison to teams from other areas of the country or other conferences, there’s going to be a ton left up to interpretation. It’s a reality brought on by choosing to only play in conference.”
The approach also confirms cost containment to be a main priority after the pandemic cost athletic departments tens of millions of dollars from the shortened football season. Nebraska baseball, for example, racked up $602,443 in travel costs in 2019 according to university financial reports. A more modest nonconference road schedule in 2018 — and no regional berth — totaled $313,247.
A conference-only decree would also be further evidence that baseball is “still very much an afterthought” to the Big Ten at the administrative level, Rogers said. The restrictions worked in football, with four Big Ten teams finishing in the AP Top 25. They will work in volleyball, with six preseason Top 25 squads. Big Ten men’s basketball teams — which were allowed to play nonconference games — represent perhaps the country’s best league.
Big Ten baseball, meanwhile, has no one in D1Baseball’s preseason poll. And with a schedule devoid of opportunities to impress, that may be the norm throughout 2021.
“This is a league that continues to get better,” Rogers said. “But if you don’t have anything to measure them on, it’s really hard to put them in the tournament.”