Cade Povich strikes out 12 as Nebraska baseball rolls to win over Ohio State

“He’s got that inner confidence and he’s very competitive, if not always outwardly,” NU coach Will Bolt said. “That’s him. When he’s right — and he’s been right a lot since he’s been here — that’s what he does and what he did today.”

Playing on a baseball field overlaying a football field inside U.S. Bank Stadium — the $1.1 billion home of the NFL’s Minnesota Vikings — Nebraska settled in from the start. Freshman Max Anderson continued his torrid debut with a three-run home run well beyond the “381” sign in center and Joe Acker swatted a two-run single to center in a five-run second inning that set the tone for the game.

All that came after Nebraska loaded the bases in the first inning with one out but ran into consecutive strikeouts against OSU right-hander Garrett Burhenn. Buckeye outfielder Mitchell Okuley then swatted a two-out solo home to right in the top of the second inning to put his team up 1-0.

Instead of folding, Nebraska’s lineup kept the pressure on. Spencer Schwellenbach’s ringing RBI double off the wall in right-center and a passed ball extended the lead to 7-1 in the fourth. Two more runs came across on an RBI groundout and a Buckeyes throwing error in the sixth. Then Jaxon Hallmark swatted a solo shot over the black tarp covering retracted seats in right field.