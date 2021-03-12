Cade Povich strikes out 12 as Nebraska baseball rolls to win over Ohio State

MINNEAPOLIS — As hitter after befuddled hitter walked back to the Ohio State dugout with bat in hand, Cade Povich began to sense that his goal for the last week was becoming reality.
That pitcher that struggled through three innings against Purdue in the opener a week earlier? That’s not him.
Nebraska’s left-handed ace out of Bellevue West struck out a career-high 12 Buckeyes — nine swinging — and the offense continued to produce runs in diverse ways as the Huskers pulled away for a 10-4 win Friday afternoon. The defense was also without an error for a fourth straight contest as NU began a four-game conference weekend series with a near-flawless showing.
But it all started with the 6-foot-3, 185-pound Povich, whose dozen punchouts were the most by a Husker pitcher since Michael Mariot matched the feat against Southeast Missouri State in 2010.
“I obviously wasn’t very happy with the last outing,” Povich told The World-Herald. “I kind of wanted to prove a point this week. I wanted to have that attitude coming out today and show that what I was last week is not the type of pitcher I am.”
Povich said he was anxious in the season opener, when he uncharacteristically walked four and couldn’t harness his command. Everything was working Friday. His changeup felt as good as it has in a while. The curveball and slider worked off each other and the fastball hit the catcher’s glove with precision. When OSU hitters zeroed in on the fastball, a changeup or breaker often put them away.
“He’s got that inner confidence and he’s very competitive, if not always outwardly,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “That’s him. When he’s right — and he’s been right a lot since he’s been here — that’s what he does and what he did today.”
Playing on a baseball field overlaying a football field inside U.S. Bank Stadium — the $1.1 billion home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings — Nebraska settled in from the start. Freshman Max Anderson continued his torrid debut with a three-run home run well beyond the “381” sign in center and Joe Acker swatted a two-run single to center in a five-run second inning that set the tone for the game.
All that came after Nebraska loaded the bases in the first inning with one out but ran into consecutive strikeouts against OSU right-hander Garrett Burhenn. Buckeye outfielder Mitchell Okuley then swatted a two-out solo home to right in the top of the second inning to put his team up 1-0.
Instead of folding, Nebraska’s lineup kept the pressure on. Spencer Schwellenbach’s ringing RBI double off the wall in right-center and a passed ball extended the lead to 7-1 in the fourth. Two more runs came across on an RBI groundout and a Buckeyes throwing error in the sixth. Then Jaxon Hallmark swatted a solo shot over the black tarp covering retracted seats in right field.
NU hitters struck out 10 times but also took five walks and pounded out 10 hits ranging from bunt singles to bombs, like Anderson’s big blow that pounded a hanging black tarp in center. Schwellenbach finished 3 for 5 overall while every Husker hitter reached base at least once.
“It was a little bit of everything,” Bolt said. “I just thought we did a nice job of staying to the middle of the field today. Up and down the lineup, we made it tough on them. I’m impressed with the selfless brand of baseball we’re playing.”
Povich — who was Bolt’s first recruit as a junior-college transfer after he took the job in the summer of 2019 — was dealing on an artificial mound atop the 17-yard-line. OSU touched him for a solo home run in the second inning and Sam Wilson added a two-run blast in the fifth that traveled about 330 feet just inside the left-field foul pole that cut the NU lead to 7-3.
In all, Povich allowed six hits and two walks across six innings and 101 pitches. Relievers Braxton Bragg and Caleb Feekin finished the game, with the only damage an additional Okuley solo blast in the ninth.
“Our offense was putting up runs and my job was to keep them below our runs and put the ball in the strike zone and let my ‘D’ work,” Povich said. “It just so happened that some of then got K’d up a little on the way.”
Ohio State (3-3) lost to Iowa 4-0 earlier Friday. Nebraska (4-1) meets the Hawkeyes at 9 a.m. Saturday before closing with a doubleheader Sunday against Ohio State (10 a.m.) and Iowa (2 p.m.).
A brief look at Nebraska baseball since 2010
402-444-1201,