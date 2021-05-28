Cade Povich's immaculate performance leads Huskers to 1-0 victory over Michigan

“And Michigan has something to play for too. They’re playing for their postseason lives right now. It’s super easy to come out here and play when we all love each other and the message has been the same thing since day one — just to get after it every single day.”

Povich had all five of his pitches working from the jump. The third-year hurler didn’t allow a baserunner until he plunked a man in the fourth. Michigan’s biggest threat came when it earned a walk and single to open the fifth, but the Bellevue West grad followed with a strikeout, flyout and groundout. The Wolverines got a man to third base just once after a sixth-inning double and groundout, but Povich squashed the chance with another punchout.

Hajjar, a redshirt sophomore, kept Nebraska’s Big Ten-leading offense at bay throughout his season-best eight innings. The Huskers left men at the corners in the first and ran into a pair of outs on the base paths in the third while going quietly in the second, fourth and fifth. Hajjar — who entered ranked 24th nationally with more than 12 strikeouts per nine innings — fanned five while letting his defense work. NU mustered four hits and two walks against Michigan, which was playing in front of a significant crowd for the first time all spring.