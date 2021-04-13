Brice Matthews, Nebraska quarterback? The Husker infielder still hears that question

“My football days are in the past,” Matthews said. “That’s done. I’ve settled into my home over here with these (baseball) guys and I love these guys. I don’t want to be anywhere else.”

Nebraska football people haven’t approached him about the possibility, he said, which is fine. Baseball became his first love at a young age. By the time he was a junior QB with a 21-2 touchdown-to-interception ratio and nearly 200 passing yards per game, he was telling football recruiters he wasn’t interested.

America’s pastime got an assist from Stephen Matthews, Brice’s dad and a college outfielder at Kansas in the mid-'90s who recalls never beating Nebraska and star Darin Erstad during their Big Eight bouts. The older Matthews coached his son until high school — the daily reminder before they started working on fielding or Brice’s swing was to always have fun.

“Hopefully Brice can mature and be the player Nebraska needs him to be so he can succeed and see where things take him,” said Stephen Matthews, a home health physical therapist. “Now, if things don’t go right in baseball? You never know. Because I do know one thing: He enjoyed every single snap he took when he was on that football field and he enjoyed playing with his teammates. But I think he’s made his choice and I think it was a good choice for him.”