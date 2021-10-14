Blair's Jay Unger hopes to be 'building block' for Nebraska baseball's future

Jay Unger looked in awe as members of Nebraska’s Big Ten championship baseball team waved to the sellout crowd from the Memorial Stadium turf.

The sophomore at Blair knew about the Huskers. He and NU coaches had been talking since the spring, and he received his first Division I offer from them in late summer.

But everything became real as he watched the Huskers receive recognition during the football game against Northwestern.

“The atmosphere was amazing,” Unger said. “I just can’t explain what I was experiencing. I wanted to be a part of it.”

The right-handed pitcher and infielder made the decision official this week to become Nebraska’s first pledge for the 2024 class. Coaches tell him he has the potential to be a two-way player in college. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder most enjoys pitching, where he pounds the strike zone with fastballs, sliders and changeups while inducing a steady diet of ground balls.

Iowa and West Virginia also showed interest in the all-around prospect.

Unger also plays football — receiver and outside linebacker — and basketball for Blair. But his childhood is mostly rooted in his favorite sport.