Cade Povich tosses seven scoreless innings as Nebraska baseball defeats Michigan State

Another Friday, another Nebraska win. And this time the Huskers didn’t need their best performance to get it.

The defense was uncharacteristically shaky. The bats were relatively quiet. And yet Cade Povich made sure it was still enough as the ace left-hander tossed seven scoreless innings to help push Nebraska past Michigan State 4-0.

Povich didn’t possess his best command — he issued a season-high four walks — but scattered four singles and struck out five as the first-place Huskers (19-6) won for the 14th time in their last 16 tries. The offense posted two runs in the fourth and fifth innings against MSU right-hander Mason Erla to help NU win its fifth straight series opener.

The three-game series continues Saturday at 2 p.m.

While the Huskers will take the result, the process was less than smooth at times. The defense committed multiple errors for just the fifth time this spring. And the lineup repeatedly failed to execute sacrifice bunts while squandering prime scoring chances in the sixth and seventh frames.