Blair's Jay Unger hopes to be 'building block' for Nebraska baseball's future

Jay Unger looked in awe as members of Nebraska’s Big Ten championship baseball team waved to the sellout crowd from the Memorial Stadium turf.
The sophomore at Blair knew about the Huskers. He and NU coaches had been talking since the spring, and he received his first Division I offer from them in late summer.
But everything became real as he watched the Huskers receive recognition during the football game against Northwestern.
“The atmosphere was amazing,” Unger said. “I just can’t explain what I was experiencing. I wanted to be a part of it.”
The right-handed pitcher and infielder made the decision official this week to become Nebraska’s first pledge for the 2024 class. Coaches tell him he has the potential to be a two-way player in college. The 6-foot-4, 190-pounder most enjoys pitching, where he pounds the strike zone with fastballs, sliders and changeups while inducing a steady diet of ground balls.
Iowa and West Virginia also showed interest in the all-around prospect.
I am very excited to announce my commitment to the University of Nebraska to continue my academic and baseball career. I want to thank my family, coaches, and teammates that helped me along the way. GO HUSKERS!!! #Boltera #GBR @Prospects_NE @Husker_Baseball @Blairbaseball1 pic.twitter.com/WXbN1j5QzE— J’shawn Unger (@JshawnUnger1) October 12, 2021
Unger also plays football — receiver and outside linebacker — and basketball for Blair. But his childhood is mostly rooted in his favorite sport.
Growing up in Missouri Valley, Iowa, as an Iowa State fan, Unger was the bat boy for his grandfather, Rod, who was the longtime coach at Missouri Valley High School. Unger provided the same services for his aunt, Krista Wood, when she coached softball at Wayne State.
“It’s been around me since day one,” Unger said.
Unger is part of a loaded crop of in-state 2024 players. The No. 1 prospect, according to Perfect Game, is Norris infielder Kale Fountain, who is committed to Florida State. Yutan infielder Tyson Lewis and Omaha Westside outfielder Nick Anglim are also top-225 national prospects who remain uncommitted.
“It makes me feel like when other people have the opportunity (to join), they don’t have to be hesitant,” Unger said. “I’m a building block. Our 2024 class is a really talented class in this area. I really think it’s going to do a dent in Division I baseball in the future.”
Nebraska continues to assemble its more immediate classes as well.
The 2022 group is up to nine commits after former Elkhorn standout Trey Frahm joined this month. The Huskers have also added three 2023 commits in October and are up to eight in that cycle. They additionally have a 2026 commit in pitcher/infielder Beau Peterson out of Shawnee, Kansas, whom Perfect Game considers the No. 6 national prospect in the class.
